Has Noah Centineo Eloped With Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou In Las Vegas?

A wild rumour is circulating online that Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou have tied the knot in Las Vegas.

As reported by Elite Daily, the famous celebrity gossip Instagram account @deuxmoix posted information about their alleged ‘wedding’ from two anonymous sources.

The account published a screengrab of a now-deleted tweet from October 5th, reading: “I saw Noah Centineo propose to Kylie Jenner’s best friend Stassi at the beach club today 😂.”

A second anonymous source claimed: “A guy I’m friends with is dating Noah’s sister… [he] confirmed that they did get married but that his family didn’t find out till later.”

The account then posted a screenshot of Stassie’s Instagram as proof she’s recently been in Las Vegas. Stassie uploaded a shot from the inside of her hotel room at the Wynn Las Vegas, with some fans claiming she’s rocking a ring on her left hand.

The internet doesn’t know what to make of the rumours, with one person writing: “if noah and stassi eloped in vegas that’s bucketlist stuff count me in sksjsjhdsjsk,” as another said: “since when was noah even dating stassie this don’t make any sense.”

The pair have exchanged flirty DMs in the past. Back in June, Noah commented on a pic of Stassie, joking: “Give me my damn jacket back woman. PLEASE” as she replied: “What are u talking about it’s my jacket.”

Neither Noah nor Stassie have commented on the elopement rumours so far but a source at Cosmopolitan has claimed the speculation is false.

Do you think they've got hitched?