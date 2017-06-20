Nicole Scherzinger Has Reunited with the Pussycat Dolls - Well Kind of...

Yes. That's right. This is not a drill. The Pussycat Dolls are back!

Well almost.

X Factor judge and pop sensation Nicole Scherzinger has reunited with her former bandmate Carmit Bacher for a special gig.

The two bombshells joined forces to perform the 'Buttons' choreography with an entire crew of professional dancers.

Nicole and Carmit from PCD reunited to celebrate Robin Antin's dance studio opening and it's like they never left PCD pic.twitter.com/b9Z4oFPrRN — 💅🏽 (@MADBLACKTHOT) June 19, 2017

What a song. What a dance. What a girl group.

The performance was in honour of the opening of Robin Antin's new dance studio.

Robin Antin put together the Pussycat Dolls in 2003 and managed them throughout their late 00s global domination.

Since the Pussycat Dolls disbanded in 2010, Antin also managed girl groups Girlicious and GRL.

After this surprise performance, we're hoping that Antin's planning a surprise Pussycat Dolls reunion.

The band were the most successful girl group on the planet during their time together - selling 15 million albums and 40 million singles worldwide. Since disbanding, Ashely Roberts and Kim Wyatt each enjoyed judging stints on Dancing on Ice and Got to Dance respectively, whilst Nicole became a solo superstar and one of the X Factor's most popular judges. However, Nicole is currently yet to confirm whether or not she will return to judge on the next season of the X Factor.

Fingers crossed that, whatever her decision, a Pussycat Dolls comeback is on her mind.

'Don't Cha' wish that the Pussycat Dolls were back together?

YES. YES WE DO.

