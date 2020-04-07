Noah Centineo Causes Chaos For Ross Butler By Leaking His Gaming Code

Noah Centineo

Cue fan hysteria

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 - 10:21

Noah Centineo is having a great time trolling Ross Butler by leaking his personal gaming information online.

Like most people twiddling their thumbs during lockdown, Ross has been spending a lot of his time on Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The game allows users to create their own island and customise everything that happens within their secret paradise.

Getty

Noah decided to have a bit of fun at his co-star’s expense by leaking his Dodo Code. This particular code gives other users the opportunity to visit his islands, providing his gates remain open.

“I don’t have animal crossing… but Ross Butler does, and this is his code. He’s been super lonely lately and could use some new friends.. Go say hi to him for me :),” Noah tweeted.

Ross responded: “Thanks @noahcent for inviting the world to my island,” before adding: “Thanks Noah for all these new friends. Just clapping on my island, making noise, being rambunctious.”

Even though there’s an eight-person limit on how many people can visit an island per time, it’s no surprise that plenty of people were hoping to hang out with Ross online.

Unfortunately, things soon took a turn for the worse and Ross was left with a pile of trampled virtual flowers to clear up.

“Alright guys, I just ended the session,” he wrote on Instagram. “Look at all these trampled flowers! Visitors came and they just trampled my garden. Not cool,” he added.

Instagram/RossButler

This is why we can’t have nice things.

