Noah Centineo

Alexis Ren Gushes About Her Relationship With Noah Centineo For The First Time

They're head over heels in love

Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 09:56

Alexis Ren has opened up about her relationship with Noah Centineo and it sounds like they’re head over heels in love with each other.

The couple made their red-carpet debut as a couple just last month and are finally at a good point in their romance to start letting fans into their cute connection.

Getty

On Sunday, Alexis attended an event for Revolve where she had the chance to chat with Entertainment Tonight about Noah himself. 

“I love that man. He's amazing," she said. "God, his spirit. he's so vibrant and passionate about everything he does. He puts 100% of himself into everything and his heart is gold."

In the same interview, the model confessed that she hasn’t seen him as Peter Kavinsky in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before just yet, which means she’s going to fall even ~more~ in love with him when she finally sits down to watch it.

Getty

It’s also been revealed that the couple have been seeing each other on the DL for about nine months after meeting through a mutual friend earlier this year.

More recently, Alexis uploaded a string of videos where she was excited about the success of her GoFundMe page for the Coral Reef. Noah videotaped her reaction and it’s probably the cutest thing we’ve seen in 2019.

Is it too soon to declares Noah and Alexis our OTP?

