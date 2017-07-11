Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Sparks Pregnancy Rumours With Suspicious Twitter Behaviour

Is she going to be a Muva for reals?

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 17:30

Most people with a phone have become fluent in the language of Emoji by 2017 and it's doubtful that Nicki Minaj is any exception, which is why her most recent use of the unofficial language has led many to believe that the star could in fact be pregnant.

The singer took to her Twitter to tweet a single baby Emoji and obviously everyone has jumped to the conclusion that she could be set to become a Muva IRL because what on earth else could it possibly mean?

Okay so admittedly Nicki can be a bit of a prankster so this could easily be her way of having a bit of a joke, or who knows, she could even be dropping hints about upcoming music.

Still, the Anaconda singer has been adding serious fuel to the fire by liking a whole bunch of Tweets from fans that have taken her Emoji use as a serious pregnancy announcement.

We literally have SO many questions, but mainly who the hell is the Daddy? 

