Niall Horan To Release Apple Music Documentary About 'Flicker'

While some burst into the music industry, Niall Horan seemingly let himself in and sat down with a brew as his songs built up steam, steadily establishing himself as a solo artist with serious hitmaker status.

That's probably not what actually happened, though, so the 'Slow Hands' singer is releasing a Making The Album-style documentary to capture this transitional phase of his career.

On The Record: Flicker will be released next week on Apple Music to accompany his much-anticipated debut solo album - and it looks amazing!

View the lyrics Waiting here for someone

Only yesterday we were on the run

You smile back at me and your face lit up the sun

Now I'm waiting here for someone

And oh, love, do you feel this rough?

Why's it only you I'm thinking of?

My shadow's dancing

Without you for the first time

My heart is hoping

You'll walk right in tonight

Tell me there are things that you regret

'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet

It's all I'm asking

Is it too much to ask?

Is it too much to ask?

•••

Someone's moving outside

The lights come on and down the drive

I forget you're not here when I close my eyes

Do you still think of me sometimes?

And oh, love, watch the sun coming up

Don't it feel fucked up we're not in love?

My shadow's dancing

Without you for the first time

My heart is hoping

You'll walk right in tonight

Tell me there are things that you regret

'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet

It's all I'm asking

Is it too much to ask?

•••

My shadow's dancing

Without you for the first time

My heart is hoping

You'll walk right in tonight

Tell me there are things that you regret

'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet

My shadow's dancing

Without you for the first time

My heart is hoping

You'll walk right in tonight

Tell me there are things that you regret

'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet

It's all I'm asking

Is it too much to ask?

It's all I'm asking

Is it too much to ask?

It's all I'm asking

Is it too much to ask? Writer(s): Niall Horan, Jamie Scott Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

The short film will give fans an exclusive insight to his creative process as Niall writes and records Flicker, feature candid interviews and follow him as he embarks on the Flicker Sessions promotional tour in Tokyo, London and elsewhere.

"I always knew that if I ever made a solo album what it would sound like," he says in the trailer. "I've spent the last year and a half between the four walls of a studio and I'm ready to go and show how proud of the album I am, and watch people - hopefully - enjoy it."

So far we've only heard three songs on Flicker - the singles 'This Town', 'Slow Hands' and 'Too Much To Ask' - however we know that country starlet Maren Morris features on a song called 'Seeing Blind', which Variety previously reported was a stand-out on the album.

​

Getty Images

Last week Niall announced he will be taking the album on the road next March with the Flicker World Tour, kicking off in Dublin before heading to London, Manchester, Glasgow and more with 'Issues' singer Julia Michaels.

On The Record: Flicker will be streaming exclusively on Apple Music next Friday when Flicker is released on October 20th.

I'm releasing a short film with my album 'Flicker' on @AppleMusic . Watch it on 20/10https://t.co/26xrC8v0db pic.twitter.com/QUTskKviLt — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 10, 2017

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

WATCH NIALL HORAN PERFORM 'SLOW HANDS' BELOW