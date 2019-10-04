Niall Horan

Selena Gomez And Niall Horan Spark Dating Rumours After Being Pictured Together

The internet approves

Sunday, October 6, 2019 - 10:35

Selena Gomez and Niall Horan have been the subject of dating rumours since 2015 and it looks like Nelena shippers finally have some new material to dissect.

The duo were pictured hanging out in Los Angeles a couple of days ago, with a group shot showing Niall with his arm draped around the singer’s shoulders after they’d enjoyed a meal together at an Italian restaurant called Osteria Mozza.

with all of our schedules and travel, we don’t get to see each other as often as maybe we would like, but every time we do get to sit down and share a meal together, it makes me emotional and so happy. and seeing my favorite people embrace my now husband makes me want to cry. they’re really all family. 🖤

Fans have already put two and two together and jumped to the (possibly wrong) conclusion that they’re secretly dating. The fact that Hailey Bieber has double-tapped the image also suggests that she might be publicly recognising their relationship. 

“Selena gonna end up marrying Niall,” one fan responded, as another said: “Selena doesn’t need a man but Niall would be so good for her. He is the sweetest. They’re on a similar wavelength.”

Another slice of evidence that their friendship might have gone to the next level is the fact that Sel gave the 26-year-old’s new single, ‘Nice To Meet Ya’, a special shout-out online: “This came out like 5 min ago…and I’m pretty sure you all need to download.”

Selena and Niall were first linked together over four years ago. Neither of them ever confirmed a romance, with Selena telling ET reporters at the time that she’s always had a lot of love and respect for him.

Whether they’re in a romantic relationship or just good pals, we’re loving Niall and Selena’s seriously cute friendship.

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Vicky Pattison Reveals Why She’s Glad Her Romance With John Noble Didn’t Work Out
Selena Gomez And Niall Horan Spark Dating Rumours After Being Pictured Together
Miley Cyrus in 2019
Miley Cyrus Confirms She's Dating Cody Simpson and She Wants Some Respect
Did Tyler Cameron Just Confirm That He And Gigi Hadid Have Already Broken Up?
Did Travis Scott Cheat On Kylie Jenner With An Instagram Model Called YungSweetRo?
Billie Eilish Opens Up About A Disaster Date She Went On With A Rich Boy And His Butler
Hailey Bieber ‘Gave The Middle Finger’ To Waiting Paparazzi As She Walked Down The Aisle
Get To Know - Hot Milk
Get To Know: Hot Milk
Noah Cyrus Strips Down To Her Underwear During Wild Night With Tana Mongeau
Shawn Mendes Reveals He Wanted To Date Camila Cabello Long Before Their Romance
Ariana Grande performs onstage during the Sweetener World Tour - Opening Night at Times Union Center on March 18, 2019 in Albany, New York
2019 MTV EMA: Ariana Grande Leads This Year's Nominations
The Dolan Twins Announce A “Personal And Important” Collaboration With Shane Dawson
KJ Apa Reveals The Riverdale Co-Star He’d Be Most Thrilled About Marrying
It Looks Like Noah Centineo Is Dating Model Alexis Ren And Fans Have A Lot Of Feelings
Does This Mean Halsey Has Finally Achieved Her Lifelong Dream Of Dating Evan Peters?
Vicky Pattison Pens Empowering Statement About Embracing Her Changing Weight
Why Hotel Guests Are Reportedly Livid About Hailey And Justin Bieber’s Wedding
Mark Ronson
Mark Ronson Clears Up The "Embarrassing" Sapiosexuality Story
Malika Haqq at Daily Front Row in 2019
Khloe Kardashian Is "Overwhelmed" By Best Friend Malika Haqq's Pregnancy Announcement

More From Niall Horan

Selena Gomez And Niall Horan Spark Dating Rumours After Being Pictured Together
Julia Michaels and Niall Horan Duetted To ‘What A Time’ On The Late Late Show And We’re Crying
Julia Michaels Ft. Niall Horan - What A Time - Music Video
Julia Michaels
What A Time (Ft. Niall Horan)
Niall Horan - So Long - Live with the RTE Concert Orchestra - Music Video
Niall Horan
So Long (Live with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra)
Shawn Mendes And Niall Horan Have Been Teasing Fans With The Possibility Of A Collab
Hailee Steinfeld (L) and Niall Horan during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theatre.
Have Niall Horan And Hailee Steinfeld Split?
Are One Direction Planning On Spending Christmas Together?
Niall Horan - Finally Free - Music Video
Niall Horan
Finally Free (From 'Smallfoot')
From Shawn Mendes To Niall Horan: 7 Male Celebrities Who Are Down To Date Regular People
Niall Horan
Did Niall Horan Vote No On Instagram Stories To A Fan Who Wanted To Date Him?
One Direction Fans Are Losing It Over ‘2020 Reunion Tickets’ But Is Everything As It Seems?
Niall Horan And Hailee Steinfeld Fuel Romance Rumours During New York Outing

Trending Articles

Vicky Pattison Reveals Why She’s Glad Her Romance With John Noble Didn’t Work Out
Selena Gomez And Niall Horan Spark Dating Rumours After Being Pictured Together
Did Tyler Cameron Just Confirm That He And Gigi Hadid Have Already Broken Up?
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Shawn Mendes Reveals He Wanted To Date Camila Cabello Long Before Their Romance
Miley Cyrus in 2019
Miley Cyrus Confirms She's Dating Cody Simpson and She Wants Some Respect
Billie Eilish Opens Up About A Disaster Date She Went On With A Rich Boy And His Butler
Hailey Bieber ‘Gave The Middle Finger’ To Waiting Paparazzi As She Walked Down The Aisle
Noah Cyrus Strips Down To Her Underwear During Wild Night With Tana Mongeau
Did Travis Scott Cheat On Kylie Jenner With An Instagram Model Called YungSweetRo?
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
It Looks Like Noah Centineo Is Dating Model Alexis Ren And Fans Have A Lot Of Feelings