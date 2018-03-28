People Think This Photo Proves Niall Horan And Hailee Steinfeld Are Dating

Rumours about Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld dating have been doing the round for months but the latest piece of evidence has hardcore shippers convinced that they might actually be right.

Let’s dial things back for a second and recall that time Niall posted the sweetest message in honour of the singer’s 21st birthday, only for the pair to later be spotted hanging out at a Backstreet Boys concert together.

Things have now taken an even more interesting turn, with Hailee sharing an Instagram of herself wearing one of Niall’s tour t-shirts captioned with a set of mysterious co-ordinates.

A quick bit of research tells us that 51.4613° N, 0.1156° W points to a busy street in London: which could either be a) where the shot was taken or b) some kind of secret clue about their budding romance.

Fans have pretty much lost all chill, with one person responding: "SHE IS WEARING HIS MERCH SHE IS WEARING HIS MERCH SHE IS WEARING HIS MERCH SHE IS WEARING HIS MERCH SHE IS WEARING HIS MERCH SHE IS WEARING HIS MERCH I CANT BREATHE IM-"

Sadly it doesn’t sound like we’re ever going to get to the bottom of this one, with H previously revealing in an interview with Us Weekly that she’s protective of the “boundaries” she has in place between her public and personal life.

For the record, we ship it.