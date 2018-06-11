Nicki Minaj Drops ‘Rich Sex’, Ariana Grande Collab Info & 'NICKIHNDRIXX TOUR' With Future
This is all too much.
Are ready for this? Nicki Minaj just dropped ALL the info on EVERYTHING. We already know her next studio Queen will be out on 10th August but you can listen to fresh Minaj NOW!
First up, we've been gifted a brand new track with Lil Wayne. 'Rich Sex' sees the pair team up once again, with Weezy also back in the frame lately thanks to the anniversary celebrations of his Tha Carter III album recently turning 10 years old. (Also after a long-running dispute with Cash Money, Birdman and Universal, Lil Wayne might be releasing Tha Carter V soon - HIP HOP IS ALIVE AND WELL! But we digress...)
Listen to 'Rich Sex' now here:
Not only that, Nicki revealed that we'll be getting her long-awaited collaboration with Ariana Grande on Thursday (14th June) and it's titled 'Bed'.
Over the weekend Nicki and Ariana made us blush with some X-rated social media shenanigans, seemingly while on set filming the music video for one (or more?) track(s?).
Rumour has it we'll also be getting another team-up from the girls on Ari's Sweetener album but who believes rumours? (Us...)
Want to see Nicki Minaj on tour? How about Future? How about their JOINT tour which kicks off in September? Yep they've announced the NICKIHNDRIXX TOUR, which begins in North America on 21st September and heads to Europe next year kicking off in Munich on 21st February 2019. So far for the UK and Ireland there's dates in London, Birmingham, Dublin, Glasgow and Manchester. (Check out the full list of dates below...)
WATCH NICKI MINAJ & FUTURE IN THEIR 'YOU DA BADDEST' MUSIC VIDEO:
Replying to a fan on Twitter about the tour, Nicki said: "I’ll be doing a full set of #Queen & older material so I guess, yes, if you’d like to think of it like that. My fans AND his fans will get exactly wtf they came for and THEN SOME! I’ll just leave it at that. Cuz this tour >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> like y’all rlly have no fkng idea (sic)"
Consider us shook!
Nicki Minaj & Future 'NICKIHNDRIXX TOUR' Dates:
2018
September 21 Baltimore, MD
September 23 Washington, D.C.
September 26 Detroit, MI
September 28 Chicago, IL
September 29 Cincinnati, OH
October 01 Toronto, Ontario
October 02 Buffalo, NY
October 04 Boston, MA
October 05 Uncasville, CT
October 07 Newark, NJ
October 11 Brooklyn, NY
October 14 Raleigh, NC
October 16 Charlotte, NC
October 19 Miami, FL
October 20 Orlando, FL
October 23 Memphis, TN
October 28 Nashville, TN
October 30 New Orleans, LA
November 01 Dallas, TX
November 02 Houston, TX
November 04 Kansas City, MO
November 06 Denver, CO
November 09 Portland, OR
November 10 Seattle, WA
November 16 San Jose, CA
November 17 Sacramento, CA
November 20 Los Angeles, CA
November 24 Las Vegas, NV
2019
February 21 Munich, Germany
February 22 Bratislava, Slovakia
February 24 Lodz, Poland
February 25 Budapest, Hungary
February 28 Berlin, Germany
March 01 Copenhagen, Denmark
March 03 Oslo, Norway
March 04 Stockholm, Sweden
March 06 Brussels, Belgium
March 07 Paris, France
March 09 Bordeaux, France
March 11 London, England
March 14 Birmingham, England
March 15 Dublin, Ireland
March 17 Glasgow, Scotland
March 18 Manchester, England
March 20 Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
March 22 Frankfurt, Germany
March 23 Cologne, Germany
March 25 Amsterdam, The Netherlands
March 27 Zurich, Switzerland
March 28 Geneva, Switzerland