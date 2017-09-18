Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman Kissed Alexander Skarsgard At The Emmys And Everyone Lost Their Minds

"In front of Keith!"

Monday, September 18, 2017 - 16:15

Nicole Kidman gave co-star Alexander Skarsgard a kiss in honour of his win at the 2017 Emmys and people online are practically ready to start up a support group for her husband Keith Urban. 

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

The 41-year-old took home the gong for Best Supporting Actor in Big Little Lies, and Nicole was the first to leap up and congratulate him on the win with a smooch on the lips. 

"Trying to figure this out. Watch Nicole Kidman kiss Alexander Skarsgard on the lips right in front of her husband," user wrote. Another said: "TBH if I was Nicole Kidman I'd kiss Alexander Skarsgard on the lips in front of my husband, too."

After a bunch of people online chipped in with their two cents about the interaction, there were a few spectators who pointed out that the peck ~may~ have been blown out of proportion. 

"Good lord grow up people, Nicole Kidman's Alexander Skarsgard kiss was peck that lasted one second," a Twitter user said.

Getty

In fairness, a kiss on the lips from Alexander Skarsgard would last a lot longer than a second in most people's memory. 

Let us know your thoughts on this with a tweet @MTVUK. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Latest News

Demi Lovato Reveals that JAY-Z Advised Her to Release 'Sorry Not Sorry'

10 Reality Couples That Were Together For a Shockingly Short Time Before They Got Engaged

Call of Duty PS4

Here’s All The Cool Sh*t You Get With The New Call Of Duty: WW2-Themed PS4 Bundle

Nicole Kidman Kissed Alexander Skarsgard At The Emmys And Everyone Lost Their Minds

Kim Kardashian Gets Candid About Gender Equality In Bizarre Foot Massage Interview

Sam Smith Debuts His Stunning 'Too Good at Goodbyes' Music Video

Love Island’s Montana Brown Takes The Reins At MTV News For The First Time

Lady Gaga Releases Emotional Statement About Cancelling Tour Dates

Get Ready For MTV Music Week Ahead Of The 2017 EMAs!

Miley Cyrus Reveals That She And Liam Hemsworth Aren't Thinking About Marriage

Caroline Flack Finally Comes Clean About 'Muggy' Mike Thalassitis Romance Rumours

11 Reality Stars Who Coupled Up And Left Us Beyond Confused

Kylie Jenner's Latest Mesh Bra Selfie Is Seriously NSFW

Gaz Beadle Has Finally Confirmed The Sex Of His And Emma McVey's Baby!

Love Island's Dom Lever and Jess Shears Are Engaged And Planning Babies

Little Mix

Little Mix's 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' Music Video Is Here And It's Amazing

Brooklyn Beckham Is Pining After Chloe Moretz And It's Literally All Too Adorable

Nick Jonas Praises His 'Inspiring' Ex Selena Gomez For Her Strength Following Kidney Transplant

Jemma Lucy Goes On Fuming Snapchat Tirade After Being Refused Entry To Harrods

Gary Beadle Has Been Preparing For Impending Fatherhood And Already Has This KEY Skill Down

More From Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman Kissed Alexander Skarsgard At The Emmys And Everyone Lost Their Minds

Celebrity

Nicole Kidman Is Being Roasted For Having A Seriously Unique Clap

Aquaman
Movies

A Huge Hollywood A-lister Is Joining The Aquaman Movie

See Robert Pattinson As Lawrence Of Arabia In New Movie

Nicole Kidman ‘In Shock’ Following Sudden Death Of Father

Nicole Kidman On Oscar Win: "It Magnified My Loneliness"

Maika Monroe Talks Her Feisty Character In 'The Guest'

Nicole Kidman Lines Up Return To London's West End

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Sing ‘Amazing Grace’ At Children’s Hospital

Nicole Kidman Hit By Cycling Paparazzo In New York

Nicole Kidman 'Getting Cameo In Anchorman 2'

Ed Sheeran Splashes Out On £2 Million US Ranch

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Drops A Relationship Bombshell On The House As He Finally Returns Following Emma McVey Split

Gaz Beadle Has Finally Confirmed The Sex Of His And Emma McVey's Baby!

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson breaks down ahead of Aaron Chalmers&#039; MMA fight

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Breaks Down As Aaron Chalmers Takes To The MMA Ring And WINS His First Fight

Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Hits Back At Relationship Issues With Dylan Siggers In The Best Way

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Comes Clean About Her Current Relationship Status With Ste Rankine

Celebrity

Charlotte Dawson Spent Almost £1,000 During Date Disaster

Jemma Lucy Goes On Fuming Snapchat Tirade After Being Refused Entry To Harrods

Sophie Kasaei reveals that a new family member is joining Geordie Shore
Celebrity

The Geordie Shore Family Will Get Bigger When New Series Starts Filming

Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Hits Back At Haters That Trolled Her For Buying A Mercedes

Life

14 Gross Things Everyone In A Relationship Does

The Extravagant Gift Gaz Beadle Bought Emma McVey In Honour Of Her Birthday