Looks Like Nintendo Switch Is Getting On-Demand Video Streaming Services

YAAAS.

Monday, October 30, 2017 - 11:57

Desperate to watch Netflix or Amazon Prime on your awesome Switch hybrid console? You’re not alone. And thankfully, Reggie Fils-Aime from Nintendo of America has now confirmed video-on-demand services will come to Nintendo Switch “in due time.”

Talking to Kotaku, Fils-Amis said that it was up to providers like Netflix to make the case to Nintendo, and not Nintendo itself… which suggest the console maker would be willing to partner up, right? Yay!

“You’d have to ask the folks at Netflix. I have [Netflix CEO] Reed [Hasting]’s number,” was all he said when asked about the streaming service.

The Nintendo of America boss also suggested that while Nintendo’s My Nintendo rewards might not currently offer anything specific to the Switch, that might be able to change. Sweet!

“There are unique elements coming for Nintendo Switch,” he said. “We’ll be announcing those in due time. We do believe having a strong loyalty program for all of our products is important and certainly our fans appreciate it.”

By Vikki Blake @_vixx

