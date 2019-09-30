Noah Centineo

It Looks Like Noah Centineo Is Dating Model Alexis Ren And Fans Have A Lot Of Feelings

Raise your hand if you didn't see this coming

Monday, September 30, 2019 - 10:05

It’s looking very likely that Noah Centineo is off the market after several eyewitnesses have claimed that he was spotted packing on the PDA with model Alexis Ren.

The star of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before has reportedly been dating the Dancing With The Stars alumni for a while now, with a source claiming that they’ve been seeing each other on the DL since as early as May 2019.

Getty

An eyewitness told Us Weekly that he was actually spotted picking the 22-year-old up from an airport in late Spring and was openly affectionate with her in public.

“He picked her up as she was on my flight. He was waiting for her at baggage claim. He kissed her on the head, [and] they were holding hands and hugging...[it was] very clear that they were together."

Getty

Another eyewitness claimed that the pair were being cute with each other after leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles last week: “He wrapped his arm around [Ren] and kissed the side of her forehead and kept her in a tight side-hug as they walked to the valet."

Fans are mostly surprised by the news: “Alexis Ren and Noah Centineo are dating??? allegedly??” one person said, as another gave the review: “Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren?? not sure how I feel about that..”

Neither Alexis or Noah have commented on their rumoured relationship online, but we have a feeling they’ll keep playing it coy until they’re officially ready to step out as a couple.

 

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
It Looks Like Noah Centineo Is Dating Model Alexis Ren And Fans Have A Lot Of Feelings
Does This Mean Halsey Has Finally Achieved Her Lifelong Dream Of Dating Evan Peters?
Vicky Pattison Pens Empowering Statement About Embracing Her Changing Weight
Why Hotel Guests Are Reportedly Livid About Hailey And Justin Bieber’s Wedding
Mark Ronson
Mark Ronson Clears Up The "Embarrassing" Sapiosexuality Story
Malika Haqq at Daily Front Row in 2019
Khloe Kardashian Is "Overwhelmed" By Best Friend Malika Haqq's Pregnancy Announcement
Here’s The Inside Scoop On Hailey Bieber’s "Wild" Bachelorette Party In Los Angeles
Logan Paul Just Revealed He Wants A “High-Profile” Relationship With Kendall Jenner
David Dobrik Surprised A Homeless Man With A Car And A Year’s Supply Of Chipotle
Liam Payne Claims Louis Tomlinson Was “A Proper Diva” In Their One Direction Days
Get To Know Blanco Brown
Get To Know: Blanco Brown
2019 EMA Best UK &amp; Ireland Act Wildcard Nominees
Vote Now To Decide Your 2019 MTV EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!
Cole Sprouse Just Took A Savage Swipe At KJ Apa’s Love Life And Fans Are Losing it
Tyler Cameron Reveals That He and Gigi Hadid Are Actually “Just Friends” After All
This Is Reportedly The Real Reason Miley Cyrus Ended Her Romance With Kaitlynn Carter
Kylie Jenner Announces Cosmetics Collaboration With French Luxury Brand Balmain
Universal Halloween Horror Nights 29
Stranger Things, Us and Ghostbusters: Why 2019 Is The Scariest Halloween Horror Nights Ever
Jake Paul Slams An MMA Fighter Who Made A Crude Comment About Tana Mongeau
Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Were Laughed At On The Emmy Awards Stage

More From Noah Centineo

It Looks Like Noah Centineo Is Dating Model Alexis Ren And Fans Have A Lot Of Feelings
Noah Centineo Bleached His Beard And Some Fans Have Decided To Unstan Forever
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
Noah Centineo Pays The Cutest Tribute To Peter Kavinsky On His Final Day Of TATB3
Noah Centineo Is Being Bodyshamed On Instagram After Posting A Shirtless Photo
Noah Centineo And Lana Condor Are Flirting On Instagram And Fans Are Losing It
Stills from Netflix&#039;s To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before.
Here’s Why Fans Think ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 3’ Has Started Filming
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
People Aren't Happy About Noah Centineo Starring In The Charlie’s Angels Movie
13 Reasons Why’s Ross Butler Join The Cast Of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2
This Is Lana Condor’s New Love Interest In To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2
The Trailer For Noah Centineo And Camila Mendes’s Netflix Rom-Com Is Finally Here
Noah Centineo’s Next Movie Role Already Has Fans Swooning Over The Costume
Noah Centineo Confesses If He Knows Who’s Playing John Ambrose In TATBILB Sequel
Noah Centineo Confesses If He Knows Who’s Playing John Ambrose In TATBILB Sequel

Trending Articles

Malika Haqq at Daily Front Row in 2019
Khloe Kardashian Is "Overwhelmed" By Best Friend Malika Haqq's Pregnancy Announcement
Vicky Pattison Pens Empowering Statement About Embracing Her Changing Weight
Why Hotel Guests Are Reportedly Livid About Hailey And Justin Bieber’s Wedding
Does This Mean Halsey Has Finally Achieved Her Lifelong Dream Of Dating Evan Peters?
It Looks Like Noah Centineo Is Dating Model Alexis Ren And Fans Have A Lot Of Feelings
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Cole Sprouse Just Took A Savage Swipe At KJ Apa’s Love Life And Fans Are Losing it
Logan Paul Just Revealed He Wants A “High-Profile” Relationship With Kendall Jenner
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Here’s The Inside Scoop On Hailey Bieber’s "Wild" Bachelorette Party In Los Angeles
Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Stuns Hull City Hall With Biblical MTV Unplugged Set
This Is Reportedly The Real Reason Miley Cyrus Ended Her Romance With Kaitlynn Carter