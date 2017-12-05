Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Stars in Epic 'The Way Life Goes' Music Video

You NEED to see this...

Tuesday, December 5, 2017 - 10:20

It's no secret that Nicki Minaj makes amazing music videos with iconic imagery. From the stunning outfits in the 'Super Bass' video to the legendary choreography in the 'Anaconda' video, the rap queen never fails to deliver when it comes to visuals.

And we're pleased to say that Nicki's new video for 'The Way Life Goes (Remix)' with Lil Uzi Vert is no different.

YES. NICKI MINAJ HAS A NEW MUSIC VIDEO OUT AND YOU CAN WATCH IT RIGHT THIS MINUTE.

Nicki and Lil Uzi released the 'The Way Life Goes (Remix)' visual late last night and it's every bit as brilliant as you would guess it would be. Set in a forest, it opens with Lil Uzi tied against a tree before showing us Nicki living her best life in a log cabin.

You best believe it. The 'Feeling Myself' hitmaker is serving woodland chic and we are obsessed with it.

Lil Uzi Vert - The Way Life Goes Remix (Feat. Nicki Minaj) [Official Music Video]

'The Way Life Goes (Remix)' is Nicki's third feature in the past two months. It follows the 'Only' superstar's incredible verse on 'MotorSport' with Migos and Cardi B and it precedes her recent Spanglish guest spot on Farruko's 'Krippy Kush (Remix)'.

With bars stronger than ever, all of these hits have made us super excited for Nicki's new album.

The rap mogul is currently in the process of recording the LP and it's due for release next year.

In the meantime, we'll have 'The Way Life Goes (Remix)' on repeat.

And 'MotorSport', and 'Krippy Kush', and 'Rake It Up', and 'Swish...

Words: Sam Prance

Words: Sam Prance  

