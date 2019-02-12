Nicki Minaj

Avril Lavigne and Nicki Minaj Are Coming Out With A Song And We’re Losing It

This is a collab we didn't see coming...

Claire Rowden
Tuesday, February 12, 2019 - 10:51

Here’s a collab you didn’t see coming in 2019, Nicki Minaj and Avril Lavigne.

They announced yesterday on their social media pages that a collab was coming, and it’s coming sooner than you think. Their new single, ‘Dumb Blonde’, is coming... today. TODAY. Check out the pink and pretty cover art for the new track below.

View the lyrics
Work hard, just to get half back
(Used to) work hard, just to get half back
(Now I'm) gettin' to it that way
(Straight up, straight up)
I ain't coming through unless the bag straight
(I used to) work hard just to get half back
(Used to) work hard, just to get half back

Ayo, just last week I told 'em to pick a side
I bust shots, don't duck if it don't apply
Bae out in Paris, he told me to pick a ride
Sike, made you look, I still didn't pick a guy
I'm the trophy of the game, everybody tryna win me
Me, Olivier, Jourdan Dunn, my baby, Winnie
Partying in Paris, these bitches is embarassed
'Cause they know I'm the queen, I still didn't pick an heiress
Mirror, mirror, who's the fairest?
(You the motherfucking fairest, Nicki)
What I drop on this watch?
(I don't know, about a hundred-fifty)
I'm who they wishin' to be
These hoes is on the 'Gram, Nicki pitchin' the ki'
'Bout to cop Neverland, Michael up in the tree
You got bars and still broke? You might as well took the plea, uh
Be in the bando or would you rather move weight, Don Pablo?
Uh

Work hard, just to get half back
(Used to) work hard, just to get half back
(Now I'm) gettin' to it that way
(Straight up, straight up)
I ain't coming through unless the bag straight
(I used to) work hard just to get half back
(Used to) work hard, just to get half back

Ayo, just last week I told 'em they run done
My legacy could never be undone
I'm a prodigy, R.I.P Thun-Thun
Got these bitches shook, they shocked, no stun-gun
I'm the billy, billy goat, the goat, the goat's here
Vintage Hermès by Jean Paul Gaultier
Lagerfeld customize my gold chair
I run the point, you bitches just go cheer
Uh, look at my knockoffs, I told 'em knock it off
Anything that Nicki do, you know they knock it off
Put my crown on again, and I'ma knock it off
Anything with Nicki in it, they gonna pocket off
I mean profit off, my plug drop it off
You see them copyin' my hair, tell 'em, "Chop it off"
Uh, bad gyal with the, top is off
You nuh see him downgrade when mi drop 'em off
Uh, I ain't never played a hoe's position
I ain't ever have to strip to get the pole position
Hoes is dissin'? Okay, these hoes is wishin'
You're in no position to come for O's position
I ain't movin' weight, but I'm in the dope position
I ain't movin' weight, but I'm in the dope position

Work hard, just to get half back
(Used to) work hard, just to get half back
(Now I'm) gettin' to it that way
(Straight up, straight up)
I ain't coming through unless the bag straight
(I used to) work hard just to get half back
(Used to) work hard, just to get half back

W-w-w-w-w-work hard
W-w-w-w-w-work hard
J-j-just last week, I told 'em to pick a side
I-I-I bust shots, don't duck if they don't apply
Writer(s): IBANGA RAMON JR, HAZZARD BRITTANY Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Check out Avril Lavigne and Nicki Minaj’s new collab announcement for their single ‘Dumb Blonde’ below:

Oh, and is if that wasn’t cool enough - Nicki Minaj fangirled to HELL over the news. Tweeting that she used to blast Lavigne’s music in the car when she was younger and cry to songs like ‘I’m With You’ and ‘Complicated’.

The song will be part of Lavigne’s new album ‘Head Above Water’ which is releasing later this week on February 15th, and the singer spilled some of the lyrics in a series of Instagram posts last night. Here’s what we know so far:

“I am a f*cking cherry bomb / I ain’t no stupid Barbie doll / Watch me prove you wrong / You won’t be so confident when I’m crushing you from the top / I’m a babe, I’m a boss and I’m making this money / I can flip like a switch and I cut like a blade / I can sting like a bee but I’m sweeter than honey / I’m quick as a whip so get outta my way / We’re bombshells raising hell now”

After the huge success of Lavigne’s latest single ‘Tell Me It’s Over’ and Minaj’s ‘Queen’ album, which landed in the Top 5 UK Album charts, we are certain this single is going to be taking over.

Oh, and of course fans are losing it over the big news:

Childhood = Made.

Our faces right now.

UPDATE! The song is now out! Give it a listen below:

Dumb Blonde (feat. Nicki Minaj)

This has truly fulfilled all our queen of pop and queen of rap collab dreams. You can find us bopping to this until further notice.

