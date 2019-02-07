Noah Centineo

Lana Condor Reveals Noah Centineo Fans Sent Her Boyfriend Abusive Messages

The stans took it too far

Thursday, February 7, 2019 - 09:43

Lana Condor has revealed that her chemistry with Noah Centineo during To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before has caused some unexpected problems with her real-life boyfriend.

The Netflix movie – which premiered in August 2018 – has been such a runaway success online that a bunch of viewers have begun to ship characters Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky IRL. 

Getty

In a cover interview with Cosmopolitan, Lana admitted that she and Noah both “encouraged” speculation around their relationship but pointed out that she had no idea fans would be so invested in their connection.

“It’s because we believe in the story and the characters and we genuinely love each other. You can truly love someone in a very platonic way,” she explained.

Giphy

Sadly, it didn’t take long for hardcore fans to start leaving “horrible messages” on boyfriend Anthony De La Torre’s Instagram page, with the remarks being so cruel that the actor eventually disabled the comments feature on his app.

“It was so hurtful for both of us. This is supposed to be a good thing. Why are you ¬coming for someone who has no part of this story? If you say you support me, why would you hurt someone I love?”

Getty

Thankfully it sounds like the Noah stans have eased up in recent months, with Lana saying that people are finally “starting to understand that you’re not necessarily the person you play onscreen.”

Can’t we all get along?

Latest News

V-Day Cards For That Not-So-Special Someone
The Chainsmokers Have Just Released A New Single With 5 Seconds Of Summer And It’s Everything
Charlotte Crosby pink hair
Charlotte Crosby Wears World's Shortest Mini Dress As She Debuts Hair Transformation
Top Romantic Celebrity Getaway Destinations
Vicky Pattison Wants To Take Cheryl On The Pull And Gives The Most Iconic Advice On Self-Love
P!nk Will Be Honoured With A 2019 BRIT Award And Is Performing On The Big Night
The Charlotte Show Series 2: 10 Things We Learnt From Episode #2
Vicky Pattison Hilariously Trademarked This Iconic Geordie Shore Phrase
Vicky Pattison Reveals She 'Wasted' Money Trademarking THIS Geordie Shore Phrase
We're Finally Getting A Period Emoji To Help End Stigma Around Menstruation
Chantelle Connelly baby bump
Chantelle Connelly Flaunts Growing Tummy After Being Shamed Over Small Baby Bump
Lana Condor and Noah Centineo at the premiere of TATBILB.
Lana Condor Reveals Noah Centineo Fans Sent Her Boyfriend Abusive Messages
Call Me Loop
Get To Know: Call Me Loop
Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 5
How To Survive Valentines Day When You’re Heartbroken
How To Survive Valentines Day When You’re Heartbroken
Aaron Chalmers Warns His Bellator Opponent To ‘Prepare For A War’ As He Talks About His Geordie Shore Family’s Support - Exclusive
Sophie Kasaei Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Underwear Snap
Sophie Kasaei Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Underwear Snap
Holly Hagan Transforms Herself Into The Most Extra Version Of Cleopatra
Holly Hagan Is Unrecognisable After Transforming Herself Into An Extra AF Version Of Cleopatra
This New Emoji Is Going To Cause A LOT Of Drama And We’re So Here For It
Charlotte Crosby Has Drastically Switched Up Her Blonde Hair And Fans Are Obsessed
Charlotte Crosby Has Dyed Her Hair Pink And Fans Are Obsessed
Ariana Grande Will Reportedly Skip The Grammys After Dispute With Producers

More From Noah Centineo

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo at the premiere of TATBILB.
Lana Condor Reveals Noah Centineo Fans Sent Her Boyfriend Abusive Messages
Noah Centineo And Dylan Minnette Are Starring In A Music Video Together
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
Noah Centineo Is Starring In A New Netflix Movie And We’re Already Obsessed
All The Times Celebs Were Just As Thirsty As You
9 Times Celebs Were Just As Thirsty As You
Stills from Netflix&#039;s To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before.
Noah Centineo Hopes The ‘To All Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Will Be Like Twilight
Noah Centineo is fangirling over James Corden
Noah Centineo And Justin Bieber Are Competing For The Affections Of Jaden Smith
Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Join The ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel
Stars of To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before in 2018 at Netflix premiere
A ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Is Officially Happening At Netflix
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
This Video Of Noah Centineo Singing Justin Bieber’s ‘Boyfriend’ Is Today’s Required Viewing
Noah Centineo Agrees That Dumplin’s Luke Benward Is The Internet’s New Boyfriend
Noah Centineo Has Already Planned His Dream Date With Selena Gomez
Noah Centineo Left The Thirstiest Comment Under This Picture Of Selena Gomez

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby pink hair
Charlotte Crosby Wears World's Shortest Mini Dress As She Debuts Hair Transformation
Vicky Pattison Hilariously Trademarked This Iconic Geordie Shore Phrase
Vicky Pattison Reveals She 'Wasted' Money Trademarking THIS Geordie Shore Phrase
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Gets Emotional After Darren Quirk Asks ‘Who Would Want You?’ During Angry Row
Chantelle Connelly baby bump
Chantelle Connelly Flaunts Growing Tummy After Being Shamed Over Small Baby Bump
Vicky Pattison Confirms Her New Relationship With Non-TOWIE Beau Ercan Ramadan
Vicky Pattison 'Confirms' Her New Romance With Non-TOWIE Beau Ercan Ramadan
Charlotte Crosby Has Drastically Switched Up Her Blonde Hair And Fans Are Obsessed
Charlotte Crosby Has Dyed Her Hair Pink And Fans Are Obsessed
Holly Hagan Transforms Herself Into The Most Extra Version Of Cleopatra
Holly Hagan Is Unrecognisable After Transforming Herself Into An Extra AF Version Of Cleopatra
Sophie Kasaei Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Underwear Snap
Sophie Kasaei Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Underwear Snap
Geordie Shore&#039;s Sophie Kasaei shares hair transformation following alopecia struggle
Sophie Kasaei Shares Unbelievable Hair Transformation Following Alopecia Struggle
Josh Ritchie Had The Perfect Response To Charlotte Crosby’s Underwear Selfie
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter
Vicky Pattison Wants To Take Cheryl On The Pull And Gives The Most Iconic Advice On Self-Love