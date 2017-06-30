Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Leak Reveals New Feature That CHANGES EVERYTHING

OMG we hope this is true!

Friday, June 30, 2017 - 13:42

Leaked secrets about Nintendo Switch hint that there may be new features coming... including save data transfers (insert fist pump emoji right here!).

Nintendo

Eurogamer say they’ve independently verified that the source is accurate, but also acknowledge that - dated in late 2016 - there’s a chance Nintendo’s plans might have changed.

HIT PLAY TO SEE THE TRAILER FOR EVERY BIG VIDEO GAME OUT THIS MONTH...

The biggest tease is the opportunity to transfer your game save data. Being able to transfer means you won’t have to start over if you’ve already put a 100 hours into Zelda, and have had your Switch lost or stolen, or need to replace your Switch owing to a hard- or software issue.

“In the future, we plan to provide a feature to transfer account save data among multiple consoles,” states the leaked document. “As a result, there is the possibility that user accounts with uninitialized account save data will be added.”

21 Secret Easter Eggs Hidden In 'The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' That Will Blow Your Mind

  • What makes this shrine so special isn’t just the spirit orb waiting for you inside, its the shrine’s name ‘Oman Au’ which is actually an anagram for Aonuma as in “Eiji Aonuma”, the producer of Breath of the Wild.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    1 of 21
  • Remember all those fake swords you came across whilst searching for the Master Sword in ‘A Link to the Past’? Near the start of BOTW a similar bluff is set up when you stumble across a sword that looks masterful but turns out to be a rusty dud.
    YouTube/Zeltik
    2 of 21
  • The old man in the game is said to be a direct reference to the old man in the original Legend of Zelda who gives Link his sword. Whilst in the original game you start by entering a cave to greet him, in BOTW you exit a cave before greeting him.
    YouTube/Zeltik
    3 of 21
  • The divine beasts’ names are references to characters from earlier in the series: Vah Ruta is said to reference Ruto, the Zora princess of Ocarina of Time, whilst Vah Naboris is said to be named after a Gerudo hero known as Nabooru.
    YouTube/ZackScottGames
    4 of 21
  • Twitter user @Venick409 posted a genius way to get around without the use of a glider. Smash into a rock until its piping hot, then hop on just before it shoots off into the sky.
    Twitter/Venick409
    5 of 21
  • Wanna ride around on a giant horse? Who doesn’t?! Ganon’s horse can be found exactly here.
    YouTube/BeardBear
    6 of 21
  • Recognise the Temple of Time from 'Ocarina of Time’ in this scene? Speed up the background melody whilst walking through the temple’s ruins and you’ll also recognise the memorable ‘Song of Time’ which played whenever you entered the Temple of Time.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    7 of 21
  • Wanna dress like ‘Dark Link’ from Ocarina of Time (complete with “night speed” boost)? Seek out the vendor named Kilton who likes to trade in monster parts. 4,000 monster points gets you the costume!
    YouTube/Arekkz Gaming
    8 of 21
  • Additional classic costumes can be accessed by enabling amiibo functionality in your settings. Once activated, a proximity marker will show you where items will drop, with chests occasionally containing costume items you can then collect.
    YouTube/Arekkz Gaming
    9 of 21
  • Spectacle Rock, which first appeared in the original 1986 release during the First Quest appears again in Breath of the Wild. It can be found on the edge of the Gerudo Desert, south of Gerudo Canyon.
    YouTube/Looper
    10 of 21
  • Linebeck Island meanwhile takes its name from the cowardly Captain last seen in Phantom Hourglass.
    Nintendo
    11 of 21
  • Parallels to older games continue when you take a look at the flowers surrounding the Master Sword in the game’s official E3 trailer and compare them to the flowers surrounding the Master Sword you find in ‘A Link to the Past’.
    YouTube/Looper
    12 of 21
  • Whilst watchman Botrick’s striking resemblance to President Satoru Iwata may actually be a deliberate move by Nintendo to pay tribute to its former leader who sadly passed away in 2015.
    YouTube/Seaniccus
    13 of 21
  • As in previous Zelda entries, the cuccos are still regarded as a sacred species so any attempts to harm a cucco continuously will result in a flock of cucco’s attacking you.
    YouTube/Chris Bradel
    14 of 21
  • . In contrast, throwing a cucco at an enemy so that they attack it and incur the wrath of a cucco flock is a pretty genius move that may prove useful in defeating certain foes.
    YouTube/Master0fHyrule
    15 of 21
  • As you may have heard, the ancient Hylian script in the game has scrambled words that can be decoded. Whilst most translations are pretty straightforward, “All Your Base Are “ found in this shrine actually references the 1989 video game Zero Wing.
    YouTube/Chamber of Sages
    16 of 21
  • And “It’s dangerous to go alone” translated from the script viewed through Link’s scope here, is in fact a partial quote from the 1986 game.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    17 of 21
  • One fan is said to have even translated some symbols from the game’s Master Edition packaging to reveal the phrase "The Hyrule Fantasy", the subtitle of the original Zelda game that was released over 30 years ago in Japan.
    Nintendo
    18 of 21
  • Fancy a ride on Link's beloved horse Epona from previous games? You can unlock the best horse ever by using the Link amiibo figurine that came out with Super Smash Bros. for Wii U.
    YouTube/Eurogamer
    19 of 21
  • Similarly, Wolf Link can be unlocked by using the Twilight Princess Wolf Link.
    YouTube/Eurogamer
    20 of 21
  • Lastly, just southeast of Hyrule Castle you'll find ‘Ranch Ruins’ which upon closer inspection bares lots of similarities to Ocarina of Time's Lon Lon Ranch. Might this be a clue as to when BOTW takes place in the expansive Zelda timeline?
    YouTube/Tusken Raiders
    21 of 21

Given we’ve been able to backup to the cloud on both Xbox and PlayStation for years now, it feels a bit silly Nintendo didn’t introduce this at Switch’s launch. But it’s good to see it might be coming… better late than never, right?

On the subject of all things Ninty, if you’re looking for the latest info on Super Mario Odyssey, look no further - we’ve got you covered.

And did you catch the news that Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is confirmed… and it’s going to be a Mario game like we’ve *never* seen before?

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

Best New Video Games 2017

  • Effing Awesome Trailer: The Evil Within 2 - It's like Westworld meets Death Stranding meets the Evil Within! The trailer for Bethesda’s survival horror sequel debuted at E3 2017 and it's stunning.
    Bethesda
    1 of 17
  • Best crossover: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - Mario + Rabbids is the combo we never knew we needed but now can't live without. LOLsy, fun, brilliantly weird and satisfyingly strategic, this is a unique turn based strategy as we've never seen before.
    Ubisoft
    2 of 17
  • Best Sequel: Life Is Strange 2 - The teen drama is back with a prequel: you'll discover how the badass blue haired Chloe came to be. Gone are the first games time rewind features, remaining are the story choices you'll have to make that change everything.
    Square Enix
    3 of 17
  • Best Bandages: Strange Brigade - A unique new adventure, this title sees you in 1930s Africa fighting off hordes of undead mummies, with a tongue in cheek old-timey narrator shrieking 'good golly!' as your team blasts the undead in their crumbly skulls.
    Rebellion
    4 of 17
  • Best Mobile: South Park: Phone Destroyer - Cartman calling you on FaceTime? He'll be blowing up your phone when the hilarious-looking 'cowboys v wizards v pigeons' game comes out this year.
    Ubisoft
    5 of 17
  • Game changer: Skyrim on Nintendo Switch - The Switch gets more exciting by the day as new loads of new games were revealed for it at its first E3. The remake we can't wait for? Skyrim given the Switch treatment. You'll never put it down.
    Bethesda
    6 of 17
  • Hottest character: Far Cry 5 - Taking the bad boy thing to a ridiculous level, Joseph Seed, the Eden’s Gate preacher and doomsday cult leader from Far Cry 5 is dangerous but we cant help it: he’s got that hot hipster thing DOWN.
    Ubisoft
    7 of 17
  • Best accessory: Cappy, Super Mario Odyssey- In Super Mario Odyssey, Mario can fling his adorable cap at pretty much anything and possess it. Kind of horrifying? Sure. But when you see him control a T. Rex, you'll realise you never needed anything more.
    Nintendo
    8 of 17
  • Good Boy: Boomer, Far Cry 5 - Far Cry 5 introduces the 'Guns For Hire' feature, where a character will help you on your mission. One of which is Boomer - a dog who will not only attack enemies but is also up for petting whenever you need some doggo love.
    Ubisoft
    9 of 17
  • Hottest Wheels: Forza Motorsport 7 – This looks as high quality as ever. When it was revealed for the first time at E3, the game made history by being the first time a new IRL Porsche was revealed in person *and* in game. A car nerd's dream.
    Microsoft
    10 of 17
  • Fan favourite: Beyond Good And Evil 2 - The biggest surprise of E3 2017, space adventure Beyond Good And Evil 2, a sequel to the beloved 2003 game, was revealed by Ubisoft - and fans could. not. Cope. Watch the CG trailer and feel the hype for yourself.
    Ubisoft
    11 of 17
  • Most Hype: Pokémon RPG - Nintendo just dropped the news that they are working on an epic, proper RPG adventure in the Pokémon franchise for the Nintendo Switch like it's NBD. When actually, whenever this eventually lands, it will be LIFE-CHANGING.
    The Pokemon Company
    12 of 17
  • Best Franchise: Assassin’s Creed Origins - Going back to Ancient Egypt, play through pyramids, mummies and Nile- dwelling crocodiles with new protagonist Bayek, and new 'gladiator mode' to test your battle skills, the adventure is getting sandy and sweaty
    Ubisoft
    13 of 17
  • Best Console: Xbox One X - Aside from a ton of new game announcements, E3 2017 treated us to a WHOLE NEW XBOX too. The Xbox One X is the most powerful console ever, and will make your games look even more gorge in true 4K.
    Microsoft
    14 of 17
  • Best Pirates: Skull & Bones - There's stiff competition in this category from the LOLsy Sea of Thieves, but this from the team who made Assassin’s Creed Black Flag has us SO HYPED to form a pirate crew with our mates in 5 v 5 nautical, canon-y combat.
    Ubisoft
    15 of 17
  • Best VR: Transference - The super creepy, trippy AF new brain-splanting VR puzzle game was unveiled for the first time at E3. It’s made with Elijah Wood's production company, and he will freak you the f*ck out.
    Ubisoft
    16 of 17
  • Game Of E3 2017: Super Mario Odyssey - Mario lands in a city and dayum is it great! With new techniques, old-school platform deliciousness and Mario now able to take control of a mother flippin T-Rex, if that ain't entertainment I don't know what is.
    Nintendo
    17 of 17

Latest News

6 Reasons Why Barcelona Is The Place To Live The High Life This Summer

Courtney Act Shuts Down Gender Trolls In The Sassiest Way: 'I'm Here To Educate'

"F**k It!" Friday: Ariana Grande

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Leak Reveals New Feature That CHANGES EVERYTHING

13 Reasons Why Sónar Festival 2017 Was So Damn Hot

Celebs Took To Twitter To Wish A Boy Who Was Being Bullied Happy Birthday

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Amber Butler gives us a tour of Brooklyn&#039;s nursery

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Reveals Some Fans Mistake Brooklyn For A Girl Because Of His Cute Long Hair - EXCLUSIVE

ASOS Models Are Showing Off Their Stretch Marks And It's Awesome

Big Brother 2017: Savannah O'Reilly Evicted As Housemates Face Shock New Twist

Impostor Syndrome: The Phobia You Probably Already Have

Summer City Break Makeup Essentials

5 Celebrities who have been Catfished

5 Celebrities Who Have Been Catfished

New Music Round-Up: JAY-Z, Calvin Harris, Bruno Mars and more

Troian Bellisario Based Her Pretty Little Liars Accent On The Only Way Is Essex

Bella Thorne And Scott Disick ‘Have An Understanding’ When It Comes To Their Relationship

What Actually Happens When You Try To Make Friends Online Using Bumble BFF

Courtney Act's Date Meets Shane For The First Time - So Did Sparks Still Fly?

Spider-Man Homecoming

10 Of The Best New Movies To See At The Cinema In Summer 2017

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Just Went Seriously Blonde And Obviously Looks Amazing

Charlotte Crosby Confirms She Had A Secret Fling With THIS Made In Chelsea Star

More From Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Leak Reveals New Feature That CHANGES EVERYTHING

Nintendo Switch

If You Haven't Been Able To Get Hold Of A Nintendo Switch Yet, Everything's About To Change

Super Mario Odyssey

Everything We Know About Super Mario Odyssey: The Mario IRL Game!

Everything We Know About Metroid Prime 4

You’ve Never Seen A Mario Game Like This: Mario Is Teaming Up With Rayman’s Rabbids And It’s Bonkers

Pokken Tournament DX

New Pokemon Fighting Game Announced, Pokken Tournament DX

Nintendo Switch
Games

Good News Everyone! You Don't Need To Buy A Nintendo Switch Subscription Until Next Year

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Games

An Accidental Offensive Gesture Had To Be Removed From Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Arms
Games

Here’s Everything We Know So Far About Nintendo’s Wacky New Fighting Game, Arms

Games

Baby Groot's New Video Game Is So Cute We're Gonna Die

Zelda
Games

Nintendo Is Making A Zelda Smartphone Game

Minecraft On Nintendo Switch
Games

You've Got To See Minecraft's New Mario World On The Nintendo Switch

Trending Articles

Gaz Beadle Launches A Campaign To Recruit Love Island's Sam Gowland For Geordie Shore

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Marnie Simpson Gives A Behind The Scenes Peek At Her Single AF Porno

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna kicks off after fight with Chloe Ferry

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Kicks Off Big Time After Fighting With Chloe Ferry Over His Savannah Kemplay Snog

Charlotte Crosby Confirms She Had A Secret Fling With THIS Made In Chelsea Star

Charlotte Crosby Reveals Battle With Depression: 'I've Been Speaking To A Psychiatrist'

5 Celebrities who have been Catfished

5 Celebrities Who Have Been Catfished

Marnie Simpson Says She Loves Casey Johnson As They Get Close In Cancun

Holly Hagan Shows Off The Results Of Her Fitness Trip With An Incredible Belfie