Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Wants Nick Jonas to Run for U.S. President

American politics is about to get a lot better looking...

Monday, June 3, 2019 - 10:08

2019 has brought us the unlikely return of the Jonas Brothers but 2020 could see them taking over the White House.

Nick Jonas could be running for President one day soon, as Priyanka Chopra has revealed that she encourages her husband to consider it.

Getty Images

In a new interview, Chopra says that she would love for the ‘Sucker’ singer to make the leap into politics as he “wants to make a change.”

“I would love Nick to run for president,” she told The Sunday Times. “I don’t like the things associated with politics … but I know that both of us really want to make a change.”

Getty Images

Adding that she herself would like to be Prime Minister of India, she said: “Never say never.”

Admitting that she has “tried to be apolitical all my life“, it’s a pretty big change of heart to have to consider entering the political realm these days.

Getty Images

Could Nick Jonas be running against Kanye West in the 2020 U.S. Presidental election? We’re not sure if we can keep up with this, already.

Imagine if the Prime Minister of India and President of the United States were this gorgeous married couple, though? Talk about iconic!

