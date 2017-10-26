Nintendo Switch

New Horror Game 'Perception' Will Freak You Out

Perception is scary af and perfect for Halloween.

Thursday, October 26, 2017 - 16:13

Apectacularly spooky horror game, Perception, is coming to Nintendo Switch… and, fittingly, it’ll release on the hybrid console on October 31, 2017 - which is Halloween, of course!

And that’s not all. If you’ve already picked up the indie horror on PC or console, a new, free, remastered version will be coming to you, too!

The Deep End Games

Perception is a first-person adventure horror game that follows Cassie, a woman mysteriously drawn to Echo Bluff, a sprawling mansion in Gloucester, Massachusetts. Cassie is blind and navigates the world using echolocation, which means you explore the mansion in a really unique way, using your cane to reveal objects around you, and your visual impairment tools and apps to interact with your surroundings.

The Deep End Games

If you’ve already played it, you’ll find new a load of tweaks to the new gameplay, including new checkpoints, sound effects, and dialogue. There’s also been changes made to better balance the game, too, and a new Story mode that permits you to explore the mansion and uncover the mysteries without the threat of being killed.

"We knew we were taking a lot on with a story that spans hundreds of years", said the Deep End Games’ Amanda Gardner. "We feel that the original version did not read the way we anticipated. This game is an homage to women overcoming both oppression and society's expectations, and we believe in the remastered version, this is much more clear."

Perception is out now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Wondering what else is new?

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

