Fans Are Convinced That Noah Centineo Has Split From Girlfriend Alexis Ren

Fans think Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren might’ve split after spotting that the pair no longer follow each other on Instagram.

The couple are said to have started dating at the beginning of 2019, waiting several months before making their red-carpet debut together. By November, they were both happy to share cute content from their romance online.

Instagram/AlexisRen

In recent months, people have noticed that their PDAs have fallen by the wayside. It didn’t take long for the internet to notice that they’d hit the unfollow button on each other’s profiles, which usually points to one thing… a break-up.

This comes after the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actor spoke up about their romance to Harper’s Bazaar: "Yeah, it’s been a minute," he said. "It’s the longest relationship I’ve ever been in.

"She’s very good at monogamy. Actually, I love monogamy too."

Instagram

In November, Alexis gushed about her man during an interview with Entertainment Tonight: "I love that man with all my heart, so I'm just really grateful to be his partner. He's so passionate about everything that he does.

She added: “He puts 100 percent of himself into everything, and his heart is gold."

Getty

It’s totally possible that there’s another explanation for this. Something similar happened last month when Lili Reinhart’s account mysteriously “unfollowed” Cole Sprouse.

Lili shut down the break-up speculation online and blamed a “glitch” in the system for any confusion.

Until Noah or Alexis address the break-up rumours themselves, we’re going to take all this with a pinch of salt.