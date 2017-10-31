Nicki Minaj Announced As The Face Of H&M Fashion Campaign
The 'Motor Sport' rapper is taking over the fashion giant this winter...
Nicki Minaj is making major moves.
After signing a modelling contract with Wilhelmina earlier this year, the rap mogul has announced she is the face of H&M's winter campaign this Christmas.
Nicki revealed the big news earlier today as she unveiled the first shot of the campaign and it is seriously stunning.
Aw, this the strip club anthem, nigga, what’s up?
Young Money
Yeah, me and Mike WiLL pull up to AOD back to back
Them AMG 63’s
Mike WiLL Made-It, nigga
I tell all my hoes: rake it up
Break it down, bag it up
Fuck it up, fuck it up, back it up, back it up
Rake it up, rake it up, back it up, back it up
I tell all my hoes: rake it up (what?)
Break it down, bag it up (bag it up)
Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up (fuck it up)
Fuck it up, fuck it up, rake it up, rake it up (fuck it up, rake it up)
I made love to a stripper (stripper), first I had to tip her (phrrr)
20 thousand ones, (woo) she said I'm that nigga (I am)
I said I'm that nigga, bitch, I already know it (I know it)
I come with bad weather, (ksh) they say I'm a storm (ayy)
VVS in my chum, that's a Roc-A-Fella chain
I was sendin' bricks to Harlem back when Jay was still with Dame
I'm a Phillipe Chow, (what?) I got a Patek on (okay)
Got a stripper with me, she pick up the check, home (phrrr)
She gon' fuck it up, fuck it up, she don't need makeup (makeup)
She gon' rake it up, rake it up until a nigga pay up (pay up)
She said pay for the pussy, pay for the pussy (pay), wait for the pussy, wait for the pussy (wait)
Ask God to forgive me (why) 'cause I pray for the pussy, pray for the pussy
I tell all my hoes: rake it up
Break it down, bag it up
Fuck it up, fuck it up, back it up, back it up
Rake it up, rake it up, back it up, back it up
I tell all my hoes: rake it up (what?)
Break it down, bag it up
Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up (fuck it up)
Fuck it up, fuck it up, rake it up, rake it up (fuck it up, rake it up)
Yo, yo
Brought out the pink Lamborghini just to race with Chyna
Brought the Wraith to China just to race in China
Lil' bad Trini bitch but she mixed with China
Real thick vagina, smuggle bricks to China (woo)
I tell all my niggas, (yo) cut the check (cut the check)
Buss it down, turn your goofy down, (down) pound
I'ma do splits on it, yes, splits on it, (splits) I'm a bad bitch, I'ma throw fits on it (fits)
I'ma bust it open, I'ma go stupid and be a ditz on it (ditz)
I don't date honey, (no?) cookie on tsunami (oh)
All my niggas wife me once they get that good punani (oh)
I think he need a Bonnie, I might just let him find me
Never trust a big butt and a smile, word to Ronnie
Re-rep Queens like Supreme, ask Webb and Nitti
Ask Bimmy and Joe, nigga run me my dough
Wr-wrist game is freezin' like it wait in the cold
Nickname is Nicki but my name ain't Nicole (grrr)
I tell all my hoes: rake it up
Break it down, bag it up
Fuck it up, fuck it up, back it up, back it up
Rake it up, rake it up, back it up, back it up
I tell all my hoes: rake it up (what?)
Break it down, bag it up
Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up (fuck it up)
Fuck it up, fuck it up, rake it up, rake it up (fuck it up, rake it up)
Well, I'm the dough boy, the one they talkin' about
All these gossipin' ass niggas got my name in they mouth
I know the bad bitches but know niggas who bitches too
They should bleed once a month 'cause that's what these bitches do
You a bitch and ya bitch should expose you
All that pillow talkin', nigga, that's what the hoes do
You a bitch, word to my nigga, Short
We won't never write no statement, we ain't showin' up in court
Bitch, we don't do no gossipin', we don't do no arguin'
We don't beef on social sites, we just hit our target
We don't do no rumors, we don't don't pay no shooters (rumors, brrr)
You a little bitty bitch, you should work at Hooters (yo)
You a old hater, you a fuckin' cougar
You a bitch and he a bitch and y'all like twin sisters
Respect ya hustle, get ya money, baby, win with us
Ya boyfriend actin' like a bitch then why you still with him?
I tell all my hoes: rake it up
Break it down, bag it up
Fuck it up, fuck it up, back it up, back it up
Rake it up, rake it up, back it up, back it up
I tell all my hoes: rake it up (what?)
Break it down, bag it up
Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up (fuck it up)
Fuck it up, fuck it up, rake it up, rake it up (fuck it up, rake it up)
The gorgeous superstar looks radiant as she poses wearing an all-white festive dress with a tutu-like train on a carousel. Queen!
"Excited to be a part of the all new H&M Holiday Campaign," Nicki said about the big-time collaboration, before revealing it was shot in Scotland. "Stay tuned."
Besides the campaign pictures, we're curious as to how far this partnership could go as Nicki has previously designed collections for her own fashion line at American store Kmart from 2013 until earlier this year.
Could we be getting an H&M x Minaj collection some time soon? Who knows...
It's another day another thrill for Nicki Minaj fans at the moment as the super-busy star finishes her fourth studio album, due out next year.
Just days ago she surprised us by teaming up with Cardi B and Migos for the incredible new banger 'Motor Sport', which many are predicting may be Nicki's first ever U.S. number one single.
It's an exciting time to be Nicki! Now we can't wait to see the rest of the campaign...
Words: Ross McNeilage
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.
WATCH NICKI MINAJ'S 'REGRET IN YOUR TEARS' VIDEO BELOW
I'm with you
Regret in your tears, now you taste 'em
'Cause you know I don't chase, I replace 'em
Don't rush, take time, take some
I just want the memories, tried to make some with you
You
Now I gotta erase some with you
You
Look at you now, stuck in the background
Silence right now sounds so loud
Tried to let you go, you come back 'round
Look at you now, stuck in the background
Two seats in my two seater-er-er
Used to pull off on me, leave me hurt
Tryna front, but I know you do your dirt
Not nice, boy you know you do your dirt
Regret in your tears, now you taste 'em
'Cause you know I don't chase, I replace 'em
Don't rush, take time, take some
I just want the memories, tried to make some with you
You
Now I gotta erase some with you
You
Baby now you know you got nerve
I know you just wanna be heard
I'm a bad bitch, you ain't used to that
You gon' fuck around and make me do you bad
Used to creep, creep, with you through the back
I count up the cash and bring you the bag
I count up the racks like Serena
Plus I got that ass like Selena
And you know nah-nah-nah-nah-nah, not a bitch
That's gon' care, care, hold you down and love you like this
Drop down, turn around, baby show you like this
Won't find another one to ride it like a soldier like this
Regret in your tears, now you taste 'em
'Cause you know I don't chase, I replace 'em
Don't rush, take time, take some
I just want the memories, tried to make some with you
You
Now I gotta erase some with you
You
Yeah, and they say big girls don't cry
Maybe I cried
The real ones don't lie
Baby you lied
I don't know what to do with you
Baby now I'm through with you
'Cause you don't even know what you just lost
You don't even know what you just had
You don't even know, and that's what's bad
Money bag long, that bitch bad
Used to lay up in them sheets, they were snow white
Now you spendin' cold nights
You've been in the wrong so long
You don't even know right
Call my line, call my line, I'm like, "Please, boy"
You just need to leave, boy
I ain't got time for you
Just once, do somethin' for me, boy
Regret in your tears, now you taste 'em
'Cause you know I don't chase, I replace 'em
Don't rush, take time, take some
I just want the memories, tried to make some with you
You
Now I gotta erase some with you
You
Tried to make some with you, you
With you, you
I tried to make some with you
I tried to make some with you
I tried to make some with you
I tried to make some with you
I tried to make some with you, baby
Make some with you
Too picky when I make some with you
You said you would save me
You said you would save me
Hahahaha, rrrrrr
Ohhhh, woooh