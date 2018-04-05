Nicki Minaj Is Reportedly About to Release a Video
We need this in our lives now...
The wait for brand new Nicki Minaj music has been long. Ever since 2018 began, the rap legend has disappeared from social media with reports that she's been working hard in the studio completing her fourth album and planning her return to the charts.
Thankfully, it looks as though the wait may finally be coming to an end. A new rumour has emerged that a video is on its way.
Is she for keeps? somebody tell
Is she for keeps? (ayy, ayy)
Somebody tell me is she (somebody tell)
Is she for keeps? (oh yeah)
Oh, is she for keeps? (somebody tell)
Is she for keeps? (yeah, yeah)
Somebody tell me is she
Somebody tell me is she (yeah, somebody tell)
Somebody tell me is she for keeps (somebody tell, oh yeah)
'Cause I bought her bags and a bing roo
And I put them diamonds in them Bengals (shine)
Like the way she take them pictures, it's the angle (flash)
Like the way she keep her business all personal
You know, you know, you know, you fit me
You get me, you get me, you get me
Drop off, your old boy, then get with me
Heard it's slippery (splash), heard it's wet like seaweed (splash)
Moonwalking on slabs (moon), she live life like Babs
Nails and hair all long, shoppin' spree in Hong Kong
Ass fat in her jeans, she don't like to wear thong
She gon' make you sing this song
Is she for keeps?
Pour this drink for me
Smoke this dope for me
Drive around with me, ayy
Just for keepsake (keepsake)
She gon' lead the way (lead it)
I might fall back and go count up a large bag
Is she for keeps? (ayy, ayy)
Somebody tell me is she (somebody tell)
Is she for keeps? (oh yeah)
Oh, is she for keeps? (somebody tell)
Is she for keeps? (yeah, yeah)
Somebody tell me is she
Somebody tell me is she (yeah, somebody tell)
Somebody tell me is she for keeps (somebody tell, oh yeah)
Perfect, nobody's perfect
My body's perfect, bitch I'm perfect
Somebody lied, just watch me murk it
I'ma murk it, bitches my sons, I used a surrogate
Got 'em hurting, he know for certain, cop me that Birkin
Baby nervous, I make 'em nervous, I make 'em nervous
When them bum bitches in my town, all my real niggas alerted
He say, "Damn baby, you bad," I say, "I commit murders"
When the block starts to get hot he know I'll hide his burners
I'm from keeps, I am for keeps, she can't compete
He ain't stupid enough to lose me to another nigga in them streets
Ooh, they salty, I know they salty
Please say the barbie, he say the barbie
I'm the bad bitch that all the bad bitches fuck with
She a mad bitch if she ain't fuckin' with me, suck dick
This piece flooded out cost about a buck six
Pull up on a bum bitch and be like what up sis?
Rap bitches is on my nuts, call 'em Chip 'n' Dale
These bitches can't see me, they should all be reading braille
Pull off in that GT with some Seagram's Ginger Ale
Tell that bitch I'm Oprah, she couldn't even be Gail
I'm Nicki, when will these girls ever see
You will never be Nicki, and that's the real key-key
Ki-ki, ki-ki
Is she for keeps? (ayy, ayy)
Somebody tell me is she (somebody tell)
Is she for keeps? (oh yeah)
Oh, is she for keeps? (somebody tell)
Is she for keeps? (yeah, yeah)
Somebody tell me is she
Somebody tell me is she (yeah, somebody tell)
Somebody tell me is she for keeps (somebody tell, oh yeah)
BARBZ UNITE. AFTER YEARS OF PATIENCE IT SEEMS LIKE WE MAY FINALLY BE GETTING NEW NICKI MUSIC.
The internet was set ablaze last night when PR maven, Reid Chandler tweeted: "Nicki Minaj recently shot a new music video and it's coming soon. You heard it here first." Now, while this perhaps isn't the most concrete news to go by, it is pretty exciting.
It's over three years now since Nicki released her last album and we think that this means that its follow-up is coming.
To add fuel to the fire, Nicki returned to Instagram for the first time this year last Friday. The 'Moment 4 Life' rapper did not say anything about her upcoming work but she did share clips and stills from her new campaign with Mercedes Benz and TIDAL.
Something tells us that this is a sign that Nicki's long-awaited fourth album and its lead single are really on their way.
Reid also teased one more exciting thing about the new visual: "Fine I’ll spill one more deet. There’s choreo. 💃🏻🕺🏼".
Amazing. Fingers crossed that this Nicki news is true.
We can't wait to hear what she's got up her sleeves.
Words: Sam Prance