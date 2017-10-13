Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Says She 'Reintroduced Female Rap To Pop Culture'

The Queen of Rap knows her worth...

Friday, October 13, 2017 - 11:29

Nicki Minaj had credited herself for the resurgence of female rappers in music.

While acknowledging the influence of those who came before her, the rap mogul has said that her role in the music industry has been to re-establish what it means to be a female rapper.

Speaking to XXL about her career, the 'Anaconda' superstar said, "My role was really reintroducing the female rapper to pop culture."

Ear Drummers
Aw, this the strip club anthem, nigga, what’s up?
Young Money
Yeah, me and Mike WiLL pull up to AOD back to back
Them AMG 63’s
Mike WiLL Made-It, nigga


I tell all my hoes: rake it up
Break it down, bag it up
Fuck it up, fuck it up, back it up, back it up
Rake it up, rake it up, back it up, back it up
I tell all my hoes: rake it up (what?)
Break it down, bag it up (bag it up)
Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up (fuck it up)
Fuck it up, fuck it up, rake it up, rake it up (fuck it up, rake it up)


I made love to a stripper (stripper), first I had to tip her (phrrr)
20 thousand ones, (woo) she said I'm that nigga (I am)
I said I'm that nigga, bitch, I already know it (I know it)
I come with bad weather, (ksh) they say I'm a storm (ayy)
VVS in my chum, that's a Roc-A-Fella chain
I was sendin' bricks to Harlem back when Jay was still with Dame
I'm a Phillipe Chow, (what?) I got a Patek on (okay)
Got a stripper with me, she pick up the check, home (phrrr)
She gon' fuck it up, fuck it up, she don't need makeup (makeup)
She gon' rake it up, rake it up until a nigga pay up (pay up)
She said pay for the pussy, pay for the pussy (pay), wait for the pussy, wait for the pussy (wait)
Ask God to forgive me (why) 'cause I pray for the pussy, pray for the pussy


I tell all my hoes: rake it up
Break it down, bag it up
Fuck it up, fuck it up, back it up, back it up
Rake it up, rake it up, back it up, back it up
I tell all my hoes: rake it up (what?)
Break it down, bag it up
Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up (fuck it up)
Fuck it up, fuck it up, rake it up, rake it up (fuck it up, rake it up)
Yo, yo


Brought out the pink Lamborghini just to race with Chyna
Brought the Wraith to China just to race in China
Lil' bad Trini bitch but she mixed with China
Real thick vagina, smuggle bricks to China (woo)
I tell all my niggas, (yo) cut the check (cut the check)
Buss it down, turn your goofy down, (down) pound
I'ma do splits on it, yes, splits on it, (splits) I'm a bad bitch, I'ma throw fits on it (fits)
I'ma bust it open, I'ma go stupid and be a ditz on it (ditz)
I don't date honey, (no?) cookie on tsunami (oh)
All my niggas wife me once they get that good punani (oh)
I think he need a Bonnie, I might just let him find me
Never trust a big butt and a smile, word to Ronnie
Re-rep Queens like Supreme, ask Webb and Nitti
Ask Bimmy and Joe, nigga run me my dough
Wr-wrist game is freezin' like it wait in the cold
Nickname is Nicki but my name ain't Nicole (grrr)



I tell all my hoes: rake it up
Break it down, bag it up
Fuck it up, fuck it up, back it up, back it up
Rake it up, rake it up, back it up, back it up
I tell all my hoes: rake it up (what?)
Break it down, bag it up
Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up (fuck it up)
Fuck it up, fuck it up, rake it up, rake it up (fuck it up, rake it up)

Well, I'm the dough boy, the one they talkin' about
All these gossipin' ass niggas got my name in they mouth
I know the bad bitches but know niggas who bitches too
They should bleed once a month 'cause that's what these bitches do
You a bitch and ya bitch should expose you
All that pillow talkin', nigga, that's what the hoes do
You a bitch, word to my nigga, Short
We won't never write no statement, we ain't showin' up in court
Bitch, we don't do no gossipin', we don't do no arguin'
We don't beef on social sites, we just hit our target
We don't do no rumors, we don't don't pay no shooters (rumors, brrr)
You a little bitty bitch, you should work at Hooters (yo)
You a old hater, you a fuckin' cougar
You a bitch and he a bitch and y'all like twin sisters
Respect ya hustle, get ya money, baby, win with us
Ya boyfriend actin' like a bitch then why you still with him?



