Nicole Kidman

From Jennifer Garner To Nicole Kidman: 8 Times Celebrities Unexpectedly Became Memes

Legends of a generation.

Saturday, March 10, 2018 - 15:07

Can you remember a time when we didn't use weird and wonderful celebrity expressions to communicate with each other? Us neither. 

From Jennifer Garner experiencing an epiphany at the Golden Globes to Nicole Kidman trying and failing to clap like a regular human being - these eight Hollywood stars and their random AF reactions are genuinely the gift that keeps on giving.

When Jennifer Garner came to a shocking realisation

It was the meme that salvaged an otherwise pretty uneventful Oscars ceremony. The camera panned to the 45-year-old while she was mid-applause and caught the exact moment she realised Matty from 13 Going On 30 was actually the love of her life. 

When Chrissy Teigen was visibly uncomfortable

Ah, yes. This classic cry-face meme hit the web when John Legend took to the stage to give a speech for the Best Original Song award at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards. Has anything ever summed up being an awkward human being quite so accurately? 

When Nicole Kidman forgot how to clap

Remember that time Nicole Kidman launched into the most visually confusing round of applause the world has ever seen? It turns out she isn't actually possessed by the ghost of a dead seal and was only trying to protect her rings from friction damage. Go figure. 

When Winona Ryder was doing complex equations on stage

Stranger Things co-star David Harbour was in the middle of passionate speech at the SAG Awards while icon of a generation Winona was going through the entire spectrum of human emotions. What a time. What a woman. 

When Meryl Streep recreated her own cheering meme

The living legend let approximately nobody down at the 90th Academy Awards when she used her time on camera to recreate that legendary cheering meme from the 2015 SAG Awards. 

When P. Diddy had absolutely no time for the red-carpet 

If anyone is badass enough to have a casual nap across the middle of the Met Gala stairs, it's P. Diddy - who became the patron saint of Not Giving A Single F**k™ when he point blank refused to stand up for the cameras. Supervillian chic.    

Getty

When Kylie Jenner showed off her baby bump for the first time

Fun fact: Kylie never actually said the words “next thing I knew, I was pregnant” but that didn’t stop people from attaching the visual alongside messages about guys in grey sweatpants, Mark Ruffalo, and boyfriends who cry at the Notebook.

When Beyonce ordered something off a menu

It was basically screaming to be turned into a meme, and the internet reacted in kind when Queen Bey shared an image of herself pointing at a menu and looking like she had more than a few queries about the fine print.

