11 Times Tiffany Haddish Was A True Queen
Bow down to the Night School star…
Wednesday, September 19, 2018 - 11:26
Tiffany Haddish is about to hit our screens again in new movie Night School, co-starring Kevin Hart, and we couldn’t be more thrilled.
Ahead of the film’s release on September 28th, let’s look at 11 times Tiffany was a true queen. Bow down...
1. When she threatened to ‘tenderize’ Kevin Hart’s character in Night School
2. When she hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards and had us all cracking up from her opening montage
3. And when she pretended to be a pregnant Cardi B
4. When she stole the show as Dina in Girls Trip
5. When she proved she was just like the rest of us and bagged a Groupon endorsement in the process
6. When she wasn’t afraid to rock a fancy frock more than once, giving her white Alexander McQueen gown four outings to date
7. When she hosted Saturday Night Live
8. When she appeared in Drake’s Nice For What video
I wanna know who mothafuckin' representin' in here tonight
Hold on, hold on
I keep lettin' you back in (you back in)
How can I, explain myself?
Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me
(Lil Weezyana shit)
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
(Murda on the beat)
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
Care for me, care for me, I know you care for me
(A song for y'all to cut up to, you know?)
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me (yeah)
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
Everybody get your mothafuckin' roll on
I know shorty and she doesn't want no slow song
Had a man last year, life goes on
Haven't let that thing loose, girl, in so long
You've been inside, know you like to lay low
I've been peepin' what you bringin' to the table
Workin' hard, girl, everything paid for
First-last, phone bill, car note, cable
With your phone out, gotta hit them angles
With your phone out, snappin' like you Fabo
And you showin' off, but it's alright
And you showin' off, but it's alright (alright!)
It's a short life, yeah
Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
That's a real one in your reflection
Without a follow, without a mention
You really pipin' up on these niggas
You gotta be nice for what to these niggas?
I understand, you got a hunnid bands
You got a baby Benz, you got some bad friends
High school pics, you was even bad then
You ain't stressin' off no lover in the past tense
You already had them
Work at 8 A.M., finish 'round five
Hoes talk down, you don't see 'em outside
Yeah, they don't really be the same offline
You know dark days, you know hard times
Doin' overtime for the last month
Saturday, call the girls, get 'em gassed up
Gotta hit the club, gotta make that ass jump
Gotta hit the club like you hit them mothafuckin' angles
With your phone out, snappin' like you Fabo
And you showin' off, but it's alright
And you showin' off, but it's alright (alright!)
It's a short life
Uh-huh! (Oh yeah!)
These hoes! (They mad!)
Your boy! (I had!)
I made! (Watch the breakdown)
Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
Gotta make that jump, gotta make that, gotta, gotta make that
Gotta make that jump, gotta make that, gotta, gotta make that
Gotta, gotta, gotta g-g-gotta, g-g-gotta, gotta
Gotta, g-g-gotta, gotta, gotta make that jump, jump (let's go)
Bend it over, lift it up, bend it over, lift it up
Make that jump, jump
Bend it over, lift it up, bend it over, lift it up
Make that jump, jump
Bend it over, over, over, over, over, lift it up
Make that jump, jump
Bend it over, lift it up (make that jump, jump)
Bend it over, lift it up (make that jump, jump)
That's a real one in your reflection
Without a follow, without a mention
You really pipin' up on these niggas
You gotta be nice for what to these niggas?
I understand
Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd cry for me
Gotta hit the club like you hit them, hit them, hit them angles
It's a short life, yeah
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
Hold on, hold on
I keep lettin' you back in (you back in)
How can I, explain myself?
Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me
(Lil Weezyana shit)
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
(Murda on the beat)
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
Care for me, care for me, I know you care for me
(A song for y'all to cut up to, you know?)
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me (yeah)
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
Everybody get your mothafuckin' roll on
I know shorty and she doesn't want no slow song
Had a man last year, life goes on
Haven't let that thing loose, girl, in so long
You've been inside, know you like to lay low
I've been peepin' what you bringin' to the table
Workin' hard, girl, everything paid for
First-last, phone bill, car note, cable
With your phone out, gotta hit them angles
With your phone out, snappin' like you Fabo
And you showin' off, but it's alright
And you showin' off, but it's alright (alright!)
It's a short life, yeah
Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
That's a real one in your reflection
Without a follow, without a mention
You really pipin' up on these niggas
You gotta be nice for what to these niggas?
I understand, you got a hunnid bands
You got a baby Benz, you got some bad friends
High school pics, you was even bad then
You ain't stressin' off no lover in the past tense
You already had them
Work at 8 A.M., finish 'round five
Hoes talk down, you don't see 'em outside
Yeah, they don't really be the same offline
You know dark days, you know hard times
Doin' overtime for the last month
Saturday, call the girls, get 'em gassed up
Gotta hit the club, gotta make that ass jump
Gotta hit the club like you hit them mothafuckin' angles
With your phone out, snappin' like you Fabo
And you showin' off, but it's alright
And you showin' off, but it's alright (alright!)
