Lana Condor Reveals Noah Centineo Fans Sent Her Boyfriend Abusive Messages

Lana Condor has revealed that her chemistry with Noah Centineo during To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before has caused some unexpected problems with her real-life boyfriend.

The Netflix movie – which premiered in August 2018 – has been such a runaway success online that a bunch of viewers have begun to ship characters Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky IRL.

Getty

In a cover interview with Cosmopolitan, Lana admitted that she and Noah both “encouraged” speculation around their relationship but pointed out that she had no idea fans would be so invested in their connection.

“It’s because we believe in the story and the characters and we genuinely love each other. You can truly love someone in a very platonic way,” she explained.

Giphy

Sadly, it didn’t take long for hardcore fans to start leaving “horrible messages” on boyfriend Anthony De La Torre’s Instagram page, with the remarks being so cruel that the actor eventually disabled the comments feature on his app.

“It was so hurtful for both of us. This is supposed to be a good thing. Why are you ¬coming for someone who has no part of this story? If you say you support me, why would you hurt someone I love?”

Getty

Thankfully it sounds like the Noah stans have eased up in recent months, with Lana saying that people are finally “starting to understand that you’re not necessarily the person you play onscreen.”

Can’t we all get along?