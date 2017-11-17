Nicki Minaj's PAPER Shoot Bashed By Rapper Eve
The 'Tambourine' rapper has a few words to say...
Nicki Minaj broke the internet this week with her raunchy shoot for PAPER magazine and, like anything remotely sexual, people have divided opinions.
We're sure that the rap queen is used to be people criticising her sexuality, however we did not expect it to come from one of her own... yet here we are.
Eve, the multi-hyphenate talent who started out as one of rap's fiercest divas, has hit out at Minaj's photo shoot, suggesting she sets a bad example for young women.
Aw, this the strip club anthem, nigga, what’s up?
Young Money
Yeah, me and Mike WiLL pull up to AOD back to back
Them AMG 63’s
Mike WiLL Made-It, nigga
I tell all my hoes: rake it up
Break it down, bag it up
Fuck it up, fuck it up, back it up, back it up
Rake it up, rake it up, back it up, back it up
I tell all my hoes: rake it up (what?)
Break it down, bag it up (bag it up)
Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up (fuck it up)
Fuck it up, fuck it up, rake it up, rake it up (fuck it up, rake it up)
I made love to a stripper (stripper), first I had to tip her (phrrr)
20 thousand ones, (woo) she said I'm that nigga (I am)
I said I'm that nigga, bitch, I already know it (I know it)
I come with bad weather, (ksh) they say I'm a storm (ayy)
VVS in my chum, that's a Roc-A-Fella chain
I was sendin' bricks to Harlem back when Jay was still with Dame
I'm a Phillipe Chow, (what?) I got a Patek on (okay)
Got a stripper with me, she pick up the check, home (phrrr)
She gon' fuck it up, fuck it up, she don't need makeup (makeup)
She gon' rake it up, rake it up until a nigga pay up (pay up)
She said pay for the pussy, pay for the pussy (pay), wait for the pussy, wait for the pussy (wait)
Ask God to forgive me (why) 'cause I pray for the pussy, pray for the pussy
I tell all my hoes: rake it up
Break it down, bag it up
Fuck it up, fuck it up, back it up, back it up
Rake it up, rake it up, back it up, back it up
I tell all my hoes: rake it up (what?)
Break it down, bag it up
Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up (fuck it up)
Fuck it up, fuck it up, rake it up, rake it up (fuck it up, rake it up)
Yo, yo
Brought out the pink Lamborghini just to race with Chyna
Brought the Wraith to China just to race in China
Lil' bad Trini bitch but she mixed with China
Real thick vagina, smuggle bricks to China (woo)
I tell all my niggas, (yo) cut the check (cut the check)
Buss it down, turn your goofy down, (down) pound
I'ma do splits on it, yes, splits on it, (splits) I'm a bad bitch, I'ma throw fits on it (fits)
I'ma bust it open, I'ma go stupid and be a ditz on it (ditz)
I don't date honey, (no?) cookie on tsunami (oh)
All my niggas wife me once they get that good punani (oh)
I think he need a Bonnie, I might just let him find me
Never trust a big butt and a smile, word to Ronnie
Re-rep Queens like Supreme, ask Webb and Nitti
Ask Bimmy and Joe, nigga run me my dough
Wr-wrist game is freezin' like it wait in the cold
Nickname is Nicki but my name ain't Nicole (grrr)
I tell all my hoes: rake it up
Break it down, bag it up
Fuck it up, fuck it up, back it up, back it up
Rake it up, rake it up, back it up, back it up
I tell all my hoes: rake it up (what?)
Break it down, bag it up
Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up (fuck it up)
Fuck it up, fuck it up, rake it up, rake it up (fuck it up, rake it up)
Well, I'm the dough boy, the one they talkin' about
All these gossipin' ass niggas got my name in they mouth
I know the bad bitches but know niggas who bitches too
They should bleed once a month 'cause that's what these bitches do
You a bitch and ya bitch should expose you
All that pillow talkin', nigga, that's what the hoes do
You a bitch, word to my nigga, Short
We won't never write no statement, we ain't showin' up in court
Bitch, we don't do no gossipin', we don't do no arguin'
We don't beef on social sites, we just hit our target
We don't do no rumors, we don't don't pay no shooters (rumors, brrr)
You a little bitty bitch, you should work at Hooters (yo)
You a old hater, you a fuckin' cougar
You a bitch and he a bitch and y'all like twin sisters
Respect ya hustle, get ya money, baby, win with us
Ya boyfriend actin' like a bitch then why you still with him?
