Win A Meet & Greet With Niall Horan!

THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Niall Horan's Flicker Sessions are upon us and we've been given a once in a lifetime opportunity to get you behind the scenes access to the superstar.

Global Soundcheck Access gives fans around the world an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes experience at select Flicker Sessions 2017 performances and we've got 5 pairs of tickets to give away to this exclusive experience where you can watch the 'Slow Hands' hit maker sound checking 2-3 songs at London's Shepherds Bush and have a meet and greet photo opportunity afterwards!

Breathe. To enter, all you need to do is find the below image on Instagram, follow @mtvuk, like the picture and tag the mate you want to bring with you in the comments below.

PLEASE READ THE FULL COMPETITION TERMS & CONDITIONS

Competition closes 10am BST on Tuesday 29th August. Good luck!