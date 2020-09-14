Noah Centineo

Has Noah Centineo Eloped With Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou In Las Vegas?

The lowdown on rumours they’ve secretly got hitched

Friday, October 9, 2020 - 09:40

 

A wild rumour is circulating online that Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou have tied the knot in Las Vegas.

As reported by Elite Daily, the famous celebrity gossip Instagram account @deuxmoix posted information about their alleged ‘wedding’ from two anonymous sources. 

Getty

The account published a screengrab of a now-deleted tweet from October 5th, reading: “I saw Noah Centineo propose to Kylie Jenner’s best friend Stassi at the beach club today 😂.”

A second anonymous source claimed: “A guy I’m friends with is dating Noah’s sister… [he] confirmed that they did get married but that his family didn’t find out till later.”

happy monday 😊
View this post on Instagram

happy monday 😊

A post shared by Anastasia Karanikolaou (@stassiebaby) on

The account then posted a screenshot of Stassie’s Instagram as proof she’s recently been in Las Vegas. Stassie uploaded a shot from the inside of her hotel room at the Wynn Las Vegas, with some fans claiming she’s rocking a ring on her left hand.

The internet doesn’t know what to make of the rumours, with one person writing: “if noah and stassi eloped in vegas that’s bucketlist stuff count me in sksjsjhdsjsk,” as another said: “since when was noah even dating stassie this don’t make any sense.”

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

The pair have exchanged flirty DMs in the past. Back in June, Noah commented on a pic of Stassie, joking: “Give me my damn jacket back woman. PLEASE” as she replied: “What are u talking about it’s my jacket.”

Neither Noah nor Stassie have commented on the elopement rumours so far but a source at Cosmopolitan has claimed the speculation is false.

Do you think they've got hitched?

Latest News

Storm Reid Opens Up About Her Connection With “Sister” Zendaya: “She’s So Genuine”
Has Noah Centineo Eloped With Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou In Las Vegas?
Travis Scott Reveals He And Kylie Jenner Are Raising Stormi To Be A “Strong” Woman
Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Coming Out As Queer And Dealing With Public Scrutiny
Get To Know Delilah Montagu
Get To Know: Delilah Montagu
Rihanna attends Rihanna&#039;s 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City
Rihanna Apologises For Using Sacred Islamic Texts At Her Fenty Lingerie Show
Charli D’Amelio Reveals Why Sister Dixie Didn’t Attend Addison Rae’s Birthday Dinner
Teen Mom UK Presents Nappy Days with Mia Boardman
Skai Jackson Dedicates Her Dancing With The Stars Performance To Cameron Boyce
Noah Beck Confirms He’s Dating Dixie D’Amelio For The First Time: “She’s Awesome”
Send Leona Lewis Your Christmas Requests!
Halsey Says “We Must Eradicate Billionaires” In Conversation With Bernie Sanders
Charli D’Amelio Shuts Down Conspiracy Theory She “Sold Her Soul” For TikTok Fame
Kylie Jenner Is Being Roasted For Not Knowing What The Australian Flag Looks Like
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Are Launching Their Own Podcast Called 2CHIX
Kylie Jenner Gave Stormi A $12,000 Hermes Backpack For Her First Day Of School
How Charli D’Amelio Is Helping Teens With Banking And Money Management
Get To Know Mimi Webb
Get To Know: Mimi Webb
Vote Now To Decide The 2020 MTV EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!
Joey King Is Teaming Up With Netflix For An Adaption Of Dystopian Novel Uglies

More From Noah Centineo

Has Noah Centineo Eloped With Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou In Las Vegas?
Noah Centineo Causes Chaos For Ross Butler By Leaking His Gaming Code
Fans Are Convinced That Noah Centineo Has Split From Girlfriend Alexis Ren
Noah Centineo Discusses His Past Drug Use Three Years After Going Sober
Alexis Ren Gushes About Her Relationship With Noah Centineo For The First Time
Noah Centineo Posted A Video Of Himself Showering With Girlfriend Alexis Ren
It Looks Like Noah Centineo Is Dating Model Alexis Ren And Fans Have A Lot Of Feelings
Noah Centineo Bleached His Beard And Some Fans Have Decided To Unstan Forever
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
Noah Centineo Pays The Cutest Tribute To Peter Kavinsky On His Final Day Of TATB3
Noah Centineo Is Being Bodyshamed On Instagram After Posting A Shirtless Photo
Noah Centineo And Lana Condor Are Flirting On Instagram And Fans Are Losing It
Stills from Netflix&#039;s To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before.
Here’s Why Fans Think ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 3’ Has Started Filming

Trending Articles

Has Noah Centineo Eloped With Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou In Las Vegas?
Storm Reid Opens Up About Her Connection With “Sister” Zendaya: “She’s So Genuine”
Charli D’Amelio Shuts Down Conspiracy Theory She “Sold Her Soul” For TikTok Fame
Charli D’Amelio Reveals Why Sister Dixie Didn’t Attend Addison Rae’s Birthday Dinner
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Vote Now To Decide The 2020 MTV EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Noah Beck Confirms He’s Dating Dixie D’Amelio For The First Time: “She’s Awesome”
Get To Know Delilah Montagu
Get To Know: Delilah Montagu