I tell all my hoes: rake it up
Break it down, bag it up
Fuck it up, fuck it up, back it up, back it up
Rake it up, rake it up, back it up, back it up
I tell all my hoes: rake it up (what?)
Break it down, bag it up
Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up (fuck it up)
Fuck it up, fuck it up, rake it up, rake it up (fuck it up, rake it up)
“I worked with Nicki, I got to know her on Barbershop [the 2016 movie]. She’s a nice person, she’s an amazing rapper, and as a lyricist I respect her,” Eve said on The Talk, before a very big but.
“...but as a woman, from my point of view, personally, I would not be able to do that. I think in this climate, it’s not good.”
If the climate Eve is referring to is today's society fighting for and celebrating women to fully own and express themselves - whether it be their business or body - then we would have to disagree with her, as Nicki's sexuality is her own and no one else's to judge.
As expected, Nicki's fans were straight on the defense calling out Eve on Twitter, and her supposed hypocricy as she started out as a stripper and was suggestive in her early career, even posing for similar shoots.
Eve did - sort of - acknowledge the change in her career, saying “I think every artist has a right to express themselves however they want to express themselves and I respect that as well."
"For me personally, as I started coming up in the business, I started realizing that young girls were looking up to me and younger people were looking up to me, and that, not that you want to be a role model, but it becomes what you become, it is what you are.”
"I’d just rather be a voice that’s uplifting. I can be a voice for those girls that might not have a voice, in a different way without showing myself off. It’s not my thing. I just don’t think it’s right. Personally. Period. That’s it.”
It's disappointing to hear a woman - especially one who will have shared so much of the same path as Nicki - talk like this, but Eve did reinforce her love for her ex-colleague.
Words: Ross McNeilage
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.
WATCH NICKI MINAJ AND JASON DERULO'S 'SWALLA' VIDEO BELOW
Young Money
Love in a thousand different flavors
I wish that I could taste them all tonight
No, I ain't got no dinner plans
So you should bring all your friends
I swear that a-all y'all my type
All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty
Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin'
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Freaky, freaky gyal
My freaky, freaky gyal
Shimmy shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yah
Bad girls gon' swalla-la-la
Bust down on my wrist in this bitch
My pinky-ring bigger than this
Met her out in Beverly Hills, ay
Dolla got too many girls, ay
Met her out in Beverly Hills, all she wear is red bottom heels
When she back it up, putting on her snapback
When she droppin' low, putting on her backpack
DJ poppin', she gon' swallow that
Champagne poppin', she gon' swallow that
All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty
Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin'
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Freaky, freaky gyal
My freaky, freaky gyal
Bad gyal nuh swalla nuttin, word to the Dalai Lama
He know I'm a fashion killa, word to John Galliano
He copping that Valentino, ain't no telling me "no"
I'm that bitch, and he know, he know
How you wifin' these thots? You don't get wins for that
And another good year, we don't get blimps for that
Pussy game still cold, we don't get minx for that
When I'm poppin' them bananas, we don't link chimps for that
I gave these bitches two years, now your time's up
Bless her heart, she throwing shots but every line sucks
I'm in that cherry red foreign with the brown guts
My shit slappin' like dude did Lebron nuts
All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty
Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin'
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (my love) (drank)
Swalla-la-la (my love) (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Young Money
Swalla-la-la
J.D
Freaky, freaky gyal
Swalla-la-la
My freaky, freaky gyal
Swalla-la-la
My freaky, freaky gyal
Swalla-la-la
My freaky, freaky gyal
Derulo