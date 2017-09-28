Niall Horan

This Is Why You Should Never Try To Find Out Who Niall Horan Is 'Shagging'

It's just way too much to ask of the One Direction charmer.

Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 09:48

Let's face it, Niall Horan's banger 'Slow Hands' isn't exactly about someone taking too long to prepare him a slap up meal.

Still, The One Direction star has revealed he absolutely cannot stand it when people ask who his cheeky tunes are about.

Get checking out all the latest updates from MTV News...

But why? The 'Too Much To Ask' singer told Short List: "Never ask an artist who a certain song is about. I get it all the time, and what they're really wanting to know is who you're shagging at any given time."

"That's where it gets annoying. I want people to interpret my music, not assign real people to the lyrics," he added.

Getty Images

So there you have it, Niall wants you to use your imagination god dammit. 

And who can blame him for wanting to keep some things private? Fortunately he admitted he's been enjoying his privacy lately, and has even been getting about without a swarm of Directioners on his tail.

"In London, people don't really pay attention to me - in a good way. I'm not saying everyone should know who I am, but I go on the Tube, or walk down the street, absolutely no problem."

Tbh we're not sure would be able to remain quite as calm if we saw him on the tube in This Town.

[Getty]

He added: "I went to Chelsea vs Tottenham at Wembley, and got the Tube there with the Chelsea fans. Nothing. Londoners are in their own little world, aren't they?"

Good for him. Note to self: Don't approach Niall on the tube, and definitely don't ask him who he's banging.

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby reacts to her tattoo reveal from Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Brands Stephen Bear 'A D*ck' Over His 'Villain Act' In The Series One Finale - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face

Premiere | SLANG Drops New Track 'Escorting You' Featuring Corey Harper - Listen!

Marnie Simpson Lashes Out At Claims She Edited THIS Shot Of Chloe Ferry's Bum

12 Celebrity Instagram Hacks That You Need In Your Life

Justin Bieber Isn't Being Coy About How Much He Wants A Girlfriend

This Is Why You Should Never Try To Find Out Who Niall Horan Is 'Shagging'

Rita Ora Will Host the 2017 MTV EMAs in London

Rita Ora Will Host & Perform At The 2017 MTV EMAs!!

Of Course A Pregnant Kylie Jenner Halloween Costume Already Exists

Premiere | Sam Feldt Teams Up With Alex Schulz On Brand New Banger 'Be My Lover' - Listen!

Georgie Wright in San Francisco

Road Trippin' Through California: Celebrating 50 Years Since The Summer Of Love

Camila Cabello Is Nominated For A Latin Grammy Award

Follow The Celebs Rowing Alongside Cancer Survivors RN In This Amazing Challenge

'Love Drought' Is Michelle Obama's Favourite Song from Lemonade

9 A-List Celebs Whose Family Members Have Been On A Reality Show

Justin Timberlake Might Be Doing The Super Bowl Next Year

18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore

The Trailer For 'ANNIHILATION' Starring Natalie Portman Is Here And It Looks Incredible

Kim Kardashian Calls Out KUWTK Producer For 'Confirming' Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy

The Ultimate Coat And Jacket Edit For AW17

More From Niall Horan

This Is Why You Should Never Try To Find Out Who Niall Horan Is 'Shagging'

Vote Now To Pick Your 2017 EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!

Justin Bieber Is Just As Big Of A Fan Of Niall Horan's Face As You Are

Niall Horan - Too Much To Ask - Music Video
Niall Horan

Too Much To Ask [Explicit]

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson Proves To Be Niall Horan's Biggest Fan In The Cutest Way

Niall Horan Nurses Heartbreak In The 'Too Much To Ask' Video

Niall Horan Reveals The First Ever One Direction Gig Was 'The Worst Night Of His Life'

New Music Round-Up: Niall Horan, Craig David, Nick Jonas and More

Niall Horan Releases 'Too Much To Ask' and Reveals 'Flicker' Release Date

Music

Niall Horan Thanks Fans for Their Support in Adorable Tweet

Niall Horan Reveals Which One Direction Bandmate He Would Rely On To Save Him If He Got Arrested

7 Things We Loved About Niall Horan's Flicker Sessions In London

Trending Articles

14 Underrated, Long Forgotten Geordie Shore Legends We Miss Every Day

Celebrity

15 Of The Most Famous Reality Villains: Where Are They Now?

18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore

Love Island's Chris Hughes Ruthlessly Exposes 'Flirty Texts' Katie Price Sent Him Behind Olivia Attwood's Back

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Hints He Necked On With Abbie Holborn Because She C*ck Blocked Him With Elettra Lamborghini - EXCLUSIVE

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear back together again after he posts Posts ‘I Wanna Keep This Girl’

Stephen Bear Opens Up About His Secret Tattoo In Honour Of Charlotte Crosby

This Ex On The Beach Couple Are Still Together And Our Minds Are Blown

Kim Kardashian Calls Out KUWTK Producer For 'Confirming' Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy

Liam Payne posts Twitter typo that gets his own song name wrong

Liam Payne Struggled With Excess Drinking And Mental Health Issues During One Direction

Celebrity

9 A-List Celebs Whose Family Members Have Been On A Reality Show

Sophie Kasaei Is 'Sick' Of Looking At Pictures Taken Before Her Body Transformation

Kim Kardashian Hits Out At False Speculation About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy