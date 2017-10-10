Niall Horan To Release Apple Music Documentary About 'Flicker'
The 'Slow Hands' singer will show his transition from One Direction star to solo superstar...
While some burst into the music industry, Niall Horan seemingly let himself in and sat down with a brew as his songs built up steam, steadily establishing himself as a solo artist with serious hitmaker status.
That's probably not what actually happened, though, so the 'Slow Hands' singer is releasing a Making The Album-style documentary to capture this transitional phase of his career.
On The Record: Flicker will be released next week on Apple Music to accompany his much-anticipated debut solo album - and it looks amazing!
The short film will give fans an exclusive insight to his creative process as Niall writes and records Flicker, feature candid interviews and follow him as he embarks on the Flicker Sessions promotional tour in Tokyo, London and elsewhere.
"I always knew that if I ever made a solo album what it would sound like," he says in the trailer. "I've spent the last year and a half between the four walls of a studio and I'm ready to go and show how proud of the album I am, and watch people - hopefully - enjoy it."
So far we've only heard three songs on Flicker - the singles 'This Town', 'Slow Hands' and 'Too Much To Ask' - however we know that country starlet Maren Morris features on a song called 'Seeing Blind', which Variety previously reported was a stand-out on the album.
Last week Niall announced he will be taking the album on the road next March with the Flicker World Tour, kicking off in Dublin before heading to London, Manchester, Glasgow and more with 'Issues' singer Julia Michaels.
On The Record: Flicker will be streaming exclusively on Apple Music next Friday when Flicker is released on October 20th.
Words: Ross McNeilage