I tell all my hoes: rake it up
Break it down, bag it up
Fuck it up, fuck it up, back it up, back it up
Rake it up, rake it up, back it up, back it up
I tell all my hoes: rake it up (what?)
Break it down, bag it up
Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up (fuck it up)
Fuck it up, fuck it up, rake it up, rake it up (fuck it up, rake it up)
“I don’t think [female rappers] got that much credit. I think female rappers have always been dope and influential, but I think I sort of came in at a time where big business was paying attention, so I was able to capitalize off of a lot of deals and business ventures.”

Referencing how she redefined the opportunities that female rappers can take, she states, “I aligned myself with a lot of brands, and I was able to show that a female rapper was able to sell products.”

She namechecks Foxy Brown and Lauryn Hill amongst her biggest rap influences, also mentioning Lil' Wayne, Jay-Z, Eminem and rumoured boyfriend Nas.

Getty Images

Nicki is currently working on her fourth studio album, the follow-up to 2013's The Pinkprint, which is expected to drop early next year.

Thanks to her epic collaborations with the likes of Yo Gotti ('Rake It Up'), Katy Perry ('Swish Swish', bish) and DNCE ('Kissing Strangers'), it doesn't feel like she's gone anywhere but we are ready for some new straight-up Nicki.

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH NICKI MINAJ AND KATY PERRY'S 'SWISH SWISH' VIDEO BELOW

They know what is what
But they don't know what is what
They just strut
What the fuck?

A tiger
Don't lose no sleep
Don't need opinions
From a shellfish or a sheep
Don't you come for me
No, not today
You're calculated
I got your number
'Cause you're a joker
And I'm a courtside killer queen
And you will kiss the ring
You best believe

So keep calm, honey, I'ma stick around
For more than a minute, get used to it
Funny my name keeps comin' outcho mouth
'Cause I stay winning
Lay 'em up like

Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can't touch this
Another one in the casket

Your game is tired
You should retire
You're 'bout cute as
An old coupon expired
And karma's not a liar
She keeps receipts

So keep calm, honey, I'ma stick around
For more than a minute, get used to it
Funny my name keeps comin' outcho mouth
'Cause I stay winning
Lay 'em up like

Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can't touch this
Another one in the casket
Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can't touch this
Another one in the casket

They know what is what
But they don't know what is what
(Katy Perry)
They just know what is what
(Young Money)
But they don't know what is what
They just know what is what
But they don't know what is what
They just strut
Hahaha, yo
What the fuck?

Pink Ferragamo sliders on deck
Silly rap beefs just get me more checks
My life is a movie, I'm never off set
Me and my amigos (no, not Offset)
Swish swish, aww I got them upset
But my shooters'll make 'em dance like dubstep
Swish, swish, aww, my haters is obsessed
'Cause I make M's, they get much less
Don't be tryna double back
I already despise you
All that fake love you showin'
Couldn't even disguise you
Ran? When? Nicki gettin' tan
Mirror mirror who's the fairest bitch in all the land?
Damn, man, this bitch is a Stan
Muah, muah, the generous queen will kiss a fan
Ass goodbye, I'ma be riding by
I'ma tell my nigga Biggz, yeah that's tha guy
A star's a star, da ha da ha
They never thought the swish god would take it this far
Get my pimp cup, this is pimp shit, baby
I only rock with Queens, so I'm makin' hits with Katy

Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can't touch this
Another one in the casket

They know what is what
(Do they know?)
But they don't know what is what
They just know what is what
But they don't know what is what
They just know what is what
But they don't know what is what
They just strut
What the...
