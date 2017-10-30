Looks Like Nintendo Switch Is Getting On-Demand Video Streaming Services

Desperate to watch Netflix or Amazon Prime on your awesome Switch hybrid console? You’re not alone. And thankfully, Reggie Fils-Aime from Nintendo of America has now confirmed video-on-demand services will come to Nintendo Switch “in due time.”

Talking to Kotaku, Fils-Amis said that it was up to providers like Netflix to make the case to Nintendo, and not Nintendo itself… which suggest the console maker would be willing to partner up, right? Yay!

Check out all the huge new games you need to be playing RIGHT NOW...

“You’d have to ask the folks at Netflix. I have [Netflix CEO] Reed [Hasting]’s number,” was all he said when asked about the streaming service.

The Nintendo of America boss also suggested that while Nintendo’s My Nintendo rewards might not currently offer anything specific to the Switch, that might be able to change. Sweet!

“There are unique elements coming for Nintendo Switch,” he said. “We’ll be announcing those in due time. We do believe having a strong loyalty program for all of our products is important and certainly our fans appreciate it.”

While we’re on the topic of Nintendo Switch, if you’re desperate for more Super Mario Odyssey, look no further - we’ve got you covered. Oh, and did you read this super cute story of a student achieving his dreams and working for Nintendo?

Wondering what’s new? Here’s our picks of the latest games!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx