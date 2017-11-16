Nicki Minaj Breaks The Internet With Raunchy PAPER Cover
The Queen of Rap talks her new album and joint albums with Beyoncé...
Has your internet been down? Blame Nicki Minaj.
The rap queen appears on the cover of PAPER magazine's winter edition three times over as she has a "Minaj à trois" with herself.
Pushing boundaries is nothing new for the larger-than-life rapper but this time she aimed to "Break The Internet". Mission accomplished? Oh, yes.
The sexy and colourful photo shoot - shot by the iconic Ellen von Unwerth - shows Nicki get up close and personal with herself, while the accompanying interview touches on her brand new album and joint albums with Beyoncé and Future.
"I think the real music lovers just wanna be surprised, and all they care about is if I've grown as an artist and if they're gonna be able to truly relate," she says.
"I really don't have much to say about the album other than it's great and I'm excited about it." A woman of few words... but a whole lot of promise.
As the best-selling female rapper of all time, Nicki shouldn't have anything to prove, however she feels her fourth album is her strongest and will prove her worth to all listeners.
"I feel like this new album is gonna do that. It'll make people realize, "Yeah, okay, Nicki's not going anywhere. Nicki is really who she says she is."
First of all, people haven't realised that Nicki is here to stay? Can't relate...
Elsewhere in the interview, Nicki reveals that she was planning to record a joint album with Future recently and busy schedules meant it didn't happen.
As for joint albums with any other artists? Well, she knows the fans want one with Beyoncé but thinks it's "wishful thinking" as the two artists are in different places right now.
That's not a no, though. Right, Nicki?
Words: Ross McNeilage
