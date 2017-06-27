If You Haven't Been Able To Get Hold Of A Nintendo Switch Yet, Everything's About To Change

Annoyed you still can’t find a Nintendo Switch in stock? You’re not the only one! But Nintendo have said they are doubling down their efforts to “meet demand”.

Nintendo / MTV

It’s not unheard of for manufacturers - in a bid to make us think that their product is soooo popular - to deliberately stifle production, keeping stocks lows and demand high.

But that’s “definitely” not the case for Nintendo, the company insists - the demand for the new hybrid console genuinely outstrips supply.

HIT PLAY TO SEE THE TRAILER FOR EVERY BIG NEW GAME OUT THIS MONTH...

Talking to Ars Technica, Nintendo’s corporate communications director Charlie Scibetta said: “It’s definitely not intentional in terms of shorting the market. We’re making it as fast as we can.

“It’s a good problem to have, but we’re working very hard to try and meet demand.”

“We want to get as many units out as we can to support all the software that’s coming out right now. Our job really is to get it out as quick as we can, especially for this holiday because we want to have units on shelves to support Super Mario Odyssey.”

Thing is, this also happened when we all went nuts for the Wii, too. And the NES Classic - and that was even before Nintendo cancelled it, leaving many fans unable to get one.

Scibetta insists the Classic was never supposed to be in production long-term, saying that while Nintendo “could have done a better job communicating”, it was only ever “supposed to be for that holiday. We extended it actually because demand was so much, then we stopped producing it”.

If you’re looking for the latest info on Super Mario Odyssey, look no further - we’ve got you covered. On the subject of all things Ninty, did you catch the news that Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is confirmed… and it’s going to be a Mario game like we’ve *never* seen before?

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx