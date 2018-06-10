Nicki Minaj And Ariana Grande Reunite For X Rated Instagram Shenanigans

Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande are well known for creating the worldwide smash hits Bang Bang and Side to Side.

So fans should perhaps always be braced for something a little bit saucy when these two power ladies get together.

Hit play for the latest update from MTV News...

And on Saturday night, the chart topping pair caused shock and amazement when they teamed up on Instagram to deliver some X-Rated chats.

Using a cute button nose and daisy chain ear filter - and perhaps to lure fans into a false sense of security - the ladies quickly turned the air blue.

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Jun 9, 2018 at 5:33pm PDT

They first counted down: “One… Two… Three…” then delivered the shock statement: “Eat my a**!”

On Instagram stories, the ladies continued their saucy talk, with Nicki announcing: “I got a badge with your name on it.”

All very innocent. But then Ari said she had a badge: “With your d**k on it.”

Instagram

Following a wide eyed look of shock, Nicki then said she had a badge: “With my a** on it” before they both burst into laughter.

The racy chats have delighted fans who have flooded Nicki’s Instagram comments section with notes of appreciation.

Instagram

“I love these two good Lord,” one fan gushed, while another said they see love “When I see two ladies getting along so well.”

Got some thoughts about Nicki and Ari’s Instagram shenanigans? Let us know @MTVUK