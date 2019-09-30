It Looks Like Noah Centineo Is Dating Model Alexis Ren And Fans Have A Lot Of Feelings

It’s looking very likely that Noah Centineo is off the market after several eyewitnesses have claimed that he was spotted packing on the PDA with model Alexis Ren.

The star of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before has reportedly been dating the Dancing With The Stars alumni for a while now, with a source claiming that they’ve been seeing each other on the DL since as early as May 2019.

An eyewitness told Us Weekly that he was actually spotted picking the 22-year-old up from an airport in late Spring and was openly affectionate with her in public.

“He picked her up as she was on my flight. He was waiting for her at baggage claim. He kissed her on the head, [and] they were holding hands and hugging...[it was] very clear that they were together."

Another eyewitness claimed that the pair were being cute with each other after leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles last week: “He wrapped his arm around [Ren] and kissed the side of her forehead and kept her in a tight side-hug as they walked to the valet."

Fans are mostly surprised by the news: “Alexis Ren and Noah Centineo are dating??? allegedly??” one person said, as another gave the review: “Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren?? not sure how I feel about that..”

really noah centineo and alexis ren???? 😱 — Rory Gilmore (@bettinafronda) September 24, 2019

wAIT noah centineo and alexis ren are dating? Like hoW diD he- — ro ✨ (@bngtnbois) September 30, 2019

wait I just heard about alexis ren and noah centineo .. hUhhHh shOOk 👀 — kelly♡ (@herosbelieber) September 25, 2019

Neither Alexis or Noah have commented on their rumoured relationship online, but we have a feeling they’ll keep playing it coy until they’re officially ready to step out as a couple.