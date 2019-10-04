Selena Gomez And Niall Horan Spark Dating Rumours After Being Pictured Together

Selena Gomez and Niall Horan have been the subject of dating rumours since 2015 and it looks like Nelena shippers finally have some new material to dissect.

The duo were pictured hanging out in Los Angeles a couple of days ago, with a group shot showing Niall with his arm draped around the singer’s shoulders after they’d enjoyed a meal together at an Italian restaurant called Osteria Mozza.

Fans have already put two and two together and jumped to the (possibly wrong) conclusion that they’re secretly dating. The fact that Hailey Bieber has double-tapped the image also suggests that she might be publicly recognising their relationship.

“Selena gonna end up marrying Niall,” one fan responded, as another said: “Selena doesn’t need a man but Niall would be so good for her. He is the sweetest. They’re on a similar wavelength.”

Selena gonna end up marrying Niall — Ariyana (@narcosbarbie) October 4, 2019

A glow Up

Nelena

Selena Gomez and Niall Horan are DATING

2015 vs 2019 pic.twitter.com/ZZAV9PzPvq — 🤓Vixen🤓 (@Ritikatea) October 4, 2019

NIALL AND SELENA OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/ZT9LscKqNO — rina #NiceToMeetYa (@hsftniall) October 4, 2019

Another slice of evidence that their friendship might have gone to the next level is the fact that Sel gave the 26-year-old’s new single, ‘Nice To Meet Ya’, a special shout-out online: “This came out like 5 min ago…and I’m pretty sure you all need to download.”

Selena supporting Niall Horan’s new single release via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/qjpIOU913M — Selena Gomez News™ (@smgomezupdatez) October 5, 2019

Selena and Niall were first linked together over four years ago. Neither of them ever confirmed a romance, with Selena telling ET reporters at the time that she’s always had a lot of love and respect for him.

Whether they’re in a romantic relationship or just good pals, we’re loving Niall and Selena’s seriously cute friendship.