Niall Horan

Win A Meet & Greet With Niall Horan!

You and a mate could win the chance to see him soundchecking in London...

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 17:43

THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Niall Horan's Flicker Sessions are upon us and we've been given a once in a lifetime opportunity to get you behind the scenes access to the superstar.

Global Soundcheck Access gives fans around the world an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes experience at select Flicker Sessions 2017 performances and we've got 5 pairs of tickets to give away to this exclusive experience where you can watch the 'Slow Hands' hit maker sound checking 2-3 songs at London's Shepherds Bush and have a meet and greet photo opportunity afterwards!

Breathe. To enter, all you need to do is find the below image on Instagram, follow @mtvuk, like the picture and tag the mate you want to bring with you in the comments below.

We're offering 5 of you guys the chance to watch @niallhoran soundcheck plus have an exclusive meet and greet photo opportunity at Shepherds Bush on 31st August! To enter, follow these steps: 1. Follow @mtvuk 2. Like this picture 3. Tag a friend you want to take with you in the comments 14+ UK only. For full terms and conditions go to mtv.co.uk/meetniall #GlobalSoundcheckAccess

PLEASE READ THE FULL COMPETITION TERMS & CONDITIONS

Competition closes 10am BST on Tuesday 29th August. Good luck!

