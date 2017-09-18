Nicole Kidman Kissed Alexander Skarsgard At The Emmys And Everyone Lost Their Minds
"In front of Keith!"
Nicole Kidman gave co-star Alexander Skarsgard a kiss in honour of his win at the 2017 Emmys and people online are practically ready to start up a support group for her husband Keith Urban.
The 41-year-old took home the gong for Best Supporting Actor in Big Little Lies, and Nicole was the first to leap up and congratulate him on the win with a smooch on the lips.
"Trying to figure this out. Watch Nicole Kidman kiss Alexander Skarsgard on the lips right in front of her husband," user wrote. Another said: "TBH if I was Nicole Kidman I'd kiss Alexander Skarsgard on the lips in front of my husband, too."
After a bunch of people online chipped in with their two cents about the interaction, there were a few spectators who pointed out that the peck ~may~ have been blown out of proportion.
"Good lord grow up people, Nicole Kidman's Alexander Skarsgard kiss was peck that lasted one second," a Twitter user said.
In fairness, a kiss on the lips from Alexander Skarsgard would last a lot longer than a second in most people's memory.
