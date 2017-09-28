This Is Why You Should Never Try To Find Out Who Niall Horan Is 'Shagging'

Let's face it, Niall Horan's banger 'Slow Hands' isn't exactly about someone taking too long to prepare him a slap up meal.

Still, The One Direction star has revealed he absolutely cannot stand it when people ask who his cheeky tunes are about.

But why? The 'Too Much To Ask' singer told Short List: "Never ask an artist who a certain song is about. I get it all the time, and what they're really wanting to know is who you're shagging at any given time."

"That's where it gets annoying. I want people to interpret my music, not assign real people to the lyrics," he added.

So there you have it, Niall wants you to use your imagination god dammit.

And who can blame him for wanting to keep some things private? Fortunately he admitted he's been enjoying his privacy lately, and has even been getting about without a swarm of Directioners on his tail.

"In London, people don't really pay attention to me - in a good way. I'm not saying everyone should know who I am, but I go on the Tube, or walk down the street, absolutely no problem."

Tbh we're not sure would be able to remain quite as calm if we saw him on the tube in This Town.

He added: "I went to Chelsea vs Tottenham at Wembley, and got the Tube there with the Chelsea fans. Nothing. Londoners are in their own little world, aren't they?"

Good for him. Note to self: Don't approach Niall on the tube, and definitely don't ask him who he's banging.