Nicole Scherzinger ‘Axed From The X Factor’ Amid Major Line-Up Changes?

It looks like The X Factor is shaping up to be pretty different from previous years as reports have surfaced claiming that judge Nicole Scherzinger has officially been shown the door and that Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne could be the next to go.

According to The Sun, the team at ITV are hoping to introduce some “fresh blood” to the series and already have a few people in mind to take over from the OG panel.

Even though Sharon and Louis are technically still contracted to return, the insider has claimed that bosses are trying to find a way to terminate their deals so they can make way for some younger talent.

[Getty]

“Louis and Sharon are both contracted to return this year, but Simon and the producers have lost faith. They were both terrible on the panel last year. Louis has had a great run, but he’s advertising hearing aids for God’s sake. It’s beyond a joke," a source claimed.

“And Sharon couldn’t even remember some of her own contestants’ names.”

The same insider conceded that Nicole was a “passionate” judge but said that bosses are secretly hoping to secure Cheryl Tweedy, Alesha Dixon, Kylie Minogue, or Mariah Carey as a potential replacement.

And if Louis Walsh doesn’t make a return this year, Craig David and One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson are both being considered to take his spot.