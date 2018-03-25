Nina Nesbitt

EXCLUSIVE: Nina Nesbitt Stuns with Acoustic Rendition of 'Somebody Special'

You need to hear this...

Wednesday, March 28, 2018 - 12:40

Nina Nesbitt is having a bit of a moment right now. After rising to prominence in 2012 and 2013 with a slew of folk-pop singles ('Boy', 'Stay Out', 'Way in the World') and releasing a Top 20 debut album in 2014 (Peroxide), the 'Selfie' hitmaker has fully popstarred.

Her latest single 'Somebody Special' is one of her best yet and you can watch her perform it acoustically EXCLUSIVELY here.

CHECK IT OUT BELOW...

'Somedbody Special' is a flawless pop bop about finding someone who helps you embrace who you are and makes you feel special. In fact, it's such a good single that even when it's stripped from its stunning glossy production, it still sounds just as incredible.

Nina has such a gorgeous voice too that it's exciting to hear it with just a piano to accompany it.

She may have moved on from folk-pop but her voice still tells a story like the best folk singers.

lol you’ve been catfished

lol you’ve been catfished

A post shared by NN (@ninanesbitt) on

As it stands 'Somebody Special' has amassed a whopping 12.8 million streams on Spotify and is gaining streams daily. It has so far peaked at number 89 on the UK singles chart but considering its rise in popularity could easily become a UK Top 40 hit soon.

Nina is currently in the process of finishing her highly anticipated second album.

If it's anywhere near as incredible as 'Somebody Special' is, we're in for a treat.

We cannot wait to hear what else Nina has been working on.

She is a star and she keeps going from strength to strength.

Words: Sam Prance

