Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger ‘Axed From The X Factor’ Amid Major Line-Up Changes?

It sounds like ITV are hoping to introduce some new blood to the series.

Monday, April 2, 2018 - 11:31

It looks like The X Factor is shaping up to be pretty different from previous years as reports have surfaced claiming that judge Nicole Scherzinger has officially been shown the door and that Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne could be the next to go.

According to The Sun, the team at ITV are hoping to introduce some “fresh blood” to the series and already have a few people in mind to take over from the OG panel.

Let's get checking out a bunch of the most shocking secrets stars have revealed about themselves... 

Even though Sharon and Louis are technically still contracted to return, the insider has claimed that bosses are trying to find a way to terminate their deals so they can make way for some younger talent.

[Getty]

“Louis and Sharon are both contracted to return this year, but Simon and the producers have lost faith. They were both terrible on the panel last year. Louis has had a great run, but he’s advertising hearing aids for God’s sake. It’s beyond a joke," a source claimed.

“And Sharon couldn’t even remember some of her own contestants’ names.”

The same insider conceded that Nicole was a “passionate” judge but said that bosses are secretly hoping to secure Cheryl Tweedy, Alesha Dixon, Kylie Minogue, or Mariah Carey as a potential replacement. 

And if Louis Walsh doesn’t make a return this year, Craig David and One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson are both being considered to take his spot. 

 

Latest News

Blac Chyna Responds After Footage Emerges Of Theme Park Altercation
This Is Why Bella Thorne Won’t Be On Social-Media For The Rest Of 2018
Kendall Jenner Is Countersuing A Photographer Over *That* T Shirt Collection
Chrissy Teigen Gets Real About Being So Damn Popular On Social-Media
Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Can’t Wait To Hit The Gym After Giving Birth
Sam Gowland Challenges Marty McKenna To A Boxing Match Over This Chloe Ferry Joke
Nicole Scherzinger ‘Axed From The X Factor’ Amid Major Line-Up Changes?
Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi’s First Easter With Travis Scott And The Kardashians
Teen Mom UK Episode 4 Spoiler Vid: Chloe Patton Brands Boyfriend Jordan Edwards ‘Selfish’ As They Argue Over Packing For Their New Home
From Ed Sheeran To Lady Gaga: 8 Unexpected Celebrity Friendships That Defied All Odds
From Jaden Smith To Kaia Gerber: 8 Celebrity Children Who Copied Their Parents’ Career Path
Charlotte Crosby Documents The Removal Of This Stephen Bear Tattoo
Taylor Swift Defends Hayley Kiyoko Over Misinterpreted Comments
Did The Weeknd Offer To Donate His Kidney To Selena Gomez?
Kim Kardashian And Millie Bobby Brown Finally Met And The Selfies Are Too Cute
A timeline of Cheryl and Liam Payne&#039;s relationship: from their first meeting to pregnancy and split rumours
Liam Payne And Cheryl’s Relationship Timeline: From The X Factor To Split Rumours
Celebs including Sam Smith, Lili Reinhart, Miley Cyrus, Zayn Malik, Holly Hagan discuss their mental health
Sam Smith To Lili Reinhart: 10 Celebrities Who’ve Been Honest AF About Their Mental Health Struggles
Cheryl speaks out about Liam Payne relationship rumours
Cheryl Speaks Out After Liam Payne Is Spotted With Backing Dancer In Dubai
Megan McKenna has revealed the cover of her new autobiography, Mouthy
Here’s Your First Look At The Cover Of Megan McKenna’s Autobiography
Gary Beadle&#039;s &quot;so happy&quot; now that his son Chester is better after his recent illness and visits to hospital
Gaz Beadle ‘So Happy’ Now That Baby Son Chester Is Better After Hospital Dash

More From Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger ‘Axed From The X Factor’ Amid Major Line-Up Changes?
11 Unlikely Reality TV Star And Musician Friendships, From Scotty T And Ellie Goulding To Cheryl And Kim Kardashian
Nicole Scherzinger Has Reunited with the Pussycat Dolls - Well Kind of...
TV Shows
A Viewer Brutally Trolled Ryan Lawrie Live On The Xtra Factor And It Was Painful To Watch
TV Shows
The X Factor Judges Are ‘Worried' About Their Safety Following Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery
Celebrity
Calvin Harris 'Tried To Woo Nicole Scherzinger' But She Was Having None Of It
Celebrity
Nicole Scherzinger Throwing Shade At Cheryl Is The Funniest Thing You'll See Today
Nicole Scherzinger slammed ex Lewis Hamilton at X Factor audtions
Celebrity
X Factor's Nicole Scherzinger Dedicates Shady Song About Running Away From Bad Things To Ex Lewis Hamilton
TV Shows
Nicole Scherzinger Responds To Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Furious’ Comments About Her ‘Cats’ Exit
Celebrity
Did Harry Styles And Nicole Scherzinger Really Hook Up?
Nicole Scherzinger Posts #TotesEmosh Video After Ed Sheeran 'Split'
11 Reasons Why Ed Sheeran And Nicole Scherzinger Would Be The Best Couple Ever

Trending Articles

Sam Gowland Challenges Marty McKenna To A Boxing Match Over This Chloe Ferry Joke
Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Shows Off Full Results Of Facial Surgery
Scotty T's Reaction To Marnie Simpson Leaving Geordie Shore Is Priceless
Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Vid: Mia Boardman Admits There’s ‘No Going Back’ For Her And Manley Geddes As They Argue Over Erin Corrigan Staying At Manley’s House
Charlotte Crosby says she&#039;s the man in her relationship with boyfriend Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Is The Man In Her Relationship With Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Documents The Removal Of This Stephen Bear Tattoo
Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi’s First Easter With Travis Scott And The Kardashians
Gary Beadle&#039;s &quot;so happy&quot; now that his son Chester is better after his recent illness and visits to hospital
Gaz Beadle ‘So Happy’ Now That Baby Son Chester Is Better After Hospital Dash
Teen Mom UK Episode 4 Spoiler Vid: Chloe Patton Brands Boyfriend Jordan Edwards ‘Selfish’ As They Argue Over Packing For Their New Home
Kim Kardashian And Millie Bobby Brown Finally Met And The Selfies Are Too Cute
Kendall Jenner Is Countersuing A Photographer Over *That* T Shirt Collection
Blac Chyna Responds After Footage Emerges Of Theme Park Altercation