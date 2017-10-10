Niall Horan

Niall Horan To Release Apple Music Documentary About 'Flicker'

The 'Slow Hands' singer will show his transition from One Direction star to solo superstar...

Tuesday, October 10, 2017 - 14:48

While some burst into the music industry, Niall Horan seemingly let himself in and sat down with a brew as his songs built up steam, steadily establishing himself as a solo artist with serious hitmaker status.

That's probably not what actually happened, though, so the 'Slow Hands' singer is releasing a Making The Album-style documentary to capture this transitional phase of his career.

On The Record: Flicker will be released next week on Apple Music to accompany his much-anticipated debut solo album - and it looks amazing!

View the lyrics
Waiting here for someone
Only yesterday we were on the run
You smile back at me and your face lit up the sun
Now I'm waiting here for someone
And oh, love, do you feel this rough?
Why's it only you I'm thinking of?
My shadow's dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You'll walk right in tonight
Tell me there are things that you regret
'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet
It's all I'm asking
Is it too much to ask?
Is it too much to ask?
•••
Someone's moving outside
The lights come on and down the drive
I forget you're not here when I close my eyes
Do you still think of me sometimes?
And oh, love, watch the sun coming up
Don't it feel fucked up we're not in love?
My shadow's dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You'll walk right in tonight
Tell me there are things that you regret
'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet
It's all I'm asking
Is it too much to ask?
•••
My shadow's dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You'll walk right in tonight
Tell me there are things that you regret
'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet
My shadow's dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You'll walk right in tonight
Tell me there are things that you regret
'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet
It's all I'm asking
Is it too much to ask?
It's all I'm asking
Is it too much to ask?
It's all I'm asking
Is it too much to ask?
Writer(s): Niall Horan, Jamie Scott Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The short film will give fans an exclusive insight to his creative process as Niall writes and records Flicker, feature candid interviews and follow him as he embarks on the Flicker Sessions promotional tour in Tokyo, London and elsewhere.

"I always knew that if I ever made a solo album what it would sound like," he says in the trailer. "I've spent the last year and a half between the four walls of a studio and I'm ready to go and show how proud of the album I am, and watch people - hopefully - enjoy it."

So far we've only heard three songs on Flicker - the singles 'This Town', 'Slow Hands' and 'Too Much To Ask' - however we know that country starlet Maren Morris features on a song called 'Seeing Blind', which Variety previously reported was a stand-out on the album.

Getty Images

Last week Niall announced he will be taking the album on the road next March with the Flicker World Tour, kicking off in Dublin before heading to London, Manchester, Glasgow and more with 'Issues' singer Julia Michaels.

On The Record: Flicker will be streaming exclusively on Apple Music next Friday when Flicker is released on October 20th.

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH NIALL HORAN PERFORM 'SLOW HANDS' BELOW

View the lyrics
We should take this back to my place
That's what she said right to my face
'Cause I want you bad
Yeah, I want you, baby
I've been thinking 'bout it all day
And I hope you feel the same way, yeah
'Cause I want you bad
Yeah, I want you, baby

Slow, slow hands
Like sweat dripping down our dirty laundry
No, no chance
That I'm leaving here without you on me
I, I know
Yeah, I already know that there ain't no stopping
Your plans and those
Slow hands
Slow hands

I just wanna take my time
We could do this, baby, all night, yeah
'Cause I want you bad
Yeah, I want you, baby

Slow, slow hands
Like sweat dripping down our dirty laundry
No, no chance
That I'm leaving here without you on me
I, I know
Yeah, I already know that there ain't no stopping
Your plans and those
Slow hands

Fingertips puttin' on a show
Got me now and I can't say no
Wanna be with you all alone
Take me home, take me home
Fingertips puttin' on a show
Can't you tell that I want you, baby, yeah

