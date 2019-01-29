Noah Centineo And Lily Collins Spark Romance Rumours With Flirty Comments

It looks like there might be a potential romance brewing away between Noah Centineo and Lily Collins after the pair have been spotted sharing flirty comments on Instagram.

The whole thing started when the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actor dropped an image from his recent campaign with Calvin Klein. The picture of the 22-year-old in his underwear was enough to kill off anyone who only just survived Shawn Mendes’s equally eye-popping photoshoot.

Lily took to the comments section to point out that Noah has truly outdone himself on the hotness scale: "I never look that good when I lounge," she responded, as he replied: "Oh please," with the addition of a fire emoji.

Instagram

These two have been good friends for a while now after the 29-year-old starred as Noah's love interest in his directorial debut for DJ ARTY’S music video, ‘Save Me Tonight.'

At the time, he tweeted: “I convinced @artymusic to let me direct the music video for 'Save Me Tonight' and somehow @lilycollins agreed to star in it with a bunch of our friends. (I might be in it too.) So stoked to share with y'all, let me know what you think!"

We also have to mention the genuinely adorable family picture they posed for earlier this month, which Noah captioned with the comment: “Take a picture with our baby" @lilyjcollins 😂😂”

Even though we'd probably never have put these two together, we're definitely shipping their hypothetical relationship. Lara Jean Covey, who?