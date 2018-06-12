Nick Jonas Took Priyanka Chopra To His Cousin's Wedding And We're Freaking Out

Just days after the duo were papped together in New York City, Nick Jonas has taken Priyanka Chopra as his plus one to his cousin, Rachel Tamburelli’s, wedding.

That has to mean that things are finally starting to get real serious between the pair.

The ‘Jealous’ singer and Quantico star were acting super loved up throughout the nuptials, which took place in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Saturday, and Priyanka looked stunning as per.

Priyanka was first linked to the Jonas brother when they turned up at the Met Gala this year together in matching Ralph Lauren. (Like c’mon, matching outfits are a SIGN).

But the good ol’ rumour mill didn’t really kick in until they were spotted spending some ‘us’ time together over Memorial Day weekend in the States just weeks ago.

Plus Nick and Priyanka have been all over each other’s social media, flirtin’ non-stop, and commenting and liking each other’s posts.

The pair were spotted just a few days after having dinner together at Toca Madera in West Hollywood, and they were looking very cosy on the restaurants garden patio.

A mysterious source told E! News that: "Nick and Priyanka couldn't keep their hands off each other last night at dinner."

And at this point we’ll all of the gossip we can get, ‘cos this is a Hollywood couple we could really get down with.

We’ll just sit here patiently waiting for an official announcement. We have time.