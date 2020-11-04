How Kylie Jenner Reportedly Feels About BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Dating Noah Centineo

It looks like Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou have made things official amid claims BFF Kylie Jenner is a huge fan of their romance.

The couple were spotted kissing at a Halloween party in West Hollywood last week, with an insider at E! claiming Stassie has “introduced all her friends to Noah and they have been hanging out in a group together in social settings."

Getty

"It's an easy relationship and all of her friends love him. Kylie thinks they are cute together," the insider continued. "They both love going on dates, going out to restaurants, but also love hanging out at either of their houses just chilling, laughing and having fun."

The same source claimed the couple have been seeing each other for “about a month” and have only recently become serious: “It started as them getting together as friends to film a project, but they ended up connecting and having chemistry."

Instagram/KylieJenner

The pair are said to be “super into each other” and have already faced a few wild rumours about their relationship. Back in October, a report surfaced that they’d secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas. Sources later denied the wedding speculation to Cosmopolitan.

Noah was previously in a one year relationship with model Alexis Ren. They're said to have parted ways back in March after fans spotted they’d unfollowed each other on social media.

Getty

As for Stassie, she was previously linked with Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey back in August, although their rumoured relationship was never publicly confirmed.

Here’s hoping Kylie will share some cute pics of Stassie and Noah online.