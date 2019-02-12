Avril Lavigne and Nicki Minaj Are Coming Out With A Song And We’re Losing It

View the lyrics

Work hard, just to get half back

(Used to) work hard, just to get half back

(Now I'm) gettin' to it that way

(Straight up, straight up)

I ain't coming through unless the bag straight

(I used to) work hard just to get half back

(Used to) work hard, just to get half back



Ayo, just last week I told 'em to pick a side

I bust shots, don't duck if it don't apply

Bae out in Paris, he told me to pick a ride

Sike, made you look, I still didn't pick a guy

I'm the trophy of the game, everybody tryna win me

Me, Olivier, Jourdan Dunn, my baby, Winnie

Partying in Paris, these bitches is embarassed

'Cause they know I'm the queen, I still didn't pick an heiress

Mirror, mirror, who's the fairest?

(You the motherfucking fairest, Nicki)

What I drop on this watch?

(I don't know, about a hundred-fifty)

I'm who they wishin' to be

These hoes is on the 'Gram, Nicki pitchin' the ki'

'Bout to cop Neverland, Michael up in the tree

You got bars and still broke? You might as well took the plea, uh

Be in the bando or would you rather move weight, Don Pablo?

Uh



Work hard, just to get half back

(Used to) work hard, just to get half back

(Now I'm) gettin' to it that way

(Straight up, straight up)

I ain't coming through unless the bag straight

(I used to) work hard just to get half back

(Used to) work hard, just to get half back



Ayo, just last week I told 'em they run done

My legacy could never be undone

I'm a prodigy, R.I.P Thun-Thun

Got these bitches shook, they shocked, no stun-gun

I'm the billy, billy goat, the goat, the goat's here

Vintage Hermès by Jean Paul Gaultier

Lagerfeld customize my gold chair

I run the point, you bitches just go cheer

Uh, look at my knockoffs, I told 'em knock it off

Anything that Nicki do, you know they knock it off

Put my crown on again, and I'ma knock it off

Anything with Nicki in it, they gonna pocket off

I mean profit off, my plug drop it off

You see them copyin' my hair, tell 'em, "Chop it off"

Uh, bad gyal with the, top is off

You nuh see him downgrade when mi drop 'em off

Uh, I ain't never played a hoe's position

I ain't ever have to strip to get the pole position

Hoes is dissin'? Okay, these hoes is wishin'

You're in no position to come for O's position

I ain't movin' weight, but I'm in the dope position

I ain't movin' weight, but I'm in the dope position



Work hard, just to get half back

(Used to) work hard, just to get half back

(Now I'm) gettin' to it that way

(Straight up, straight up)

I ain't coming through unless the bag straight

(I used to) work hard just to get half back

(Used to) work hard, just to get half back



W-w-w-w-w-work hard

W-w-w-w-w-work hard

J-j-just last week, I told 'em to pick a side

I-I-I bust shots, don't duck if they don't apply

Writer(s): IBANGA RAMON JR, HAZZARD BRITTANY