Latest News

Movies
10 Underrated Rom-coms To Watch This Valentine’s Day
Charlotte Crosby is proud of her lip filler
Charlotte Crosby Does This One Thing On Purpose To Encourage Instagram Trolls
What Happened When I Tried Eyelash Extensions To Speed Up My Post-Workout Make-Up Routine
Kim Kardashian’s Ultimate Beauty Secret Is Actually Really Sad
Holly Hagan Reveals Finding True Love Made Her Realise Her Exes Are &#039;D***heads&#039;
Holly Hagan Slams Her 'D**khead' Exes As She Reveals The Secret To True Love
The Harry Potter Movies Will Definitely Be Rebooted, Claims Daniel Radcliffe
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Admits She ‘Feels Like A Rubbish Mum’ As Theodore’s Tantrums Get Worse
Is Charlotte Crosby pregnant?
Charlotte Crosby Shares Seriously Detailed Pregnancy Plans
Vicky Pattison Is Planning To Freeze Her Eggs But Doesn&#039;t Want To &#039;Pressure&#039; Herself
Vicky Pattison Reveals Why She's Planning To Freeze Her Eggs
Avril Lavigne and Nicki Minaj Are Coming Out With A Song And We’re Losing It
Miley Cyrus Wins Wife Of The Year After What She Just Did For Liam Hemsworth
Offset Shares Graphic Video Of Cardi B Giving Birth To Kulture
Lili Reinhart Is Suffering For Cole Sprouse’s Art And The Results Are So Worth It
What It’s Really Like To Get Hypnotherapy?
Happy Death Day
9 Alternative Films To Watch This Valentine’s
Happy Death Day 2U
6 Mind-Blowing Reasons You Experience Deja Vu
Hugh Jackman Is Going To Be Opening For The BRITs 2019 The Greatest Showman Style
Aaron Chalmers and his girlfriend
Aaron Chalmers' Girlfriend Just Said The Sweetest Thing Following His First MMA Loss
Lady Gaga &amp; Bradley Cooper - Shallow - Music Video
9 Locations From 'A Star Is Born' That You Can Visit IRL And Feel Just Like Ally Maine
Happy Death Day 2U
9 Girls Who Slay. Literally.

More From Nicki Minaj

Avril Lavigne and Nicki Minaj Are Coming Out With A Song And We’re Losing It
Nicki Minaj - Hard White - Music Video
Nicki Minaj
Hard White [Explicit]
Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus And More: The Craziest 10 Year Challenges
Including Cardi B And Nicki Minaj: 8 Boring AF Celebrity Feuds We Never Want To Hear About In 2019
Nicki Minaj in the &#039;Good Form&#039; music video with Lil Wayne, released November 2018, from the &#039;Queen&#039; album
Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne's 'Good Form' Video Is A Whole Lotta Booty
Nicki Minaj Ft. Lil Wayne - Good Form - Music Video
Nicki Minaj
Good Form (Ft. Lil Wayne) [Explicit]
Little Mix - Woman Like Me Ft. Nicki Minaj - Music Video
New Music Round-Up: Little Mix, Greatest Showman, Rita Ora & More!
2018 MTV EMA - Nicki Minaj
EMA
2018 EMA: Winners Playlist
Camila Cabello at the 2018 MTV EMA
2018 EMA: The Must-See Moments You Cannot Miss
Little Mix and Nicki Minaj perform &#039;Woman Like Me&#039; at the 2018 MTV EMA in Bilbao, Spain in November 2018
2018 EMA: Little Mix and Nicki Minaj Open With ‘Woman Like Me’ Performance
Little Mix and Nicki Minaj perform &#039;Woman Like Me&#039; at the 2018 MTV EMA in Bilbao, Spain in November 2018
EMA
Nicki Minaj & Little Mix - 'Good Form' & 'Woman Like Me' (2018 MTV EMA)
2018 MTV EMA - Jason Derulo
EMA
Jason Derulo & David Guetta Ft. Nicki Minaj - 'Goodbye' (2018 MTV EMA)

Trending Articles

Is Charlotte Crosby pregnant?
Charlotte Crosby Shares Seriously Detailed Pregnancy Plans
Lili Reinhart Is Suffering For Cole Sprouse’s Art And The Results Are So Worth It
Aaron Chalmers and his girlfriend
Aaron Chalmers' Girlfriend Just Said The Sweetest Thing Following His First MMA Loss
Vicky Pattison And Ercan Ramadan Go Instagram Official With Cutest Couple’s Pic
Vicky Pattison And Ercan Ramadan Go Instagram Official With Cutest Couple’s Pic
Holly Hagan Had The Most Brutal Response To Charlotte Crosby’s Boyfriend Drama
Miley Cyrus Wins Wife Of The Year After What She Just Did For Liam Hemsworth
Marnie Simpson Debuts Her 'Unusual’ Clothing Line And We’re Already Obsessed
Holly Hagan Reveals Finding True Love Made Her Realise Her Exes Are &#039;D***heads&#039;
Holly Hagan Slams Her 'D**khead' Exes As She Reveals The Secret To True Love
Kim Kardashian’s Ultimate Beauty Secret Is Actually Really Sad
Charlotte Crosby is proud of her lip filler
Charlotte Crosby Does This One Thing On Purpose To Encourage Instagram Trolls
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Admits She ‘Feels Like A Rubbish Mum’ As Theodore’s Tantrums Get Worse
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds ‘Doesn’t Know How Much More She Can Take’ After Another Argument With Darren Quirk