Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas Took Priyanka Chopra To His Cousin's Wedding And We're Freaking Out

Because meeting the family is a total sign that these two are now official, right?

Tuesday, June 12, 2018 - 11:03

Just days after the duo were papped together in New York City, Nick Jonas has taken Priyanka Chopra as his plus one to his cousin, Rachel Tamburelli’s, wedding.

Check out the latest from MTV news >>>

That has to mean that things are finally starting to get real serious between the pair.

The ‘Jealous’ singer and Quantico star were acting super loved up throughout the nuptials, which took place in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Saturday, and Priyanka looked stunning as per.

Getty

Priyanka was first linked to the Jonas brother when they turned up at the Met Gala this year together in matching Ralph Lauren. (Like c’mon, matching outfits are a SIGN).

But the good ol’ rumour mill didn’t really kick in until they were spotted spending some ‘us’ time together over Memorial Day weekend in the States just weeks ago.

Plus Nick and Priyanka have been all over each other’s social media, flirtin’ non-stop, and commenting and liking each other’s posts.

The pair were spotted just a few days after having dinner together at Toca Madera in West Hollywood, and they were looking very cosy on the restaurants garden patio.

A mysterious source told E! News that: "Nick and Priyanka couldn't keep their hands off each other last night at dinner."

And at this point we’ll all of the gossip we can get, ‘cos this is a Hollywood couple we could really get down with.

We’ll just sit here patiently waiting for an official announcement. We have time.

 

Latest News

Kendall Jenner shopping with Anwar Hadid
Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmons Hang Out After That Anwar Hadid Kiss
Holly Hagan Completely Rips Into Love Island's Hayley Hughes For Not Knowing What An Earlobe Is
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas Took Priyanka Chopra To His Cousin's Wedding And We're Freaking Out
Charlotte Crosby Totally Forgot She Had A Three-Way Snog With Love Island's Adam Collard
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber PDA in Miami
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Spark Romance Rumours As They Pack On The PDA In Miami
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Might Be Engaged Already And Here’s The Evidence
Ejiah Wood&#039;s new horror game, Transference
Is Elijah Wood's Newest Role in This Horror Game his Most Terrifying Yet?
Spider-Man PS4
Here's When We'll be Able to Swing Around Manhattan Like Spider-Man
Assassin&#039;s Creed Odyssey will feature a female assassin
Assassin's Creed is back and This Time we Can Play as a Female Assassin
Resident Evil 2 is Out January 2019
Capcom's Remaking Resident Evil 2 and it's Going to be the Most Terrifying Horror Game Yet
Yes, Ubisoft Really Did Announce Just Dance 2019 with a Marching Band and a Dancing Panda
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Lara Croft
Here's Our First Look at Shadow of the Tomb Raider in Action
James Arthur
Get Your Questions In For James Arthur!
Nicki Minaj &amp; Future&#039;s NICKIHNDRXX Tour Poster
Nicki Minaj Drops ‘Rich Sex’, Ariana Grande Collab Info & 'NICKIHNDRIXX TOUR' With Future
Jess Glynne Could Score Her 7th No.1 Single This Week
Shawn Mendes Performing At Summertime Ball 2018
Shawn Mendes Treats Us With Frank Ocean & Kings Of Leon Mashup And All His Hits At Summertime Ball!
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Goes Completely Topless In World's Most Extra Outfit
Troye Sivan,
Troye Sivan Played Washington DC Pride And Of Course Absolutely Slayed
Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian
Kris Jenner Gets Real About What's Going On With Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Gives Girl's Bare Bum A Squeeze As She And Sam Gowland Embark On Wildest Night In History

More From Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas Took Priyanka Chopra To His Cousin's Wedding And We're Freaking Out
Nick Jonas Left The Cutest Comment About Priyanka Chopra On Her Instagram Page
Nick Jonas performs during MTV TRL Presents Lil Uzi Vertat MTV Studios on October 4, 2017 in New York City
Nick Jonas Teams Up With (DJ) Mustard For 'Anywhere'
Selena Gomez Confronts Nick Jonas Over A Date He Ruined Ten Years Ago
Camila Cabello Reveals How She Almost Kissed Nick Jonas On New Year's Eve
Dwayne Johnson
Watch The Cast Of Jumanji Play A Hilarious Game Of Never Have I Ever!
Nick Jonas - Home - Music Video
Nick Jonas
Home
Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas
Let's Go Speed Dating With Nick Jonas!
Lady Gaga and Shawn Mendes To Perform At The American Music Awards
Nick Jonas performs during MTV TRL Presents Lil Uzi Vertat MTV Studios on October 4, 2017 in New York City
Nick Jonas and Shania Twain Have A Christmas Duet Coming
Is Nick Jonas Dating Harry Styles’ Ex Georgia Fowler?
Nick Jonas On The Real Reason His Disney Channel Days Were So Dramatic

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Goes Completely Topless In World's Most Extra Outfit
Nicki Minaj And Ariana Grande Reunite For X Rated Instagram Shenanigans
Kendall Jenner Warned She Is ‘Playing With Fire’ By Dating Anwar Hadid
Holly Hagan Completely Rips Into Love Island's Hayley Hughes For Not Knowing What An Earlobe Is
Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian
Kris Jenner Gets Real About What's Going On With Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson
Charlotte Crosby Totally Forgot She Had A Three-Way Snog With Love Island's Adam Collard
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Gives Girl's Bare Bum A Squeeze As She And Sam Gowland Embark On Wildest Night In History
Are Sam Gowland And Chloe Ferry About To Get MARRIED?
Kylie Jenner posts first selfies with baby Stormi to Instagram
Kylie Jenner Deletes All Pictures Of Stormi Webster For THIS Reason
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber PDA in Miami
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Spark Romance Rumours As They Pack On The PDA In Miami
Nick Grimshaw Fully Addresses Those Harry Styles Dating Rumours
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas Took Priyanka Chopra To His Cousin's Wedding And We're Freaking Out