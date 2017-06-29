Niall Horan Wants Katy Perry To 'Stop Being Mean' Over Those Flirting Claims

Now get checking out an update from MTV News above...

Niall Horan has had something of a soft spot for Katy Perry ever since she first set him on the path to One Direction stardom in 2010, but he's none too thrilled by comments she recently made about his flirtatious behaviour.

In an appearance on The Project, Niall hit back at the claims he's constantly on the hunt for the 32-year-old's number and insisted that he's never pursued Katy as a romantic interest after all. Plot twist.

Clearly not keen on the suggestion he's desperado for romance, Niall said: "Katy, please stop being mean to me!" before adding, "She is just finding any excuse to just patronise me and go around spreading rumours about me. I just want to be her friend."

Oh, Niall.

As for Katy's claim that she's old enough to "babysit" him, Niall did the calculations and worked out that their nine year age-gap is acutally NBD: "I mean, she is talking like she is about 55 years older than me. She is not that much older than me," he pointed out.

Still, it might be a good time to ease off those marriage propositions for at least a short while.



