Avril Lavigne and Nicki Minaj Are Coming Out With A Song And We’re Losing It
This is a collab we didn't see coming...
Here’s a collab you didn’t see coming in 2019, Nicki Minaj and Avril Lavigne.
They announced yesterday on their social media pages that a collab was coming, and it’s coming sooner than you think. Their new single, ‘Dumb Blonde’, is coming... today. TODAY. Check out the pink and pretty cover art for the new track below.
(Used to) work hard, just to get half back
(Now I'm) gettin' to it that way
(Straight up, straight up)
I ain't coming through unless the bag straight
(I used to) work hard just to get half back
(Used to) work hard, just to get half back
Ayo, just last week I told 'em to pick a side
I bust shots, don't duck if it don't apply
Bae out in Paris, he told me to pick a ride
Sike, made you look, I still didn't pick a guy
I'm the trophy of the game, everybody tryna win me
Me, Olivier, Jourdan Dunn, my baby, Winnie
Partying in Paris, these bitches is embarassed
'Cause they know I'm the queen, I still didn't pick an heiress
Mirror, mirror, who's the fairest?
(You the motherfucking fairest, Nicki)
What I drop on this watch?
(I don't know, about a hundred-fifty)
I'm who they wishin' to be
These hoes is on the 'Gram, Nicki pitchin' the ki'
'Bout to cop Neverland, Michael up in the tree
You got bars and still broke? You might as well took the plea, uh
Be in the bando or would you rather move weight, Don Pablo?
Uh
Ayo, just last week I told 'em they run done
My legacy could never be undone
I'm a prodigy, R.I.P Thun-Thun
Got these bitches shook, they shocked, no stun-gun
I'm the billy, billy goat, the goat, the goat's here
Vintage Hermès by Jean Paul Gaultier
Lagerfeld customize my gold chair
I run the point, you bitches just go cheer
Uh, look at my knockoffs, I told 'em knock it off
Anything that Nicki do, you know they knock it off
Put my crown on again, and I'ma knock it off
Anything with Nicki in it, they gonna pocket off
I mean profit off, my plug drop it off
You see them copyin' my hair, tell 'em, "Chop it off"
Uh, bad gyal with the, top is off
You nuh see him downgrade when mi drop 'em off
Uh, I ain't never played a hoe's position
I ain't ever have to strip to get the pole position
Hoes is dissin'? Okay, these hoes is wishin'
You're in no position to come for O's position
I ain't movin' weight, but I'm in the dope position
I ain't movin' weight, but I'm in the dope position
Check out Avril Lavigne and Nicki Minaj’s new collab announcement for their single ‘Dumb Blonde’ below:
Oh, and is if that wasn’t cool enough - Nicki Minaj fangirled to HELL over the news. Tweeting that she used to blast Lavigne’s music in the car when she was younger and cry to songs like ‘I’m With You’ and ‘Complicated’.
The song will be part of Lavigne’s new album ‘Head Above Water’ which is releasing later this week on February 15th, and the singer spilled some of the lyrics in a series of Instagram posts last night. Here’s what we know so far:
“I am a f*cking cherry bomb / I ain’t no stupid Barbie doll / Watch me prove you wrong / You won’t be so confident when I’m crushing you from the top / I’m a babe, I’m a boss and I’m making this money / I can flip like a switch and I cut like a blade / I can sting like a bee but I’m sweeter than honey / I’m quick as a whip so get outta my way / We’re bombshells raising hell now”
After the huge success of Lavigne’s latest single ‘Tell Me It’s Over’ and Minaj’s ‘Queen’ album, which landed in the Top 5 UK Album charts, we are certain this single is going to be taking over.
Oh, and of course fans are losing it over the big news:
Childhood = Made.
Our faces right now.
UPDATE! The song is now out! Give it a listen below:
This has truly fulfilled all our queen of pop and queen of rap collab dreams. You can find us bopping to this until further notice.