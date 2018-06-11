Nicki Minaj Drops ‘Rich Sex’, Ariana Grande Collab Info & 'NICKIHNDRIXX TOUR' With Future

Are ready for this? Nicki Minaj just dropped ALL the info on EVERYTHING. We already know her next studio Queen will be out on 10th August but you can listen to fresh Minaj NOW!

First up, we've been gifted a brand new track with Lil Wayne. 'Rich Sex' sees the pair team up once again, with Weezy also back in the frame lately thanks to the anniversary celebrations of his Tha Carter III album recently turning 10 years old. (Also after a long-running dispute with Cash Money, Birdman and Universal, Lil Wayne might be releasing Tha Carter V soon - HIP HOP IS ALIVE AND WELL! But we digress...)

Listen to 'Rich Sex' now here:

Not only that, Nicki revealed that we'll be getting her long-awaited collaboration with Ariana Grande on Thursday (14th June) and it's titled 'Bed'.

Over the weekend Nicki and Ariana made us blush with some X-rated social media shenanigans, seemingly while on set filming the music video for one (or more?) track(s?).

Rumour has it we'll also be getting another team-up from the girls on Ari's Sweetener album but who believes rumours? (Us...)

Want to see Nicki Minaj on tour? How about Future? How about their JOINT tour which kicks off in September? Yep they've announced the NICKIHNDRIXX TOUR, which begins in North America on 21st September and heads to Europe next year kicking off in Munich on 21st February 2019. So far for the UK and Ireland there's dates in London, Birmingham, Dublin, Glasgow and Manchester. (Check out the full list of dates below...)

WATCH NICKI MINAJ & FUTURE IN THEIR 'YOU DA BADDEST' MUSIC VIDEO:

View the lyrics En thousand miles up in the sky

We never land 'cause we stay fly

I'ma be your bitch for life

If they try you, they gotta die

Baby, put one in the sky

What we got, they can't deny

Put your diamonds in the light

And let 'em see you shine bright



Fuck them hoes

Hold up, wait one minute

Hold up, wait one minute

Hold up, wait one minute

Yo, hold up, wait one more

You know you the baddest baby, fuck them hoes



Fuck them hoes, fuck them hoes



We on a different planet girl, it's fuck them hoes



Fuck them hoes, fuck them hoes



Percocets and molly make you touch your toe

I keep the conversation open for my hoe

Snapchat that pussy, don't you take too long

Trampoline, titties, girl, they bouncin', yeah

All these diamonds on me, how could I tell you no?

You got one leg in the air, tap it like you broke

Sweating out your weave, girl, fuck that hoe

Girl, you ain't gotta leave, we gon' fuck this hoe

Percocets and molly's make you touch your toe

Been in this bitch so long, I'm going up a dose



Pussy got more murders than New Mexico

Bust it open wide and let that ocean flow



Money be the motive, baby, fuck them hoes



You know why you did it, baby, fuck them hoes



Tell them crackers "fuck 'em", we don't love them hoes



Th-they don't want no problems, baby, fuck them hoes



We know you the baddest baby, fuck them hoes



Fuck them hoes, fuck them hoes

We on a different planet girl, fuck them hoes

Fuck them hoes, fuck them hoes



Yo, yo, stick it to the bull like- Stevie it to the bull like-

Wait, wait, wait, hold up, wait

Stevie it to the bull like where's MJ? Where's MJ?



Don't come around with that weird energy, weird energy

Bitch, I got that 25 karats on my Patek, I'm ecstatic



Got them blue diamonds dancing in my party, democratic

I never lose nothing but, damn, I done had it



I ain't never strike out, they can't average what I batted, no

If she hatin', tell that bitch to let it go



Truly rude boy, truly rude

Truly rude boy, truly rude

Truly rude boy, truly rude



Truly rude boy, truly rude



Percocets and molly's make you touch your toe

Been in this bitch so long, i'm going up a dose

Pussy got more murders than New Mexico

Bust it open wide and let that ocean flow



We know you the baddest baby, fuck them hoes

Fuck them hoes, fuck them hoes



We on a different planet girl, fuck them hoes

Fuck them hoes, fuck them hoes

We know you the baddest baby, fuck them hoes

Fuck them hoes, fuck them hoes

We on a different planet girl, fuck them hoes

Fuck them hoes, fuck them hoes



Oooh, la-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la

Oooh, la-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la

Got about a thousand upon my side

We out here hustlin', risking our life

Fill cocaina up in your tights

We had to make it across the line

Damn near didn't make it through them nights

I watch the bloody tears fall from your eye

You just wanna live a nigga life

Sittin' in a helicopter, I can touch the sky

Fuck them hoes

Just fuck them hoes Writer(s): Kevin Andre Price, Nayvadius Wilburn, Onika Maraj, Noel Fisher Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Replying to a fan on Twitter about the tour, Nicki said: "I’ll be doing a full set of #Queen & older material so I guess, yes, if you’d like to think of it like that. My fans AND his fans will get exactly wtf they came for and THEN SOME! I’ll just leave it at that. Cuz this tour >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> like y’all rlly have no fkng idea (sic)"

Consider us shook!

Nicki Minaj & Future 'NICKIHNDRIXX TOUR' Dates:

2018

September 21 Baltimore, MD

September 23 Washington, D.C.

September 26 Detroit, MI

September 28 Chicago, IL

September 29 Cincinnati, OH

October 01 Toronto, Ontario

October 02 Buffalo, NY

October 04 Boston, MA

October 05 Uncasville, CT

October 07 Newark, NJ

October 11 Brooklyn, NY

October 14 Raleigh, NC

October 16 Charlotte, NC

October 19 Miami, FL

October 20 Orlando, FL

October 23 Memphis, TN

October 28 Nashville, TN

October 30 New Orleans, LA

November 01 Dallas, TX

November 02 Houston, TX

November 04 Kansas City, MO

November 06 Denver, CO

November 09 Portland, OR

November 10 Seattle, WA

November 16 San Jose, CA

November 17 Sacramento, CA

November 20 Los Angeles, CA

November 24 Las Vegas, NV

2019

February 21 Munich, Germany

February 22 Bratislava, Slovakia

February 24 Lodz, Poland

February 25 Budapest, Hungary

February 28 Berlin, Germany

March 01 Copenhagen, Denmark

March 03 Oslo, Norway

March 04 Stockholm, Sweden

March 06 Brussels, Belgium

March 07 Paris, France

March 09 Bordeaux, France

March 11 London, England

March 14 Birmingham, England

March 15 Dublin, Ireland

March 17 Glasgow, Scotland

March 18 Manchester, England

March 20 Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

March 22 Frankfurt, Germany

March 23 Cologne, Germany

March 25 Amsterdam, The Netherlands

March 27 Zurich, Switzerland

March 28 Geneva, Switzerland