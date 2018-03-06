Niall Horan Unveils Cinematic Music Video for 'On the Loose'

Niall Horan had an amazing 2017. Not only was 'Slow Hands' one of the biggest hits of the year but his debut solo album Flicker received critical acclaim and topped the US Billboard 200. His 2018 has gotten off to a quiet start but that's all set to change.

Today he released the 'On the Loose' video and it is every bit as amazing as you would expect a Niall Horan video to be.

NO. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. A BRAND NEW NIALL HORAN VIDEO EXISTS AND YOU CAN WATCH IT RIGHT NOW.

Niall began teasing the video on social media over the weekend by posting short snippets of the clip on Twitter and Instagram. He then took to Twitter this morning to share a link to it with the caption "Here it is . The video for “ On the Loose “ is out now."

The video stars Niall and a stunning love interest who plays the girl 'on the loose' in various stunning US landscapes.

It's a beautiful video and one of Niall's best to date. Not only that but we reckon that 'On the Loose' will be a big hit.

Shortly after sharing the video, Niall sent out a tweet to thank Jake Jelcich who directed the amazing new visual. The former One Direction singer wrote: "Huge thank you to @jakejelicich for directing this video and bringing my vision to life . Top man".

What a sweetheart. Seriously, we think that Niall is one of the nicest people in music. He is so kind and gracious.

Niall is nominated for a whopping four awards at the iHeartRadio Music Awards this Sunday.

Fingers crossed that he wins big and may even give a surprise performance 'On the Loose'.

Words: Sam Prance