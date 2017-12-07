Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Wow in the 'MotorSport' Video

The two stars shine alongside Migos in their all-star visual...

Thursday, December 7, 2017 - 10:41

There's no question that Nicki Minaj and Cardi B are two of the biggest female rappers in the world right now. Nicki has ruled the game with next level bars ever since her debut mixtape in 2007 and Cardi B's quickly become one of rap's hottest stars.

And now the two winning women star together in Migos' new 'MotorSport' music video.

View the lyrics
Yeah, skrrt
M-M-M-Murda

Motorsport, yeah, put that thing in sports (skrrt, skrrt)
Shawty bad (bad), pop it like a cork (pop it)
You a dork, never been a sport (dork, yeah)
Pull up (woo, woo), jumpin' out the court
Cotton candy (drink), my cup tastes like the fair (cotton)
Straight up there (where?) we didn't take the stairs (where?)
Faced my fears (fears) gave my mama tears (mama)
Shiftin' gears (shift,) on the Nawf, get serious (serious)

Fix all your fears, then get at me
Hit so many donuts on them backstreets
Sit so high in the nosebleeds (yeah)
Feel like I can fly, yeah
Xans, Percy, check (yeah) Bill Belichick
Take the air out the ball, just so I can flex
Take the air out the mall, walkin' with the sacks
Take the air out your broad (hey), now she can't go back
Xans, Percy, check (yeah) Bill Belichick
Take the air out the ball (yeah), just so I can flex
Take the air out the mall (hey, walk in with the sacks)
Take the air out your broad (woo, woo, woo, E!)
Girl, yeah, yeah
I wish my grandma could see me (grandma)
Take away, pain ain't easy (pain)
That's why I fire up a bleezy (fire)
Niggas ain't cappin' this season

Offset!
The coupe came imported (hey)
This season's Off White come in snorted (white)
Green Lamborghini accordance (Lambo)
No human being, I'm immortal (no)
Patek and A.P. full of water (Patek)
Hundred K I spend on my señora (racks)
My pinky on margarine, butter (margarine)
And my ears got McDonald's nuggets (ayy)
Soon as I land on the Leer (whew)
Pigets, they wet, tears ('gets)
488, hit the gears (488)
Suicide doors, Britney Spears
I'm boujee, so bitch, don't get near (boujee)
Criss Angel, make dope disappear (voila)
Hit the gas, it got flames out the rears (skrrt)
It's a race to the bag, get the mills (hey)

Ride the dick like a BMX
No nigga wanna be my ex (no)
I love when he go on tour
'Cause he cums more when I see him less
I get upset off, I turn Offset on
I told him the other day
Man, we should sell that porn
Yeah, Cardi B, I'm back, bitches
I don't wanna hear I'm actin' different
Same lips that be talkin' 'bout me
Is the same lips that be ass kissin'
These hoes ain't what they say they are
And their pussy stank, they're cash dissin'
Same hoes that was sendin' shots
They reachin' out like their back itchin'
Why would I hop in some beef (Why?)
When I could just hop in a Porsche?
You heard she gon' do what from who?
That's not a reliable source, no
Tell me have you seen her?
Let me wrap my weave up
I'm the trap Selena
Dame mas gasolina (skrrt)

Motorsport, yeah, put that thing in sports (skrrt, skrrt)
Shawty bad (bad), pop it like a cork (pop it)
You a dork, never been a sport (dork, yeah)
Pull up (woo, woo), jumpin' out the court
Cotton candy (drink), my cup tastes like the fair (cotton)
Straight up there (where?) we didn't take the stairs (where?)
Faced my fears (fears) gave my mama tears (mama)
Shiftin' gears (shift,) on the Nawf, get serious (serious)

Uh, yo, watch your man, then you should watch your mouth
Bitches is pressed, administer mouth to mouth
You see them stats, you know what I am about
I am the champ, I'm Iron Mikin' about
Attention, I'ma need you to face front
You don't want smoke with me, this is a laced blunt
Rap's Jackie Chan, we ain't pullin' them fake stunts
My crown won't fit on your bum ass lace fronts (uh)
You bitches catchin' a fade, shout out my nigga Lil Boosie
All of your friends'll be dead, you can get hit with that Uzi
I call him Ricky, he say he love me like Lucy
Get you a straw nigga, you know this pussy is juicy
This Givenchy is custom made, now you can't get it at Sak's though
I don't work in no office, but they copyin' and that's facts though
I ain't tryna be violent, but if Nicki on it, it slaps, ho
Get you lined for that paper like a loose leaf when that strap blow
I'm with a couple bad bitches that'll rip the party
Quavo the QB, I'm Nick Lombardi
Pull up in the space coupe, I done linked with Marty
I can actually afford to get a pink Bugatti
"Yo Nick, didn't you just do a hit with Gotti?"
That too, but my niggas send hits like Gotti
It's a wrap, like the things on the head of a Saudi
Bitch, you my son, go and sit on the potty (rrrr)

