Nicki Minaj Reignites Feud With Miley Cyrus By Calling Her A ‘Perdue Chicken’

Uh oh, we’ve got a pop feud on our hands (again) and round two is already more vicious than the first.

Nicki Minaj has responded to Miley Cyrus’ recent shady lyrics on the latest episode of her Queen Radio show on Apple Music and she isn’t best pleased.

Getty Images

The two superstars originally exchanged words publicly back in 2015 before keeping distance ever since, that is until Miley looped herself into the Nicki vs. Cardi drama a few weeks ago.

Singing “I love you Nicki but I listen to Cardi” on her new EP titled SHE IS COMING, fan reactions were mixed as it was clear it was little more than a wink-wink shady lyric made to cause headlines.

Getty Images

Now, Nicki has fought back by saying: “Perdue Chickens can never talk shit about queens.”

According to XXL, she said: “She disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason. I had just seen her after she sucked Mike WiLL's dick in the studio."

Getty Images

Then she made reference to Miley’s Black Mirror character Ashley O. by claiming that it was inspired by her, saying: “Now you coming out with pink wigs, all you bitches wanna be Nicki.”

Miley is yet to respond to the comments, however there’s a lot to unpack here. From claims about Miley’s relationships and, well, poultry, it’s safe to say this is a lot wilder than “Miley, what’s good?”