It's a short life
Uh-huh! (Oh yeah!)
These hoes! (They mad!)
Your boy! (I had!)
I made! (Watch the breakdown)
Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
Gotta make that jump, gotta make that, gotta, gotta make that
Gotta make that jump, gotta make that, gotta, gotta make that
Gotta, gotta, gotta g-g-gotta, g-g-gotta, gotta
Gotta, g-g-gotta, gotta, gotta make that jump, jump (let's go)
Bend it over, lift it up, bend it over, lift it up
Make that jump, jump
Bend it over, lift it up, bend it over, lift it up
Make that jump, jump
Bend it over, over, over, over, over, lift it up
Make that jump, jump
Bend it over, lift it up (make that jump, jump)
Bend it over, lift it up (make that jump, jump)
That's a real one in your reflection
Without a follow, without a mention
You really pipin' up on these niggas
You gotta be nice for what to these niggas?
I understand
Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd cry for me
Gotta hit the club like you hit them, hit them, hit them angles
It's a short life, yeah
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
Writer(s): JASON HUNTER, NOAH SHEBIB, JAYCEON TAYLOR, GARY GRICE, BRYAN WILLIAMS, BYRON THOMAS, ROBERT DIGGS, LAURYN HILL, RUSSELL JONES, ADAM PIGOTT, DENNIS COLES, LAMONT HAWKINS, LAMAR EDWARDS, MARVIN HAMLISCH, CLIFFORD SMITH, LARRANCE DOPSON, COREY WOODS, AUBREY GRAHAM, SHANE LINDSTROM, JEROME COSEY, MARILYN BERGMAN, ALAN BERGMAN Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com
9. When she met Meryl Streep and told her she wanted her to “be [her] mama”
10. When she wrote her memoir, The Last Black Unicorn
11. When she became one of TIME’s Most Influential People Of 2018
Yaaaaaas, kween.
Latest News
Chrissy Teigen Shut Down A Bodyshamer Who “Respectfully” Asked If She’s Pregnant
Chloe Ferry Shows Off Her Minuscule Waist In Racy Underwear Snap With Sam Gowland
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly Moving Their Family To Chicago
Find Out How You Would Cope In School Now With The Help Of Kevin Hart
Love Island's Josh And Wes Go Head To Head In Their First Campaign For boohooMAN
Kevin Hart’s Funniest One-Liners
The Kevin Hart Guide To What Not To Say On A First Date
11 Times Tiffany Haddish Was A True Queen
JK Rowling Confirms We’ve All Been Pronouncing Hermoine Granger's Name Wrong
Charlotte Crosby Gushes About Reunion With The Geordie Shore Cast: ‘Aren’t Friends The Best?’
Machine Gun Kelly "Booed Off Stage" For Playing Eminem Diss Track 'Rap Devil' And Faking Anti-Eminem Photo
Kylie Jenner Bravely Opens Up About Eating Cereal With Milk For The First Time
We Tried A Mermaid Fitness Class And It Was Everything We Dreamed It'd Be
Khloe Kardashian Has Invented A Whole New Clothing Size
Watch The Moment Justin Bieber Serenaded Hailey Baldwin Outside Buckingham Palace
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Opens Up About How Motherhood ‘Changes You As A Person’ – EXCLUSIVE
Chloe Ferry Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Brunette Locks
Rita Ora Has Finally Announced New Album Phoenix Six Years After Her Debut Release
Vicky Pattison Reveals Her New Secret Wedding Weapon As She Admits Her Life "Fell Apart" This Summer
Harry Styles Has Posed With More Farm Animals For Gucci And Life Will Never Be The Same
More From Night School
Trending Articles
Emma McVey Is Fuming At Gaz Beadle After He Got Them Kicked Out During Date Night
Marnie Simpson Reveals Way TMI About Casey Johnson's Fertility Clinic Experience
Vicky Pattison Shares Shocking Throwback To Five Years Ago With A Powerful Message
Noah Centineo Got Dragged In Comparison To Timotheé Chalamet But Fans Weren't Having It
Chloe Ferry Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Brunette Locks
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Her Secret Boyfriend For The First Time
Vicky Pattison Reveals Her New Secret Wedding Weapon As She Admits Her Life "Fell Apart" This Summer
Machine Gun Kelly "Booed Off Stage" For Playing Eminem Diss Track 'Rap Devil' And Faking Anti-Eminem Photo
Chloe Ferry Shows Off Her Minuscule Waist In Racy Underwear Snap With Sam Gowland
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Reveals Why She Thinks Her Relationship With Ste Rankine Broke Down – EXCLUSIVE
Charlotte Crosby Gushes About Reunion With The Geordie Shore Cast: ‘Aren’t Friends The Best?’
Watch The Moment Justin Bieber Serenaded Hailey Baldwin Outside Buckingham Palace