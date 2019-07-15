Noah Centineo And Lana Condor Are Flirting On Instagram And Fans Are Losing It

It looks like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2 might be dropping sooner rather than later after Noah Centineo and Lana Condor have posted the cutest video together.

Proving that she’s always been the perfect Lara Jean Covey, the 22-year-old shared a clip on Instagram of herself and Noah being goofy AF in a playground while she held a slice of pizza in her mouth.

The adorable video has awakened the Covinsky shipper in all of us, with several fans flooding the comments section with posts about how cute the actors are both IRL and onscreen.

“Use me as the “we still ship” button,” one person wrote, with the comment racking up a total of 5000 likes at publication. A second fan noticed this sweet moment: “The way he makes sure she doesn't fall but supporting her back with his arm 😭😭💘💘[sic] ”

A third wrote: “Anyways this may have pulled at my Covinsky heart strings,” as a final person implied that their life will never be complete until Noah and Lana realise their true feelings for each other: “Why do I ship them so hard 😍😍😍.”

Despite having serious chemistry together, Lana previously admitted to Cosmopolitan that the pair of them played up to the relationship rumours during press tours, saying: “Noah and I definitely encouraged the speculation.”

She added that their connection doesn’t have to be romantic to be life-changing: “We genuinely love each other," she said. "You can truly love someone in a very platonic way.”

Does this mean we’ll be getting a TATB2 trailer soon?