Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Reignites Feud With Miley Cyrus By Calling Her A ‘Perdue Chicken’

'Miley, what's good?' 2.0 is absolutely savage, tbqh...

Saturday, June 22, 2019 - 12:45

Uh oh, we’ve got a pop feud on our hands (again) and round two is already more vicious than the first.

Nicki Minaj has responded to Miley Cyrus’ recent shady lyrics on the latest episode of her Queen Radio show on Apple Music and she isn’t best pleased.

Getty Images

The two superstars originally exchanged words publicly back in 2015 before keeping distance ever since, that is until Miley looped herself into the Nicki vs. Cardi drama a few weeks ago.

Singing “I love you Nicki but I listen to Cardi” on her new EP titled SHE IS COMING, fan reactions were mixed as it was clear it was little more than a wink-wink shady lyric made to cause headlines. 

Getty Images

Now, Nicki has fought back by saying: “Perdue Chickens can never talk shit about queens.”

According to XXL, she said: “She disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason. I had just seen her after she sucked Mike WiLL's dick in the studio."

Getty Images

Then she made reference to Miley’s Black Mirror character Ashley O. by claiming that it was inspired by her, saying: “Now you coming out with pink wigs, all you bitches wanna be Nicki.”

Miley is yet to respond to the comments, however there’s a lot to unpack here. From claims about Miley’s relationships and, well, poultry, it’s safe to say this is a lot wilder than “Miley, what’s good?”

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Nicki Minaj Reignites Feud With Miley Cyrus By Calling Her A ‘Perdue Chicken’
Khloe Kardashian on Instagram in June 2019
Khloé Kardashian Posts Cryptic Instagram Directed to Tristan Thompson: “I Was Willing to Fight For You”
rio de janeiro’s vibrant backdrop hosts the ultimate combat spectacle
Tom Holland Addresses Rumours He’s Secretly Dating Zendaya
Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are On Holiday Without Sofia Richie?
Get To Know The Fedz
Get To Know: The Fedz
Does This Mean Kylie Jenner Is Planning On Selling Kylie Cosmetics?
This Is Why People Think Kendall Jenner Staged A Paparazzi Photo For Money
Florida's Sunshine City really does deliver on its promise
Jordyn Woods Has Been Pictured Hanging Out With Kim Kardashian’s Ex, Ray J
Bella Thorne Slams Whoopi Goldberg For Publicly Shaming Her Nude Photos
What's Your Perfect UK Weekend Getaway?
Jordyn Woods Speaks Out Before KUWTK Airs Cheating Scandal Episode
Cardi B’s Wardrobe Malfunction Meant She Had To Perform In A Dress Robe
Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Have Finally Gone Instagram Official
An Inside Look At North West and Penelope Disick’s Lavish AF Birthday Party
Marnie Simpson On The Pregnancy Side-Effect She’s “Weirdly Insecure” About
Khloe Kardashian Breaks Her Silence On Lamar Odom’s Tell-All Autobiography
Charlotte Crosby in Ibiza, 2019
Charlotte Crosby Went to Ibiza Instead of Going Home and We’re Living For It

More From Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Reignites Feud With Miley Cyrus By Calling Her A ‘Perdue Chicken’
Miley Cyrus Has Had Her Say On The Feud Between Cardi B And Nicki Minaj
Chris Brown Ft. Nicki Minaj &amp; G-Eazy - Wobble Up - Music Video
Chris Brown
Wobble Up (Ft. Nicki Minaj & G-Eazy) [Explicit]
Avril Lavigne and Nicki Minaj Are Coming Out With A Song And We’re Losing It
Nicki Minaj - Hard White - Music Video
Nicki Minaj
Hard White [Explicit]
Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus And More: The Craziest 10 Year Challenges
Including Cardi B And Nicki Minaj: 8 Boring AF Celebrity Feuds We Never Want To Hear About In 2019
Nicki Minaj in the &#039;Good Form&#039; music video with Lil Wayne, released November 2018, from the &#039;Queen&#039; album
Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne's 'Good Form' Video Is A Whole Lotta Booty
Nicki Minaj Ft. Lil Wayne - Good Form - Music Video
Nicki Minaj
Good Form (Ft. Lil Wayne) [Explicit]
Little Mix - Woman Like Me Ft. Nicki Minaj - Music Video
New Music Round-Up: Little Mix, Greatest Showman, Rita Ora & More!
2018 MTV EMA - Nicki Minaj
EMA
2018 EMA: Winners Playlist
Camila Cabello at the 2018 MTV EMA
2018 EMA: The Must-See Moments You Cannot Miss

Trending Articles

Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are On Holiday Without Sofia Richie?
Khloe Kardashian on Instagram in June 2019
Khloé Kardashian Posts Cryptic Instagram Directed to Tristan Thompson: “I Was Willing to Fight For You”
Nicki Minaj Reignites Feud With Miley Cyrus By Calling Her A ‘Perdue Chicken’
Does This Mean Kylie Jenner Is Planning On Selling Kylie Cosmetics?
Tom Holland Addresses Rumours He’s Secretly Dating Zendaya
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
New Smyrna Beach is Florida’s Best Kept Secret
New Smyrna Beach is Florida’s Best Kept Secret
This Is Why People Think Kendall Jenner Staged A Paparazzi Photo For Money
Primavera Sound 2019 Sets Standard For Gender Equality On Festival Line Ups
McNuggets
Music
Win Festival Tickets This Summer With McDonald's!
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers defends his decision to get a blacked out tattoo on his arm
Aaron Chalmers Bites Back After Trolls Go In On His Tattoos In This Pic