Slow hands
Like sweat dripping down our dirty laundry
No, no chance
That I'm leaving here without you on me
I, I know
Yeah, I already know that there ain't no stopping
Your plans and those slow hands
Writer(s): Julian C. Bunetta, Ruth Anne Cunningham, Alexander Izquierdo, Tobias Macdonald Jesso, Niall James Horan, John Henry Ryan Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Latest News

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits There Could Be A Future With Aaron Chalmers But They're 'Not Ready To Commit' Now - EXCLUSIVE

Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' Is Now the Longest Reigning Solo Number 1 By a Female Rapper in the US to Date

Super Mario Odyssey

New Unseen Super Mario Odyssey Levels Revealed

An Amy Winehouse Musical Is In The 'Near Future'

Vicky Pattison On Finding Peace With Her Body: 'I'll Never Be In The Gym At 4am'

13 Shades Of Chloe Ferry's Hair

Casey Johnson On The Moment Marnie Simpson Told Him She Was Pregnant

Niall Horan performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Niall Horan To Release Apple Music Documentary About 'Flicker'

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Stephen Bear Potentially Joining Geordie Shore

Kylie Jenner is over wearing wigs and changing her hair colour all the time

Fans Are Convinced Kylie Jenner Just Revealed The Sex Of Her Unborn Baby

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Had To Choose Between Zack And Cody And Things Got Intense

'Sorry Not Sorry' Is Now Demi Lovato's Highest Charting Single in the US to Date

Little Mix

Little Mix Post Amazing Clap Back After Fan Criticises Them on Twitter

Eminem

Eminem Might Be Releasing A New Album Next Month

All The Times Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Proved She Is The Ultimate Queen Of Crop Tops

10 Times Marnie Simpson Told It EXACTLY How It Is

Bella Hadid Marks Her 21st Birthday With A Non-Traditional Thong Selfie

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Little Mix

Little Mix Kick Off Incredible Glory Days Tour in Aberdeen

Kylie Jenner Once Claimed She'd Give Up Instagram When She Had A Baby

More From Niall Horan

Niall Horan performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Niall Horan To Release Apple Music Documentary About 'Flicker'

Niall Horan

Niall Horan Just Announced A Massive UK Tour

Is Niall Horan Dating Neighbours Star Olympia Valance?!

This Is Why You Should Never Try To Find Out Who Niall Horan Is 'Shagging'

Vote Now To Pick Your 2017 EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!

Justin Bieber Is Just As Big Of A Fan Of Niall Horan's Face As You Are

Niall Horan - Too Much To Ask - Music Video
Niall Horan

Too Much To Ask [Explicit]

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson Proves To Be Niall Horan's Biggest Fan In The Cutest Way

Niall Horan Nurses Heartbreak In The 'Too Much To Ask' Video

Niall Horan Reveals The First Ever One Direction Gig Was 'The Worst Night Of His Life'

New Music Round-Up: Niall Horan, Craig David, Nick Jonas and More

Niall Horan Releases 'Too Much To Ask' and Reveals 'Flicker' Release Date

Trending Articles

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Casey Johnson On The Moment Marnie Simpson Told Him She Was Pregnant

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Stephen Bear Potentially Joining Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Cuddles Emma McVey's Baby Bump And You Won't Believe How Far Along She Is

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Kylie Jenner Is Now Straight Up Trolling Us With These Latest 'Pregnancy' Pics

Celebrity

Everyone Is Absolutely Loving Chloe Ferry's Makeover

Did Marnie Simpson Throw Subtle Shade At Stephanie Davis And Ex Ricky Rayment?

Justin Bieber is rumoured to be dating actress Paola Paulin,
Celebrity

Justin Bieber Is Reportedly Dating THIS Really Cute American Actress 

All The Times Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Proved She Is The Ultimate Queen Of Crop Tops

Kylie Jenner is over wearing wigs and changing her hair colour all the time

Fans Are Convinced Kylie Jenner Just Revealed The Sex Of Her Unborn Baby