Nicki Minaj Releases Epic Remix of Farruko's 'Krippy Kush' with 21 Savage
This is amazing...
Nicki Minaj may not have released an album in 2017 but it's safe to say that she's killed it this year. From her huge features on massive hits by the likes of Katy Perry and Yo Gotti to her numerous interviews, the 'Anaconda' rapper has been everywhere.
Not done yet, the 'The Way Life Goes' artist has hopped on a remix of Farruko's 'Krippy Kush' with 21 Savage.
Aw, this the strip club anthem, nigga, what’s up?
Young Money
Yeah, me and Mike WiLL pull up to AOD back to back
Them AMG 63’s
Mike WiLL Made-It, nigga
I tell all my hoes: rake it up
Break it down, bag it up
Fuck it up, fuck it up, back it up, back it up
Rake it up, rake it up, back it up, back it up
I tell all my hoes: rake it up (what?)
Break it down, bag it up (bag it up)
Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up (fuck it up)
Fuck it up, fuck it up, rake it up, rake it up (fuck it up, rake it up)
I made love to a stripper (stripper), first I had to tip her (phrrr)
20 thousand ones, (woo) she said I'm that nigga (I am)
I said I'm that nigga, bitch, I already know it (I know it)
I come with bad weather, (ksh) they say I'm a storm (ayy)
VVS in my chum, that's a Roc-A-Fella chain
I was sendin' bricks to Harlem back when Jay was still with Dame
I'm a Phillipe Chow, (what?) I got a Patek on (okay)
Got a stripper with me, she pick up the check, home (phrrr)
She gon' fuck it up, fuck it up, she don't need makeup (makeup)
She gon' rake it up, rake it up until a nigga pay up (pay up)
She said pay for the pussy, pay for the pussy (pay), wait for the pussy, wait for the pussy (wait)
Ask God to forgive me (why) 'cause I pray for the pussy, pray for the pussy
I tell all my hoes: rake it up
Break it down, bag it up
Fuck it up, fuck it up, back it up, back it up
Rake it up, rake it up, back it up, back it up
I tell all my hoes: rake it up (what?)
Break it down, bag it up
Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up (fuck it up)
Fuck it up, fuck it up, rake it up, rake it up (fuck it up, rake it up)
Yo, yo
Brought out the pink Lamborghini just to race with Chyna
Brought the Wraith to China just to race in China
Lil' bad Trini bitch but she mixed with China
Real thick vagina, smuggle bricks to China (woo)
I tell all my niggas, (yo) cut the check (cut the check)
Buss it down, turn your goofy down, (down) pound
I'ma do splits on it, yes, splits on it, (splits) I'm a bad bitch, I'ma throw fits on it (fits)
I'ma bust it open, I'ma go stupid and be a ditz on it (ditz)
I don't date honey, (no?) cookie on tsunami (oh)
All my niggas wife me once they get that good punani (oh)
I think he need a Bonnie, I might just let him find me
Never trust a big butt and a smile, word to Ronnie
Re-rep Queens like Supreme, ask Webb and Nitti
Ask Bimmy and Joe, nigga run me my dough
Wr-wrist game is freezin' like it wait in the cold
Nickname is Nicki but my name ain't Nicole (grrr)
I tell all my hoes: rake it up
Break it down, bag it up
Fuck it up, fuck it up, back it up, back it up
Rake it up, rake it up, back it up, back it up
I tell all my hoes: rake it up (what?)
Break it down, bag it up
Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up (fuck it up)
Fuck it up, fuck it up, rake it up, rake it up (fuck it up, rake it up)
Well, I'm the dough boy, the one they talkin' about
All these gossipin' ass niggas got my name in they mouth
I know the bad bitches but know niggas who bitches too
They should bleed once a month 'cause that's what these bitches do
You a bitch and ya bitch should expose you
All that pillow talkin', nigga, that's what the hoes do
You a bitch, word to my nigga, Short
We won't never write no statement, we ain't showin' up in court
Bitch, we don't do no gossipin', we don't do no arguin'
We don't beef on social sites, we just hit our target
We don't do no rumors, we don't don't pay no shooters (rumors, brrr)
You a little bitty bitch, you should work at Hooters (yo)
You a old hater, you a fuckin' cougar
You a bitch and he a bitch and y'all like twin sisters
Respect ya hustle, get ya money, baby, win with us
Ya boyfriend actin' like a bitch then why you still with him?
I tell all my hoes: rake it up
Break it down, bag it up
Fuck it up, fuck it up, back it up, back it up
Rake it up, rake it up, back it up, back it up
I tell all my hoes: rake it up (what?)
Break it down, bag it up
Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up (fuck it up)
Fuck it up, fuck it up, rake it up, rake it up (fuck it up, rake it up)
YES. YOU CAN REALLY LISTEN TO A BRAND NEW NICKI MINAJ RAP FEATURE RIGHT THIS MINUTE.
The multi-platinum rap legend released the next level remix with Farruko, 21 Savage, Bad Bunny and Rvssian at 17:00 (GMT) today. The international collaboration sees Nicki work her Spanglish chops as she peppers her bars with Spanish phrases.
We need "Hola. Me llamo Onika." and "All my bitches es hermosa!" on a t-shirt as soon as possible please.
In her verse, Nicki shows off her unmatched skills as a rapper: "Word play got 'em stepping up they pens's now // Still stick me for my flow like syringes, now // Still kicking closed doors off the hinges now // Shotgun and them '88 Benzes, now". Iconic.
The award-winning superstar sounds more confident than ever and we are obsessed.
Seriously, between this, 'Motor Sport' and 'Rake It Up', Nicki is not messing around.
Fingers crossed that there's a video for it.
We need to see Nicki rap this on screen!
Words: Sam Prance
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.