Night School

The Kevin Hart Guide To What Not To Say On A First Date

Probably best not to mention your gas…

Wednesday, September 19, 2018 - 11:26

Kevin Hart is starring in new movie Night School, where he plays high school dropout Teddy, a chicken salesman attempting to finally get his GED under the watchful eye of Tiffany Haddish. Like many of Kevin’s characters, Teddy has an… interesting… way with the ladies, and does a few things you’d probably want to avoid on a first date. Or a second, or third, or fourth date.

©Universal Studios 2018.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up all the mistakes Mr Hart’s many characters have made in their dating escapades, so you know what NOT to say on a first date. Read, learn and then go see Night School, in cinemas September 28th.

Don’t say this if… they ask if you can smell gas

Kevin Hart GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

“A little bit came out, I was nervous.”

Don’t say this if… you want them to agree to a second date

Kevin Hart Rihanna GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

"I need to be helped. I need you to rub my back, put me in my onesie... whatever you need to do baby, I'm yours!"

Don’t say this if… you think they might be ‘the one’

Kevin Hart Pun GIF by Nike - Find & Share on GIPHY

"What do you call the three rings of marriage? Engagement ring, wedding ring and suffering..."

Don’t say this if… you ever want them to hook up with you

Push It On Me Kevin Hart GIF by Chocolate Droppa - Find & Share on GIPHY

"See what I like to do is get some chocolate covered strawberries then when I come downstairs with a G-string on... made of hot!"

Don’t say this if… you want them to think you’re anything other than a pig

Kevin Hart Lol GIF by mtv - Find & Share on GIPHY

"The only women I want to talk to tonight are dancin' naked down at the butt factory."

Don’t say this… to anyone. Ever.

Kevin Hart GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

“If you didn't have a pussy, there would be a bounty out on your head!”

Latest News

Chrissy Teigen Shut Down A Bodyshamer Who “Respectfully” Asked If She’s Pregnant
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Shows Off BBL Surgery In Underwear
Chloe Ferry Shows Off Her Minuscule Waist In Racy Underwear Snap With Sam Gowland
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out with their children.
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly Moving Their Family To Chicago
Snoochie Shy Hosts The UK Series of YO! MTV Raps
Snoochie Shy Lays Down Her YO! MTV Raps Playlist
Find Out How You Would Cope In School Now With The Help Of Kevin Hart
Love Island&#039;s Josh and Wes in their first campaign shoot for boohooMAN
Love Island's Josh And Wes Go Head To Head In Their First Campaign For boohooMAN
Kevin Hart’s Funniest One-Liners
The Kevin Hart Guide To What Not To Say On A First Date
11 Times Tiffany Haddish Was A True Queen
JK Rowling at various Harry Potter franchise events.
JK Rowling Confirms We’ve All Been Pronouncing Hermoine Granger's Name Wrong
Charlotte Crosby Gushes About Reunion With The Geordie Shore Cast: ‘Aren’t Friends The Best?’
Machine Gun Kelly supporting Fallout Boy live on stage
Machine Gun Kelly "Booed Off Stage" For Playing Eminem Diss Track 'Rap Devil' And Faking Anti-Eminem Photo
Kylie Jenner attending the Adidas Falcon FW18 launch.
Kylie Jenner Bravely Opens Up About Eating Cereal With Milk For The First Time
Mermaid Fitness
We Tried A Mermaid Fitness Class And It Was Everything We Dreamed It'd Be
Khloe Kardashian introduces new clothing size 15 with Good American
Khloe Kardashian Has Invented A Whole New Clothing Size
Watch The Moment Justin Bieber Serenaded Hailey Baldwin Outside Buckingham Palace
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Opens Up About How Motherhood ‘Changes You As A Person’ – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Goes Brunette
Chloe Ferry Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Brunette Locks
Rita Ora at the MTV VMAs 2018
Rita Ora Has Finally Announced New Album Phoenix Six Years After Her Debut Release
Vicky Pattison and fiancé John Noble.
Vicky Pattison Reveals Her New Secret Wedding Weapon As She Admits Her Life "Fell Apart" This Summer

More From Night School

Find Out How You Would Cope In School Now With The Help Of Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart’s Funniest One-Liners
The Kevin Hart Guide To What Not To Say On A First Date
11 Times Tiffany Haddish Was A True Queen
Take This Quiz & We'll Reveal Which Personality Trait Helped You Survive Secondary School

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey have date night disaster
Emma McVey Is Fuming At Gaz Beadle After He Got Them Kicked Out During Date Night
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson wants a baby with Casey Johnson soon
Marnie Simpson Reveals Way TMI About Casey Johnson's Fertility Clinic Experience
Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison shares shocking throwback following weight gain
Vicky Pattison Shares Shocking Throwback To Five Years Ago With A Powerful Message
Noah Centineo and Timothee Chalamet
Noah Centineo Got Dragged In Comparison To Timotheé Chalamet But Fans Weren't Having It
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Goes Brunette
Chloe Ferry Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Brunette Locks
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Shows Off BBL Surgery In Underwear
Chloe Ferry Shows Off Her Minuscule Waist In Racy Underwear Snap With Sam Gowland
Machine Gun Kelly supporting Fallout Boy live on stage
Machine Gun Kelly "Booed Off Stage" For Playing Eminem Diss Track 'Rap Devil' And Faking Anti-Eminem Photo
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Her Secret Boyfriend For The First Time
Vicky Pattison and fiancé John Noble.
Vicky Pattison Reveals Her New Secret Wedding Weapon As She Admits Her Life "Fell Apart" This Summer
Charlotte Crosby Gushes About Reunion With The Geordie Shore Cast: ‘Aren’t Friends The Best?’
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Reveals Why She Thinks Her Relationship With Ste Rankine Broke Down – EXCLUSIVE
Watch The Moment Justin Bieber Serenaded Hailey Baldwin Outside Buckingham Palace