Nick Grimshaw Fully Addresses Those Harry Styles Dating Rumours

Nick Grimshaw has addressed those long running rumours that he enjoyed a romantic relationship with Harry Styles.

And it’s bad news for anyone who was ever shipping that relationship - as Grimmy says he and Hazza were definitely nothing more than just friends.

The 33-year-old radio host opened up to The Sun when he was asked point blank if anything romantic ever happened between him and 24-year-old Harry.

“No, no. Not at all. It was an odd, odd thing to happen,” Nick said - going on to suggest he was oblivious to the fan speculation about him and Harry until he researched the One Direction star ahead of interviewing him about his solo album.

“It wasn’t weird at the time, it’s weirder now. At the time, you’re just getting on with your life and you’re doing the radio and just hanging out and you’re like, whatever. But it was weirder when he came on to do the solo stuff and I started doing my Harry research, writing questions and stuff, and when I Googled him I was like, ‘This is actually a thing’,” Nick said.

Nick also gave his own suggestion as to why some fans might thing he and Harry were an item - again reiterating they were just friends.

“It’s kind of crazy because we’d met and we just really got on. I don’t know if it’s because we were both Northern and had quite a similar sense of humour,” he explains.

“And because he was down in London and away from friends and family, we all just ended up hanging out together and getting on. I think that people assumed that because I was gay and he wears, like, floral shirts that he must be gay and they were like, ‘They must be going out with each other’,” Nick said.

At least we all still have that dream of Larry Stylinson, right?

