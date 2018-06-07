Colourful Platform Game de Blob Is Coming To Nintendo Switch

It's taken ten years to get here, but classic platform puzzler de Blob is finally coming to Nintendo Switch on June 26, 2018.

It originally debuted on the Nintendo Wii in 2008, and has since become something of a cult classic that went on to be released on other platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Platform game de Blob is coming to Nintendo Switch

"The evil I.N.K.T. Corporation has declared 'Colour is a Crime!' and leeched Chroma City of all its beauty and interest," states the press release. "The race to rescue Chroma City has just begun, and only de Blob can save the world from a black-and-white future with his unique abilities to colour the world back to life."

In de Blob you'll get to flip, bounce and smash your way past the all-powerful I.N.K.T. Corporation to launch a revolution and save Chroma City from a future without colour, join the Colour Revolutionaries in the resistance against Comrade Black and his diabolical array of hot plates, electric shocks, and ink turrets, and free your friends from a black and white world by painting the city back to life.

The game offers 4-player split screen multiplayer, too, across eight different multiplayer modes.

de Blob will be available physically and digitally for EUR/USD 29.99, which is about £22, give or take.

If you're looking for a little head's up on what to expect from E3 2018's conferences, here are our hot tips on the latest rumours and speculation.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx