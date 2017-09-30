Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas On The Real Reason His Disney Channel Days Were So Dramatic

Nick Jonas has opened up about what it was that made his time on the Disney Channel so intense and it sounds like it was just a high-octane version of regular high-school drama.

The former Jonas Brother and current solo-singer has come clean about living in the petri-dish environment that came with being a 00's teen star. 

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Nick recollected the time when Disney's finest would gather up in the Summer to take part in a mini Hunger Games competition known as the Disney Channel Games.

"Lots of memorable moments from the Disney days. We used to do Disney Channel games which was a good time," he said.

"They would collect all of us from the different shows and then put us together at Disney World. Really, it was like summer camp. We had the park to ourselves some nights, and lots of drama because we were all dating each other. It’s like high school."

For anyone who is absolutely baffled by the Disney romances that hit the headlines back in the day, Nick was linked to both Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus in his time. Brother Joe Jonas dated Demi Lovato, who, coincidentally, is now rumoured to be pining after Nick. 

Explaining what he misses about hitting the road with his brothers, Nick said: "The thing I miss most about being in a band with my brothers is just the traveling aspect of it," he explained.

"They were with me every step of the way, we got to see amazing places in the world together. It was a beautiful time in our lives."

Sounds like all the ingredients are there for a potential reunion. Too soon? 

