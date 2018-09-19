Kevin Hart’s Funniest One-Liners
Get ready for Kevin’s new movie Night School with 9 of his best one-liners…
Wednesday, September 19, 2018 - 11:28
Kevin Hart is one of our favourite ever funny guys, whether he’s playing an accountant in Central Intelligence or a fluffy-but-fierce bunny rabbit in The Secret Life Of Pets. In celebration of his latest movie Night School, co-starring Tiffany Haddish, we’ve rounded up 9 of his best movie one-liners to get you in the mood for more.
Check ’em out below and catch Night School in cinemas from September 28th.
1. “Oh my God, I got learning herpes?! I got the gift that keep on givin’.” – as Teddy in Night School.
2. “You ready, white boy? Pepper spray, b***h! Prison school is in session!” – as Darnell in Get Hard
3. “James, how many rainbows are you made out of because right now I see one, two, three trainbows. Ha. I just said trainbows.” – as Ben in Ride Along
4. “Put me in on it, James. I'm like half cop, half puma. I'll get in your ass.” – as Ben in Ride Along 2
5. “You’re like Jason Bourne, man, but with jorts!” – as Calvin in Central Intelligence
6. “What do you call the three rings of marriage? Engagement ring, wedding ring and suffering.” – as Cedric in Think Like A Man
7. “Best thing that could happen to your face is an industrial accident.” – as Bernie in About Last Night
8. “I feel heroic! And handsome! I'm a little wet, but I still look good. I look good.” – as Snowball in Secret Life Of Pets
9. “When life throws you d**k you make d**k-ade!” – as Darnell in Get Hard
