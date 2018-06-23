Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Make Romance Instagram Official

The gorgeous pair have finally confirmed they are a couple...

Saturday, June 23, 2018 - 11:45

After months of 'are they? aren't they?' rumours and headlines, Nick Jonas has done us all a favour and finally confirmed what is really going on between him and Priyanka Chopra.

The beautiful pair first turned heads last year when they attended the 2017 Met Gala together - in matching outfits, no less - and it's fair to say they've kept us guessing their relationship status ever since.

Well, less than two weeks after they reportedly went to Nick's cousin's wedding together, he has posted a video of the Quantico star on his Instagram Stories last night as they spend time with her family in Mumbai.

The couple arrived in Mumbai on Thursday and were spotted out dining with Priyanka's mother last night, which we all know only happens when things are really getting serious.

Paparazzi caught the loved-up couple in town as they went to an upscale restaurant Yauatcha with her mother Madhu Chopra, although just in case that wasn't enough confirmation he posted his new lady on IG for the first time ever.

The short but oh-so-sweet video shows the stunning actress skipping along a grand balcony under the night sky, laughing as she runs back to the Jo Bro.

While neither of them say anything in the clip, it's clear romance is in the air with sultry music blaring in the background... and Nick's adorable caption.

Very simply writing "Her" with the all-important (and, let's be honest, most-wanted) heart-eyes emoji, there's a million girls and boys crying right now.

Another childhood heartthrob is officially off the cards but we couldn't be happier for him and Priyanka, who may be the most gorg couple ever.

Words: Ross McNeilage

Get the latest news on more pop star romances below...

