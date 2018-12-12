Noah Centineo Agrees That Dumplin’s Luke Benward Is The Internet’s New Boyfriend

Noah Centineo has handed over the torch for the internet’s dream boyfriend after fans pointed out that Luke Benward puts on a swoonworthy performance in new movie, Dumplin.

The situation went down when the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actor shared a screenshot of an article from Popbuzz which suggests that the 23-year-old has stolen the crown for Netflix’s dream bae.

Proving that there’s no bad feelings between the two heartthrobs, Noah posted the article on his Instagram Stories and added the supportive caption: “That's my boi right there @labenward.”

After watching the film, one person responded: “Noah Centineo, your reign is over, Luke Benward just snatched the 'impossibly perfect Netflix rom-com boy' crown right off ya head #Dumplin."

Another said: “Peter Kavinsky move aside, it’s Bo’s turn to shine," while a third added: “Noah Centineo walked so that Luke Benward could run."

For those of you who haven’t seen Dumplin yet (where have you been?) it chronicles the story of a plus-size high school student from Texas called Willowdean who makes it her mission to win the beauty pageant that her mum organises every year.

Speaking about his role in the movie, Luke previously told BriefTake: “I didn't know much about the book beforehand, but I read the script, and it's just such an honest screenplay and it really evoked some brilliant performances. I think people are going to be really into it."

He got that right.