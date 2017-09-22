Niall Horan

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson Proves To Be Niall Horan's Biggest Fan In The Cutest Way

Looks like Niall has his very own cheerleader.

Friday, September 22, 2017 - 16:56

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have both been busy carving out successful solo careers for themselves, but that doesn't mean they don't have time for each other's music.

And it looks like Louis could actually be the Irishman's biggest fan, since he practically took on the role of Niall's very own hype man at his Spotify concert on Thursday night.

Louis reportedly got the whole crowd chanting Niall's name, and the 'Slow Hands' singer clearly appreciated the love since he jokingly called out Louis to come on stage before performing "Fools Gold."

Not about to steal his thunder, Louis chose to remain cheerleading firmly from the sidelines before joining him backstage after the show.

If you think Louis' fangirling ended there then you're wrong.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZVNQ5bB0UZ/?taken-by=daverocco

Nope, Louis wasn't even done and he took to Twitter to gush about his bandmate's performance: "Blown away by Niall tonight . Felt so f**king proud !," he wrote.

Proof that you can put the band on a hiatus, but some bromance's refuse to take a break.