Brand new Chanels (Chanels)
I stepped on runnin' from 12 (12)
Aimin' on committin' with none of you bitches
'Cause money is treatin' me well (uh uh)
If Nicki should show me her titty
Right hand on the Bible, I swear I won't tell (swear)
If I get to play with that kitty
I wonder how many platinums we gon' sell (albums)
Pop a Perc and catch a feel (I pop one)
Now I cannot feel the wheel (woah)
My chest bad, give me chills
And the left hand on Richard Mille (ice)
Not the watch, but the price on the ice
If you don't know what that is (huh)
Motorsport, motorville
Abort the mission, that's a kill (pew, pew, brrr)


Motorsport, yeah, put that thing in sports (skrrt, skrrt)
Shawty bad (bad), pop it like a cork (pop it)
You a dork, never been a sport (dork, yeah)
Pull up (woo, woo), jumpin' out the court
Cotton candy (drink), my cup tastes like the fair (cotton)
Straight up there (where?) we didn't take the stairs (where?)
Faced my fears (fears) gave my mama tears (mama)
Shiftin' gears (shift,) on the Nawf, get serious (serious)
Writer(s): Quavious Keyate Marshall, Belcalis Almanzar, Kirsnick Khari Ball, Onika Tanya Maraj, Kiari Kendrell Cephus Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

YES. YOU CAN ACTUALLY WATCH NICKI AND CARDI IN A VISUAL RIGHT NOW.

Migos released the 'MotorSport' video late last night. The Bradley & Pablo and Quavo directed clip sees Migos, Cardi and Nicki sport an array of high-fashion futuristic looks, while they show off their expensive cars and rap as if their lives depend on it.

Seriously, Cardi's verse is all fire and Nicki's proves why she is one of rap's finest.

That floor-length pink wig is a look and we are in complete awe of it and Nicki.

The showstopping hip-hop visual is currently a TIDAL and Apple Music US exclusive. However, it is due to be released on all major platforms soon, so it won't be too long at all before you can enjoy it as well if you don't use either of those platforms.

'MotorSport' is already a huge hit. It has just been certified Gold in the US.

Fingers crossed that the video gives it a push in the UK.

It's one of the best collaborations of 2017. We adore it

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

More From Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Wow in the 'MotorSport' Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Stars in Epic 'The Way Life Goes' Music Video
Migos - MotorSport - Lyric Video
Migos
MotorSport (Ft. Nicki Minaj & Cardi B) [Explicit]
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Releases Epic Remix of Farruko's 'Krippy Kush' with 21 Savage
Nicki Minaj's PAPER Shoot Bashed By Rapper Eve
Nicki Minaj for PAPER Magazine&#039;s &#039;Break The Internet&#039; issue, November 2017
Nicki Minaj Breaks The Internet With Raunchy PAPER Cover
Rihanna
New Music Round-Up: Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift and More
Nicki Minaj Links Up With Lil Uzi Vert On 'The Way Life Goes'
Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Put an End to Beef Rumours
Nicki Minaj and Yo Gotti Performing &#039;Rake It Up&#039; On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon
Nicki Minaj Calls ZAYN Collaboration Her 'Favourite Song of All Time'
Nicki Minaj Announced As The Face Of H&M Fashion Campaign
Cardi B attends Power 105.1s Powerhouse 2017 at the Barclays Center on October 26, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York City City
Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Team Up On Migos' New Single 'Motor Sport'

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson Casey Johnson and Chet
Casey Johnson's Brother Is So 'Done' With His Relationship With Marnie Simpson
Charlotte Crosby Wears Nothing But A Teeny Tiny Towel In This Incredible Selfie
We Need To Talk About Charlotte Crosby's Completely Unique Choice Of Footwear
The Geordie Shore cast promote the next season
Sophie Kasaei Turns Up The Heat In Sexy Santa Outfit With All Her Geordie Shore Pals
Geordie Shore Series 16: New Housemates Sam Gowland And Stephanie Snowdon Talk Past Worldies And Getting Mortal As Start Date Is Confirmed
Geordie Shore 16: Everything You Need To Know About The Brand New Series From New Radgies To New Adventures
Marnie Simpson Hits Out At Rumours She's Pregnant With Casey Johnson's Baby
Exclusive: Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse Talk Life Changing Casting And What's In Store For Jughead
Chloe Ferry Is Starting A Diet And She Has A Pretty Extreme Weight Loss Goal
Sophie Kasaei Drops Huge Bombshell That She's Not Actually Called Sophie
Holly Hagan Is Ridiculously Relatable As She Asks Not To Be Judged For Her Latest Antics
Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Hints Love Island’s Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Were Actually ‘P*ssed Off’ With Their Tattoo Designs - EXCLUSIVE