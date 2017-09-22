One Direction's Louis Tomlinson Proves To Be Niall Horan's Biggest Fan In The Cutest Way

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have both been busy carving out successful solo careers for themselves, but that doesn't mean they don't have time for each other's music.

Check out MTV News to hear all about Chrissy Teigen's banana bread adventure...

And it looks like Louis could actually be the Irishman's biggest fan, since he practically took on the role of Niall's very own hype man at his Spotify concert on Thursday night.

Louis reportedly got the whole crowd chanting Niall's name, and the 'Slow Hands' singer clearly appreciated the love since he jokingly called out Louis to come on stage before performing "Fools Gold."

Louis being proud of Niall. I strongly agree. pic.twitter.com/PfyUAfiNxF — Louis Promo Squad (@LouisPromoSquad) September 22, 2017

📲 | Niall joking around with the fans and calling out to Louis before performing Fools Gold.



September 21, 2017 • ©@ChrisKlemens (edited) pic.twitter.com/xgHfxGsBUV — King Updates (@LouisT91Updates) September 22, 2017

Not about to steal his thunder, Louis chose to remain cheerleading firmly from the sidelines before joining him backstage after the show.

If you think Louis' fangirling ended there then you're wrong.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZVNQ5bB0UZ/?taken-by=daverocco

Nope, Louis wasn't even done and he took to Twitter to gush about his bandmate's performance: "Blown away by Niall tonight . Felt so f**king proud !," he wrote.

Blown away by Niall tonight . Felt so fucking proud ! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) September 22, 2017

Proof that you can put the band on a hiatus, but some bromance's refuse to take a break.