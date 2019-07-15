Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo And Lana Condor Are Flirting On Instagram And Fans Are Losing It

“Why do I ship them so hard 😍😍😍.”

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 10:17

It looks like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2 might be dropping sooner rather than later after Noah Centineo and Lana Condor have posted the cutest video together. 

Proving that she’s always been the perfect Lara Jean Covey, the 22-year-old shared a clip on Instagram of herself and Noah being goofy AF in a playground while she held a slice of pizza in her mouth.

One of us is more coordinated than the other... also, note the pizza.

The adorable video has awakened the Covinsky shipper in all of us, with several fans flooding the comments section with posts about how cute the actors are both IRL and onscreen.

“Use me as the “we still ship” button,” one person wrote, with the comment racking up a total of 5000 likes at publication. A second fan noticed this sweet moment: “The way he makes sure she doesn't fall but supporting her back with his arm 😭😭💘💘[sic] ”

Instagram

A third wrote: “Anyways this may have pulled at my Covinsky heart strings,” as a final person implied that their life will never be complete until Noah and Lana realise their true feelings for each other: “Why do I ship them so hard 😍😍😍.”

Despite having serious chemistry together, Lana previously admitted to Cosmopolitan that the pair of them played up to the relationship rumours during press tours, saying: “Noah and I definitely encouraged the speculation.”

She added that their connection doesn’t have to be romantic to be life-changing: “We genuinely love each other," she said. "You can truly love someone in a very platonic way.”

Does this mean we’ll be getting a TATB2 trailer soon?

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Noah Centineo And Lana Condor Are Flirting On Instagram And Fans Are Losing It
Kylie Jenner Claps Back At An Influencer Who Claimed She ‘Copied’ Her Entire Look
Fans Can’t Decide If Bella Thorne’s Massive Sleeve Tattoo Is Real Or Fake
Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Share Snaps From Their Luxury Maldives Honeymoon
This Video Of Sophie Kasaei At The Grand Prix Is Officially Her Most Iconic Upload Ever
Kim Kardashian Responds To Claims She Removed Her Ribs to Achieve A Tiny Waist
Kylie Jenner on Instagram in October 2018 after getting lip fillers again after three month break
Kylie Jenner Almost Bares It All In Raunchy New Skincare Commercial 
Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Has Major Nail Disaster That Proves Instagram Is Not Reality
The Internet Is Accusing Kylie Jenner Of Copying Rihanna's Outfits
Billie Eilish Just Shared The Most Relatable Picture Of Her Justin Bieber Fangirl Days
MTV Push Live At Tape London
Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!
Kim Kardashian Comes Under Fire For Ripping Off Sunglasses By Designer Emilio Pucci
Justin Bieber Just Revealed He Can’t Wait To Have A Daughter With Hailey Baldwin
This Is Why People Are So Mad About Kendall Jenner’s Jet-Ski Bottle Cap Challenge
Does This Mean Ashley Benson And Cara Delevingne Are Engaged?
Get To Know Sea Girls
Get To Know: Sea Girls
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her ‘Soul Was Broken’ By People Trolling Her Pregnancy Body
A YouTuber Recreated Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Pictures And The Shots Are Identical
Teen Mom UK New Series: Mums Tease Expanding Families, New Careers And Complicated Relationships

More From Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo And Lana Condor Are Flirting On Instagram And Fans Are Losing It
Stills from Netflix&#039;s To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before.
Here’s Why Fans Think ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 3’ Has Started Filming
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
People Aren't Happy About Noah Centineo Starring In The Charlie’s Angels Movie
13 Reasons Why’s Ross Butler Join The Cast Of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2
This Is Lana Condor’s New Love Interest In To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2
The Trailer For Noah Centineo And Camila Mendes’s Netflix Rom-Com Is Finally Here
Noah Centineo’s Next Movie Role Already Has Fans Swooning Over The Costume
Noah Centineo Confesses If He Knows Who’s Playing John Ambrose In TATBILB Sequel
Noah Centineo Confesses If He Knows Who’s Playing John Ambrose In TATBILB Sequel
Noah Centineo And Lily Collins Spark Romance Rumours With Flirty Comments
Lana Condor and Noah Centineo at the premiere of TATBILB.
Lana Condor Reveals Noah Centineo Fans Sent Her Boyfriend Abusive Messages
Noah Centineo And Dylan Minnette Are Starring In A Music Video Together
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
Noah Centineo Is Starring In A New Netflix Movie And We’re Already Obsessed

Trending Articles

Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Has Major Nail Disaster That Proves Instagram Is Not Reality
Fans Can’t Decide If Bella Thorne’s Massive Sleeve Tattoo Is Real Or Fake
This Video Of Sophie Kasaei At The Grand Prix Is Officially Her Most Iconic Upload Ever
Noah Centineo And Lana Condor Are Flirting On Instagram And Fans Are Losing It
Kylie Jenner Claps Back At An Influencer Who Claimed She ‘Copied’ Her Entire Look
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Teen Mom UK New Series: Mums Tease Expanding Families, New Careers And Complicated Relationships
McNuggets
Music
Win Festival Tickets This Summer With McDonald's!
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
12 Primark Makeup Products That Are Actually As Good As The High End Versions
Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Share Snaps From Their Luxury Maldives Honeymoon
Kylie Jenner on Instagram in October 2018 after getting lip fillers again after three month break
Kylie Jenner Almost Bares It All In Raunchy New Skincare Commercial 