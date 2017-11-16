Nicki Minaj Breaks The Internet With Raunchy PAPER Cover

View the lyrics

Ear Drummers

Aw, this the strip club anthem, nigga, what’s up?

Young Money

Yeah, me and Mike WiLL pull up to AOD back to back

Them AMG 63’s

Mike WiLL Made-It, nigga





I tell all my hoes: rake it up

Break it down, bag it up

Fuck it up, fuck it up, back it up, back it up

Rake it up, rake it up, back it up, back it up

I tell all my hoes: rake it up (what?)

Break it down, bag it up (bag it up)

Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up (fuck it up)

Fuck it up, fuck it up, rake it up, rake it up (fuck it up, rake it up)





I made love to a stripper (stripper), first I had to tip her (phrrr)

20 thousand ones, (woo) she said I'm that nigga (I am)

I said I'm that nigga, bitch, I already know it (I know it)

I come with bad weather, (ksh) they say I'm a storm (ayy)

VVS in my chum, that's a Roc-A-Fella chain

I was sendin' bricks to Harlem back when Jay was still with Dame

I'm a Phillipe Chow, (what?) I got a Patek on (okay)

Got a stripper with me, she pick up the check, home (phrrr)

She gon' fuck it up, fuck it up, she don't need makeup (makeup)

She gon' rake it up, rake it up until a nigga pay up (pay up)

She said pay for the pussy, pay for the pussy (pay), wait for the pussy, wait for the pussy (wait)

Ask God to forgive me (why) 'cause I pray for the pussy, pray for the pussy





I tell all my hoes: rake it up

Break it down, bag it up

Fuck it up, fuck it up, back it up, back it up

Rake it up, rake it up, back it up, back it up

I tell all my hoes: rake it up (what?)

Break it down, bag it up

Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up (fuck it up)

Fuck it up, fuck it up, rake it up, rake it up (fuck it up, rake it up)

Yo, yo





Brought out the pink Lamborghini just to race with Chyna

Brought the Wraith to China just to race in China

Lil' bad Trini bitch but she mixed with China

Real thick vagina, smuggle bricks to China (woo)

I tell all my niggas, (yo) cut the check (cut the check)

Buss it down, turn your goofy down, (down) pound

I'ma do splits on it, yes, splits on it, (splits) I'm a bad bitch, I'ma throw fits on it (fits)

I'ma bust it open, I'ma go stupid and be a ditz on it (ditz)

I don't date honey, (no?) cookie on tsunami (oh)

All my niggas wife me once they get that good punani (oh)

I think he need a Bonnie, I might just let him find me

Never trust a big butt and a smile, word to Ronnie

Re-rep Queens like Supreme, ask Webb and Nitti

Ask Bimmy and Joe, nigga run me my dough

Wr-wrist game is freezin' like it wait in the cold

Nickname is Nicki but my name ain't Nicole (grrr)







I tell all my hoes: rake it up

Break it down, bag it up

Fuck it up, fuck it up, back it up, back it up

Rake it up, rake it up, back it up, back it up

I tell all my hoes: rake it up (what?)

Break it down, bag it up

Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up (fuck it up)

Fuck it up, fuck it up, rake it up, rake it up (fuck it up, rake it up)



Well, I'm the dough boy, the one they talkin' about

All these gossipin' ass niggas got my name in they mouth

I know the bad bitches but know niggas who bitches too

They should bleed once a month 'cause that's what these bitches do

You a bitch and ya bitch should expose you

All that pillow talkin', nigga, that's what the hoes do

You a bitch, word to my nigga, Short

We won't never write no statement, we ain't showin' up in court

Bitch, we don't do no gossipin', we don't do no arguin'

We don't beef on social sites, we just hit our target

We don't do no rumors, we don't don't pay no shooters (rumors, brrr)

You a little bitty bitch, you should work at Hooters (yo)

You a old hater, you a fuckin' cougar

You a bitch and he a bitch and y'all like twin sisters

Respect ya hustle, get ya money, baby, win with us

Ya boyfriend actin' like a bitch then why you still with him?







I tell all my hoes: rake it up

Break it down, bag it up

Fuck it up, fuck it up, back it up, back it up

Rake it up, rake it up, back it up, back it up

I tell all my hoes: rake it up (what?)

Break it down, bag it up

Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up (fuck it up)

Fuck it up, fuck it up, rake it up, rake it up (fuck it up, rake it up)

