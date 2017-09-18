Nicole Kidman Kissed Alexander Skarsgard At The Emmys And Everyone Lost Their Minds

Nicole Kidman gave co-star Alexander Skarsgard a kiss in honour of his win at the 2017 Emmys and people online are practically ready to start up a support group for her husband Keith Urban.

The 41-year-old took home the gong for Best Supporting Actor in Big Little Lies, and Nicole was the first to leap up and congratulate him on the win with a smooch on the lips.

"Trying to figure this out. Watch Nicole Kidman kiss Alexander Skarsgard on the lips right in front of her husband," user wrote. Another said: "TBH if I was Nicole Kidman I'd kiss Alexander Skarsgard on the lips in front of my husband, too."

Trying to figure this out. Watch Nicole Kidman kiss Alexander Skarsgard on the lips right in front of her husband. pic.twitter.com/i0ohqInuR5 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 18, 2017

Wait, Alexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman kissed as he was walking up to accept his award?! #BigLittleLies #Emmys — rlaubenthal (@RLaubenthal) September 18, 2017

That lip lock between Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard 😳🤤...and in front of Keith! #emmys — Erica Lombardo (@EricaBardo) September 18, 2017

After a bunch of people online chipped in with their two cents about the interaction, there were a few spectators who pointed out that the peck ~may~ have been blown out of proportion.

"Good lord grow up people, Nicole Kidman's Alexander Skarsgard kiss was peck that lasted one second," a Twitter user said.

In fairness, a kiss on the lips from Alexander Skarsgard would last a lot longer than a second in most people's memory.

