Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo Agrees That Dumplin’s Luke Benward Is The Internet’s New Boyfriend

We can have two Netflix love interests, right?

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 10:36

Noah Centineo has handed over the torch for the internet’s dream boyfriend after fans pointed out that Luke Benward puts on a swoonworthy performance in new movie, Dumplin.

The situation went down when the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actor shared a screenshot of an article from Popbuzz which suggests that the 23-year-old has stolen the crown for Netflix’s dream bae.

Getty

Proving that there’s no bad feelings between the two heartthrobs, Noah posted the article on his Instagram Stories and added the supportive caption: “That's my boi right there @labenward.”

Instagram

After watching the film, one person responded: “Noah Centineo, your reign is over, Luke Benward just snatched the 'impossibly perfect Netflix rom-com boy' crown right off ya head #Dumplin."

Another said: “Peter Kavinsky move aside, it’s Bo’s turn to shine," while a third added: “Noah Centineo walked so that Luke Benward could run."

For those of you who haven’t seen Dumplin yet (where have you been?) it chronicles the story of a plus-size high school student from Texas called Willowdean who makes it her mission to win the beauty pageant that her mum organises every year. 

Tumblr

Speaking about his role in the movie, Luke previously told BriefTake: “I didn't know much about the book beforehand, but I read the script, and it's just such an honest screenplay and it really evoked some brilliant performances. I think people are going to be really into it."

He got that right.

 

Latest News

Stephen Bear winning Celebrity Big Brother.
Stephen Bear Reveals Plans To Adopt Triplets
The Most Searched For Celebrities In 2018
These Are The Most Googled Celebs Of 2018
Vicky Pattison weight loss
Vicky Pattison Sends Out Desperate Appeal To Find Her Ass
Did Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Hint At Having A TV Show With Her Unborn Baby?
Another Sky
Get To Know: Another Sky
Noah Centineo Agrees That Dumplin’s Luke Benward Is The Internet’s New Boyfriend
Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Reveals She Had Suicidal Thoughts As She Opens Up About Relationship Insecurities
Netflix’s Description For Gossip Girl Is Both Brutal And Shockingly Accurate
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Brands Sophie Kasaei’s Aussie Lad Alex Macpherson ‘A Waste Of Time’ After His Abbie Holborn Flanter
Most Talked About 2018 Music Videos
20 Music Videos That (Should've) Got Everyone Talking In 2018
Vicky Pattison Bikini
Vicky Pattison Slays In A Tiny Orange Bikini
Moss Kena - Silhouette - MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Watch Moss Kena’s Intimate MTV PUSH Live Performance Of ‘Silhouette’
Our Guide to Living the Celebrity High Life on the French Riviera
Our Guide to Living the Celebrity High Life on the French Riviera
Marnie Simpson blonde
Marnie Simpson Bravely Opens Up About Her Dad's Sudden Death
What&#039;s your Insta worth?
This Is How Much You Could Be Earning From Your Instagram Posts
This Is How Kris Jenner Reacted To Kim Kardashian's Confession About Drug Use
Are One Direction Planning On Spending Christmas Together?
A2 - MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Watch A2’s Fresh Performance Of His Single ‘Flex Luthor’ At MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Show Off Their Fancy AF Cinema Room
K-Pop Acts, Albums, Events To Look Out For In 2019
5 K-Pop Acts, Albums and Events To Look Out For In 2019

More From Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo Agrees That Dumplin’s Luke Benward Is The Internet’s New Boyfriend
Noah Centineo Has Already Planned His Dream Date With Selena Gomez
Noah Centineo Left The Thirstiest Comment Under This Picture Of Selena Gomez
Lana Condor and Noah Centineo at the premiere of TATBILB.
You Have Lana Condor’s Platforms To Thank For Noah Centineo Being in 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before'
Noah Centineo on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Noah Centineo's Next Role Is A World Away From 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before'
Stills from Netflix&#039;s To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before.
‘To All The Boys I’ve Killed Before’ Is The Horror Movie We Never Knew We Needed
From Harry Styles To Halsey: The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2018
Riverdale’s Camila Mendes Opens Up About Pulling An All Nighter With Noah Centineo
Noah Centineo Made A Surprise Appearance On Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
Noah Centineo Just Joined The Cast Of The Charlie's Angels Reboot
Noah Centineo Has The Perfect Advice For Anyone Going Through A Break-Up
Noah Centineo is fangirling over James Corden
Noah Centineo Is Majorly Fangirling Over James Corden

Trending Articles

Noah Centineo Has Already Planned His Dream Date With Selena Gomez
Marnie Simpson blonde
Marnie Simpson Bravely Opens Up About Her Dad's Sudden Death
Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Reveals She Had Suicidal Thoughts As She Opens Up About Relationship Insecurities
This Is How Kris Jenner Reacted To Kim Kardashian's Confession About Drug Use
Vicky Pattison weight loss
Vicky Pattison Sends Out Desperate Appeal To Find Her Ass
K-Pop Acts, Albums, Events To Look Out For In 2019
5 K-Pop Acts, Albums and Events To Look Out For In 2019
Chloe Ferry gets her hair cut.
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Has Officially Had The Chop And Fans Are Loving It
Are One Direction Planning On Spending Christmas Together?
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Brands Sophie Kasaei’s Aussie Lad Alex Macpherson ‘A Waste Of Time’ After His Abbie Holborn Flanter
Did Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Hint At Having A TV Show With Her Unborn Baby?
Holly Hagan Jumps To The Defence Of Sophie Kasaei After Trolls Go In On Her Make-Up
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene