Niall Horan

Niall Horan Unveils Cinematic Music Video for 'On the Loose'

You need to see this...

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 11:27

Niall Horan had an amazing 2017. Not only was 'Slow Hands' one of the biggest hits of the year but his debut solo album Flicker received critical acclaim and topped the US Billboard 200. His 2018 has gotten off to a quiet start but that's all set to change.

Today he released the 'On the Loose' video and it is every bit as amazing as you would expect a Niall Horan video to be.

WATCH NIALL'S MOVING 'TOO MUCH TO ASK' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics
Waiting here for someone
Only yesterday we were on the run
You smile back at me and your face lit up the sun
Now I'm waiting here for someone
And oh, love, do you feel this rough?
Why's it only you I'm thinking of

My shadow's dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You'll walk right in tonight
Tell me there are things that you regret
'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet
That's all I'm asking
Is it too much to ask?
Is it too much to ask?

Someone's moving outside
The lights come on down the drive
I forget you're not here when I close my eyes
Do you still think of me sometimes?
And oh, love, watch the sun coming up
Don't it feel fucked up we're not in love

My shadow's dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You'll walk right in tonight
And tell me there are things that you regret
'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet
That's all I'm asking
Is it too much to ask?

My shadow's dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You'll walk right in tonight
And tell me there are things that you regret
'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet
My shadow's dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You'll walk right in tonight
And tell me there are things that you regret
'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet
That's all I'm asking
Is it too much to ask?
That's all I'm asking
Is it too much to ask?
Writer(s): Niall Horan, Jamie Scott Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

NO. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. A BRAND NEW NIALL HORAN VIDEO EXISTS AND YOU CAN WATCH IT RIGHT NOW.

Niall began teasing the video on social media over the weekend by posting short snippets of the clip on Twitter and Instagram. He then took to Twitter this morning to share a link to it with the caption "Here it is . The video for “ On the Loose “ is out now."

The video stars Niall and a stunning love interest who plays the girl 'on the loose' in various stunning US landscapes.

Niall Horan - On The Loose (Official)

It's a beautiful video and one of Niall's best to date. Not only that but we reckon that 'On the Loose' will be a big hit.

Shortly after sharing the video, Niall sent out a tweet to thank Jake Jelcich who directed the amazing new visual. The former One Direction singer wrote: "Huge thank you to @jakejelicich for directing this video and bringing my vision to life . Top man".

What a sweetheart. Seriously, we think that Niall is one of the nicest people in music. He is so kind and gracious.

Niall is nominated for a whopping four awards at the iHeartRadio Music Awards this Sunday.

Fingers crossed that he wins big and may even give a surprise performance 'On the Loose'.

Words: Sam Prance

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits She Was ‘Really Angry’ That Stephanie Snowdon ‘Lied’ As The Lasses React To Their Radge Fight - EXCLUSIVE
Who Is Charlotte Hughes? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach OG
Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid And More Fashion Month AW18 Inspo You Need In Your Life
12 Awkward AF Boners All Guys Have Had
Harry Potter
This New Harry Potter Game For Your Phone Will Make You Feel Like You're In Hogwarts
Ratchet &amp; Clank
Here's How To Get A Cheap PlayStation Plus Subscription
Cardi B
Cardi B Opens Up About Meeting Her Idol Madonna on Instragram
Tomb Raider
Alicia Vikander Admits There Is A Lack Of Women In Tomb Raider
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm - Farewell
New Life Is Strange Is Out Today! Here's What You Need To Know
Ally Brooke
Ally Brooke Performs Stunning Rendition of ‘My Heart Will Go On’
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Reaches Huge Career Milestone with ‘Sorry Not Sorry’
Marnie Simpson Looks Incredible In A Seriously Revealing Knitted Red Dress
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Gushes About 'Very Sexy' Josh Ritchie As They Strip Down To Their Underwear
Normani and Khalid by Dennis Leupold
Normani and Khalid’s ‘Love Lies’ Has Already Hit 100,000 Shazams
Ferne McCann Has Reportedly 'Found Love Again' With A Mystery Older Man
Wearing Makeup And More Stuff You Can Do And Still Be A Feminist
Impostor Syndrome: The Phobia You Probably Already Have
Niall Horan
Niall Horan Unveils Cinematic Music Video for 'On the Loose'
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Long-Term Plans With Stephen Bear 'Terrified' Her Mum
Lidl Have Launched Their Own Sheet Mask Maker And It’s A Beauty Game Changer

More From Niall Horan

Niall Horan
Niall Horan Unveils Cinematic Music Video for 'On the Loose'
Fans Are Convinced Niall Horan And Hailee Steinfeld Are Dating Each Other
Hailee Steinfeld Sets The Record Straight On Those Niall Horan Dating Rumours
Little Mix, BTS, Niall Horan and More Scoop iHeartRadio Nominations
Niall Horan And Millie Bobby Brown Are Currently Fangirling Over Each Other On Twitter
Niall Horan Explains Why Camila Cabello Burst Into Tears When They First Met
Niall Horan Says Critics 'Can Go F*** Themselves'
Niall Horan attends the Z100&#039;s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 at Madison Square Garden on December 8, 2017 in New York City
Niall Horan Plans To Work On His Second Album In 2018
Niall Horan wants to collab with Justin Bieber
Celebrity
Niall Horan Wants To Collaborate With Justin Bieber For The Sweetest Reason Ever
Niall Horan
Niall Horan Heats Up the AMAs Stage with 'Slow Hands'
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Niall Horan and More Win Big at the AMAs
One Direction Solo Careers
One Direction Solo | Official Top 10

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Long-Term Plans With Stephen Bear 'Terrified' Her Mum
Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Got A Massive Tribute Tattoo For His Son Chester
Kim Kardashian posing in an industrial kitchen
Kim Kardashian Gets Rinsed For Sexy New Picture
Life
12 Awkward AF Boners All Guys Have Had
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Gushes About 'Very Sexy' Josh Ritchie As They Strip Down To Their Underwear
Marnie Simpson Looks Incredible In A Seriously Revealing Knitted Red Dress
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits She Was ‘Really Angry’ That Stephanie Snowdon ‘Lied’ As The Lasses React To Their Radge Fight - EXCLUSIVE
Lidl Have Launched Their Own Sheet Mask Maker And It’s A Beauty Game Changer
Niall Horan
Niall Horan Unveils Cinematic Music Video for 'On the Loose'
Ferne McCann Has Reportedly 'Found Love Again' With A Mystery Older Man
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Tweets Then Deletes This Declaration Of 'Love' For Josh Ritchie
Harry Potter
This New Harry Potter Game For Your Phone Will Make You Feel Like You're In Hogwarts