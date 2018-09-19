The Kevin Hart Guide To What Not To Say On A First Date

Kevin Hart is starring in new movie Night School, where he plays high school dropout Teddy, a chicken salesman attempting to finally get his GED under the watchful eye of Tiffany Haddish. Like many of Kevin’s characters, Teddy has an… interesting… way with the ladies, and does a few things you’d probably want to avoid on a first date. Or a second, or third, or fourth date.

©Universal Studios 2018.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up all the mistakes Mr Hart’s many characters have made in their dating escapades, so you know what NOT to say on a first date. Read, learn and then go see Night School, in cinemas September 28th.

Don’t say this if… they ask if you can smell gas

“A little bit came out, I was nervous.”

Don’t say this if… you want them to agree to a second date

"I need to be helped. I need you to rub my back, put me in my onesie... whatever you need to do baby, I'm yours!"

Don’t say this if… you think they might be ‘the one’

"What do you call the three rings of marriage? Engagement ring, wedding ring and suffering..."

Don’t say this if… you ever want them to hook up with you

"See what I like to do is get some chocolate covered strawberries then when I come downstairs with a G-string on... made of hot!"

Don’t say this if… you want them to think you’re anything other than a pig

"The only women I want to talk to tonight are dancin' naked down at the butt factory."

Don’t say this… to anyone. Ever.

“If you didn't have a pussy, there would be a bounty out on your head!”