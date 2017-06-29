Niall Horan

Niall Horan Wants Katy Perry To 'Stop Being Mean' Over Those Flirting Claims

He's just looking for non-romantic companionship.

Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 16:31

Now get checking out an update from MTV News above...

Niall Horan has had something of a soft spot for Katy Perry ever since she first set him on the path to One Direction stardom in 2010, but he's none too thrilled by comments she recently made about his flirtatious behaviour. 

In an appearance on The Project, Niall hit back at the claims he's constantly on the hunt for the 32-year-old's number and insisted that he's never pursued Katy as a romantic interest after all. Plot twist. 

Clearly not keen on the suggestion he's desperado for romance, Niall said: "Katy, please stop being mean to me!" before adding, "She is just finding any excuse to just patronise me and go around spreading rumours about me. I just want to be her friend."

Oh, Niall. 

Getty


As for Katy's claim that she's old enough to "babysit" him, Niall did the calculations and worked out that their nine year age-gap is acutally NBD: "I mean, she is talking like she is about 55 years older than me. She is not that much older than me," he pointed out. 

Still, it might be a good time to ease off those marriage propositions for at least a short while. 


 

Latest News

5 Celebrities who have been Catfished

5 Celebrities Who Have Been Catfished

Courtney Act Is Totes Inspired By Farrah Abraham's Brutal AF Dating Game

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #3

How To Come Out To Your Friends And Family

Big Brother 2017: Lotan Says Vomiting Blood '150 Times' To Blame For His Behaviour

Niall Horan Wants Katy Perry To 'Stop Being Mean' Over Those Flirting Claims

Has Edward Grimes Already Found The One On His Second Single AF Date?

How To Show Your Pride If You Can't Get Down To A Celebration

Courtney Act Got Her First Single AF Kiss, So Here's Her GIF Guide To Dating To Celebrate

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Think Olivia Attwood Will Be Like 'A Dog On Heat' With The Shocking Second Villa Twist

Gigi Hadid's All Pink Outfit Is The Eighth Wonder Of The World

Brooklyn Beckham, Tanya Burr And More Style Wins From The Serpentine Summer Party 2017

14 Cute AF Things To Turn Your Room Into An Indoor Garden

Period Sportswear Has Arrived And We Want It all

Rita Ora Peforms Brand New Song 'Lonely Together' and We Love It

Lindsay Lohan Invites Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé To Mykonos with Her

Adele Hints That She Will Quit Touring Altogether

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Pretty Little Liars Showrunner Reveals A.D. Was Meant To Be Someone Entirely Different

A Pregnant Woman 'Fatally Shot Her Boyfriend' During A YouTube Prank Gone Wrong

More From Niall Horan

Niall Horan Wants Katy Perry To 'Stop Being Mean' Over Those Flirting Claims

Katy Perry Reckons Niall Horan Is ‘Always’ Trying To Get Her Number

Niall Horan

Slow Hands (Acoustic)

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away
Celebrity

Harry Styles’ One Direction Bandmates Send Their Condolences After His Stepfather Passes Away

one direction

Niall Horan Thinks It Would Be 'A Bit Weird' To Have A One Direction Reunion Rn

MTV Asks Niall Horan
MTV Asks

Niall Horan Talks Collaboration Hopes On His Debut Album | MTV Asks Niall Horan

MTV Asks Niall Horan
MTV Asks

Niall Horan Answers YOUR Questions! | MTV Asks Niall Horan

Niall Horan Explains How His Solo Career Has Impacted His Dating Life

iam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her And She Went Bright Red Over His Crush
Celebrity

Liam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her: ‘She Turned Bright Red’

Music

Niall Horan Will Be Taking Your Questions For The Latest 'MTV Asks...'

Music

Niall Horan Will Drop Whatever He’s Doing For A One Direction Reunion

Selena Gomez won&#039;t date Niall Horan even though she&#039;s flattered by his crush on her
Celebrity

Selena Gomez Is Flattered By Niall Horan’s Crush But Won’t Ever Date Him

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Gaz Beadle Launches A Campaign To Recruit Love Island's Sam Gowland For Geordie Shore

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Marnie Simpson Gives A Behind The Scenes Peek At Her Single AF Porno

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Holly Hagan Shows Off The Results Of Her Fitness Trip With An Incredible Belfie

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna kicks off after fight with Chloe Ferry

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Kicks Off Big Time After Fighting With Chloe Ferry Over His Savannah Kemplay Snog

Charlotte Crosby Admits She Feels "Petrified" By Her Relationship With Stephen Bear

Charlotte Crosby Reveals Battle With Depression: 'I've Been Speaking To A Psychiatrist'

Farrah Abraham Responds To Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson's Brutal Comments

A Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Duet Has Appeared