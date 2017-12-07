Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Wow in the 'MotorSport' Video

View the lyrics

Yeah, skrrt

M-M-M-Murda



Motorsport, yeah, put that thing in sports (skrrt, skrrt)

Shawty bad (bad), pop it like a cork (pop it)

You a dork, never been a sport (dork, yeah)

Pull up (woo, woo), jumpin' out the court

Cotton candy (drink), my cup tastes like the fair (cotton)

Straight up there (where?) we didn't take the stairs (where?)

Faced my fears (fears) gave my mama tears (mama)

Shiftin' gears (shift,) on the Nawf, get serious (serious)



Fix all your fears, then get at me

Hit so many donuts on them backstreets

Sit so high in the nosebleeds (yeah)

Feel like I can fly, yeah

Xans, Percy, check (yeah) Bill Belichick

Take the air out the ball, just so I can flex

Take the air out the mall, walkin' with the sacks

Take the air out your broad (hey), now she can't go back

Xans, Percy, check (yeah) Bill Belichick

Take the air out the ball (yeah), just so I can flex

Take the air out the mall (hey, walk in with the sacks)

Take the air out your broad (woo, woo, woo, E!)

Girl, yeah, yeah

I wish my grandma could see me (grandma)

Take away, pain ain't easy (pain)

That's why I fire up a bleezy (fire)

Niggas ain't cappin' this season



Offset!

The coupe came imported (hey)

This season's Off White come in snorted (white)

Green Lamborghini accordance (Lambo)

No human being, I'm immortal (no)

Patek and A.P. full of water (Patek)

Hundred K I spend on my señora (racks)

My pinky on margarine, butter (margarine)

And my ears got McDonald's nuggets (ayy)

Soon as I land on the Leer (whew)

Pigets, they wet, tears ('gets)

488, hit the gears (488)

Suicide doors, Britney Spears

I'm boujee, so bitch, don't get near (boujee)

Criss Angel, make dope disappear (voila)

Hit the gas, it got flames out the rears (skrrt)

It's a race to the bag, get the mills (hey)



Ride the dick like a BMX

No nigga wanna be my ex (no)

I love when he go on tour

'Cause he cums more when I see him less

I get upset off, I turn Offset on

I told him the other day

Man, we should sell that porn

Yeah, Cardi B, I'm back, bitches

I don't wanna hear I'm actin' different

Same lips that be talkin' 'bout me

Is the same lips that be ass kissin'

These hoes ain't what they say they are

And their pussy stank, they're cash dissin'

Same hoes that was sendin' shots

They reachin' out like their back itchin'

Why would I hop in some beef (Why?)

When I could just hop in a Porsche?

You heard she gon' do what from who?

That's not a reliable source, no

Tell me have you seen her?

Let me wrap my weave up

I'm the trap Selena

Dame mas gasolina (skrrt)



Motorsport, yeah, put that thing in sports (skrrt, skrrt)

Shawty bad (bad), pop it like a cork (pop it)

You a dork, never been a sport (dork, yeah)

Pull up (woo, woo), jumpin' out the court

Cotton candy (drink), my cup tastes like the fair (cotton)

Straight up there (where?) we didn't take the stairs (where?)

Faced my fears (fears) gave my mama tears (mama)

Shiftin' gears (shift,) on the Nawf, get serious (serious)



Uh, yo, watch your man, then you should watch your mouth

Bitches is pressed, administer mouth to mouth

You see them stats, you know what I am about

I am the champ, I'm Iron Mikin' about

Attention, I'ma need you to face front

You don't want smoke with me, this is a laced blunt

Rap's Jackie Chan, we ain't pullin' them fake stunts

My crown won't fit on your bum ass lace fronts (uh)

You bitches catchin' a fade, shout out my nigga Lil Boosie

All of your friends'll be dead, you can get hit with that Uzi

I call him Ricky, he say he love me like Lucy

Get you a straw nigga, you know this pussy is juicy

This Givenchy is custom made, now you can't get it at Sak's though

I don't work in no office, but they copyin' and that's facts though

I ain't tryna be violent, but if Nicki on it, it slaps, ho

Get you lined for that paper like a loose leaf when that strap blow

I'm with a couple bad bitches that'll rip the party

Quavo the QB, I'm Nick Lombardi

Pull up in the space coupe, I done linked with Marty

I can actually afford to get a pink Bugatti

"Yo Nick, didn't you just do a hit with Gotti?"

That too, but my niggas send hits like Gotti

It's a wrap, like the things on the head of a Saudi

Bitch, you my son, go and sit on the potty (rrrr)



Brand new Chanels (Chanels)

I stepped on runnin' from 12 (12)

Aimin' on committin' with none of you bitches

'Cause money is treatin' me well (uh uh)

If Nicki should show me her titty

Right hand on the Bible, I swear I won't tell (swear)

If I get to play with that kitty

I wonder how many platinums we gon' sell (albums)

Pop a Perc and catch a feel (I pop one)

Now I cannot feel the wheel (woah)

My chest bad, give me chills

And the left hand on Richard Mille (ice)

Not the watch, but the price on the ice

If you don't know what that is (huh)

Motorsport, motorville

Abort the mission, that's a kill (pew, pew, brrr)





Motorsport, yeah, put that thing in sports (skrrt, skrrt)

Shawty bad (bad), pop it like a cork (pop it)

You a dork, never been a sport (dork, yeah)

Pull up (woo, woo), jumpin' out the court

Cotton candy (drink), my cup tastes like the fair (cotton)

Straight up there (where?) we didn't take the stairs (where?)

Faced my fears (fears) gave my mama tears (mama)

Shiftin' gears (shift,) on the Nawf, get serious (serious)

Writer(s): Quavious Keyate Marshall, Belcalis Almanzar, Kirsnick Khari Ball, Onika Tanya Maraj, Kiari Kendrell Cephus Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com