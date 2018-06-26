This New Way To Play Mario Kart Changes EVERYTHING

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe can now be played with Nintendo Labo!

Now you can use Nintendo Labo with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe / Nintendo

"Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is now compatible with Nintendo Labo! Grab the handlebars and race your way to victory using the Toy-Con Motorbike from the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit." says Nintendo.

"You can play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in TV mode using the Toy-Con Motorbike, or insert the Nintendo Switch system directly into the Motorbike’s dashboard to play it on-the-go! Additional driving options such as Smart Steering and auto-accelerate are also available when using the Motorbike as a controller."

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the first game to receive Toy-Con support that make it compatible with Nintendo Labo. Here, check it out for yourself:

To play, all you need to do is install the free Mario Kart 8 Deluxe software update and select the Motorbike as a compatible controller from the main menu.

And yes: Nintendo says that Labo support for other Nintendo games is coming soon, so we've got our fingers crossed for a super cool fishing game to pop up in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild...

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx