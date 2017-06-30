Nintendo Switch Leak Reveals New Feature That CHANGES EVERYTHING

Leaked secrets about Nintendo Switch hint that there may be new features coming... including save data transfers (insert fist pump emoji right here!).

Nintendo

Eurogamer say they’ve independently verified that the source is accurate, but also acknowledge that - dated in late 2016 - there’s a chance Nintendo’s plans might have changed.

HIT PLAY TO SEE THE TRAILER FOR EVERY BIG VIDEO GAME OUT THIS MONTH...

The biggest tease is the opportunity to transfer your game save data. Being able to transfer means you won’t have to start over if you’ve already put a 100 hours into Zelda, and have had your Switch lost or stolen, or need to replace your Switch owing to a hard- or software issue.

“In the future, we plan to provide a feature to transfer account save data among multiple consoles,” states the leaked document. “As a result, there is the possibility that user accounts with uninitialized account save data will be added.”

21 Secret Easter Eggs Hidden In 'The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' That Will Blow Your Mind YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter 1 of 21

YouTube/Zeltik 2 of 21

YouTube/Zeltik 3 of 21

YouTube/ZackScottGames 4 of 21

Twitter/Venick409 5 of 21

YouTube/BeardBear 6 of 21

YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter 7 of 21

YouTube/Arekkz Gaming 8 of 21

YouTube/Arekkz Gaming 9 of 21

YouTube/Looper 10 of 21

Nintendo 11 of 21

YouTube/Looper 12 of 21

YouTube/Seaniccus 13 of 21

YouTube/Chris Bradel 14 of 21

YouTube/Master0fHyrule 15 of 21

YouTube/Chamber of Sages 16 of 21

YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter 17 of 21

Nintendo 18 of 21

YouTube/Eurogamer 19 of 21

YouTube/Eurogamer 20 of 21

YouTube/Tusken Raiders 21 of 21









































Given we’ve been able to backup to the cloud on both Xbox and PlayStation for years now, it feels a bit silly Nintendo didn’t introduce this at Switch’s launch. But it’s good to see it might be coming… better late than never, right?

On the subject of all things Ninty, if you’re looking for the latest info on Super Mario Odyssey, look no further - we’ve got you covered.

And did you catch the news that Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is confirmed… and it’s going to be a Mario game like we’ve *never* seen before?

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx