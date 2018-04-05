Nicki Minaj Is Reportedly About to Release a Video

View the lyrics

Is she for keeps? somebody tell

Is she for keeps? somebody tell



Is she for keeps? (ayy, ayy)

Somebody tell me is she (somebody tell)

Is she for keeps? (oh yeah)

Oh, is she for keeps? (somebody tell)

Is she for keeps? (yeah, yeah)

Somebody tell me is she

Somebody tell me is she (yeah, somebody tell)

Somebody tell me is she for keeps (somebody tell, oh yeah)



'Cause I bought her bags and a bing roo

And I put them diamonds in them Bengals (shine)

Like the way she take them pictures, it's the angle (flash)

Like the way she keep her business all personal

You know, you know, you know, you fit me

You get me, you get me, you get me

Drop off, your old boy, then get with me

Heard it's slippery (splash), heard it's wet like seaweed (splash)

Moonwalking on slabs (moon), she live life like Babs

Nails and hair all long, shoppin' spree in Hong Kong

Ass fat in her jeans, she don't like to wear thong

She gon' make you sing this song

Is she for keeps?

Pour this drink for me

Smoke this dope for me

Drive around with me, ayy

Just for keepsake (keepsake)

She gon' lead the way (lead it)

I might fall back and go count up a large bag



Is she for keeps? (ayy, ayy)

Somebody tell me is she (somebody tell)

Is she for keeps? (oh yeah)

Oh, is she for keeps? (somebody tell)

Is she for keeps? (yeah, yeah)

Somebody tell me is she

Somebody tell me is she (yeah, somebody tell)

Somebody tell me is she for keeps (somebody tell, oh yeah)



Perfect, nobody's perfect

My body's perfect, bitch I'm perfect

Somebody lied, just watch me murk it

I'ma murk it, bitches my sons, I used a surrogate

Got 'em hurting, he know for certain, cop me that Birkin

Baby nervous, I make 'em nervous, I make 'em nervous

When them bum bitches in my town, all my real niggas alerted

He say, "Damn baby, you bad," I say, "I commit murders"

When the block starts to get hot he know I'll hide his burners

I'm from keeps, I am for keeps, she can't compete

He ain't stupid enough to lose me to another nigga in them streets

Ooh, they salty, I know they salty

Please say the barbie, he say the barbie

I'm the bad bitch that all the bad bitches fuck with

She a mad bitch if she ain't fuckin' with me, suck dick

This piece flooded out cost about a buck six

Pull up on a bum bitch and be like what up sis?

Rap bitches is on my nuts, call 'em Chip 'n' Dale

These bitches can't see me, they should all be reading braille

Pull off in that GT with some Seagram's Ginger Ale

Tell that bitch I'm Oprah, she couldn't even be Gail

I'm Nicki, when will these girls ever see

You will never be Nicki, and that's the real key-key

Ki-ki, ki-ki



Is she for keeps? (ayy, ayy)

Somebody tell me is she (somebody tell)

Is she for keeps? (oh yeah)

Oh, is she for keeps? (somebody tell)

Is she for keeps? (yeah, yeah)

Somebody tell me is she

Somebody tell me is she (yeah, somebody tell)

Somebody tell me is she for keeps (somebody tell, oh yeah)

